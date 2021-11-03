

































































 




   

   









   ^


         

            

               

               








               

               

                  

                                          

                        
Headlines
                        
Philippines logs 1,591 new COVID-19 cases, 7 labs without data
                        

                           
Philstar.com
November 3, 2021 | 4:01pm

                           

                        

                                                                        
Philippines logs 1,591 new COVID-19 cases, 7 labs without data
Commuters are seen wearing face shields while riding the LRT 2 in Quezon City on November 3. The pandemic task force is eyeing to scrap the mandatory policy amid the downtrend in COVID-19 cases in the country. 
The STAR / Miguel de Guzman
                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Health on Wednesday said 1,591 more Filipinos contracted the coronavirus, marking the lowest additional infections since February 24 this year.



This raised the country's total count of cases to 2,793,898. But the DOH said seven laboratories failed to submit testing results.



Today's figures saw active cases up down by 2,772 from the 40,786 on November 2. 



    
	
  • Active cases: 38,014 or 1.4% of the total
    • 
	
    
	
  • Deaths: 186, pushing the count to 43,586
    • 
	
    
	
  • Recoveries: 4,294 bringing the number to 2,712,298
    • 




 






 



No more curfew in Metro Manila



    
	
  • Metro Manila mayors agreed to lift curfew hours in the capital region starting November 4, nearly two years since it was put in place in March 2020. 
    • 
	
    
	
  • The Department of Education said its list of 100 public schools for a limited resumption of face-to-face classes next month is complete.
    • 
	
    
	
  • Vaccine czar Carlito Galvez Jr. said they are aiming to inoculate 15 million doses of COVID-19 jabs this month. President Rodrigo Duterte also wants local governments sanctioned for a slow rollout of the program.
    • 
	
    
	
  • A health official said the country is eyeing to vaccinate for COVID-19 minors below 12 years of age by next year. 
    • 



                        


                        



                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      COVID-19 TALLY PHILIPPINES
                                                      COVID-19 VACCINES
                                                      DEPARTMENT OF EDUCATION
                                                      DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH
                                                      METRO MANILA
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 Curfew to be lifted in Metro Manila
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Curfew to be lifted in Metro Manila


                              

                                                                  By Xave Gregorio |
                                 7 hours ago                              


                                                            
The curfew put in place as a measure to curb coronavirus infections in Metro Manila will be lifted beginning November 4, Metro...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Civic groups ask Comelec to cancel COC of presidential aspirant Bongbong Marcos
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Civic groups ask Comelec to cancel COC of presidential aspirant Bongbong Marcos


                              

                                                                  By Kristine Joy Patag |
                                 20 hours ago                              


                                                            
A group of political detainees, human rights and medical organizations on Tuesday asked the Commission on Elections to cancel...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Vaccine efficacy wanes after 6-8 months; boosters pushed
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Vaccine efficacy wanes after 6-8 months; boosters pushed


                              

                                                                  By Sheila Crisostomo |
                                 17 hours ago                              


                                                            
Citing data showing that efficacy of Sinovac vaccines wanes after six to eight months, a member of the Vaccine Expert Panel...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 ANYARE?: The commotion behind election substitution                                 
play

                                 
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
ANYARE?: The commotion behind election substitution


                              

                                                                  By James Relativo |
                                 22 hours ago                              


                                                            
With just 13 days left remaining, the public is still waiting whether another "shock" substitution would occur within the...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Marcos team says plea to cancel COC 'predictable nuisance petition'
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Marcos team says plea to cancel COC 'predictable nuisance petition'


                              

                                                                  By Kristine Joy Patag |
                                 7 hours ago                              


                                                            
Human rights groups formed during the late dictator Ferdinand Marcos Sr.’s martial law rule moved to block his son and...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 Galvez: Gov't aims to administer 15 million doses vs COVID-19 in November
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Galvez: Gov't aims to administer 15 million doses vs COVID-19 in November


                              

                                 2 hours ago                              


                                                            
The national government aims to administer at least 15 million doses against COVID-19 in November, as the country moves to...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Comelec spox refutes Marcos' release: No comment was issued on petition to cancel COC
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Comelec spox refutes Marcos' release: No comment was issued on petition to cancel COC


                              

                                 2 hours ago                              


                                                            
Commission on Elections spokesperson James Jimenez clarified a statement from the camp of presidential aspirant Ferdinand...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 LIST: Which schools will have a limited return to classrooms on November 15?
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
LIST: Which schools will have a limited return to classrooms on November 15?


                              

                                                                  By Christian Deiparine |
                                 4 hours ago                              


                                                            
The Philippines will begin a limited return to classrooms on November 15. Here are the schools cleared so far for in-person...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 100 public schools for pilot face-to-face classes complete &mdash; DepEd
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
100 public schools for pilot face-to-face classes complete — DepEd


                              

                                                                  By Christian Deiparine |
                                 5 hours ago                              


                                                            
"We are all set and we have completed this," said Education Secretary Leonor Briones in Filipino on Wednesday.

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 CHED tells UP Diliman officials: Respect schools' removal of 'subversive' readings
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
CHED tells UP Diliman officials: Respect schools' removal of 'subversive' readings


                              

                                 6 hours ago                              


                                                            
"Higher educational institutions must respect these decisions of other HEIs in the spirit of mutual respect and proper governance...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with