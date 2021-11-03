Philippines logs 1,591 new COVID-19 cases, 7 labs without data

Commuters are seen wearing face shields while riding the LRT 2 in Quezon City on November 3. The pandemic task force is eyeing to scrap the mandatory policy amid the downtrend in COVID-19 cases in the country.

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Health on Wednesday said 1,591 more Filipinos contracted the coronavirus, marking the lowest additional infections since February 24 this year.

This raised the country's total count of cases to 2,793,898. But the DOH said seven laboratories failed to submit testing results.

Today's figures saw active cases up down by 2,772 from the 40,786 on November 2.

Active cases : 38,014 or 1.4% of the total

: 38,014 or 1.4% of the total

Deaths : 186, pushing the count to 43,586

: 186, pushing the count to 43,586

Recoveries: 4,294 bringing the number to 2,712,298

No more curfew in Metro Manila