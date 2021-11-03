Curfew to be lifted in Metro Manila
MANILA, Philippines (Updated 10:37 a.m.) — The curfew put in place as a measure to curb coronavirus infections in Metro Manila will be lifted beginning November 4, Metro Manila Development Authority chairperson Benhur Abalos said.
Abalos told Philstar.com that the lifting of the curfew is in consideration of malls, which the MMDA asked to open at 11 a.m. instead of 10 a.m. during the holiday season in an attempt to manage traffic.
In a statement, the MMDA said removing the curfew will give both mall patrons and employees enough time to get home.
“The lifting of curfew hours in Metro Manila will help spread out influx of people coming to and from malls to further reduce the risk of virus’ transmission,” Abalos said in a statement.
Meanwhile, curfew hours for minors will be subject to existing city ordinances.
The curfew, which has been in place in the capital region since the first surge of coronavirus cases in March 2020, currently lasts from 12 a.m. to 4 a.m.
Abalos, who heads the Metro Manila Council composed of Metro Manila mayors, said Monday that the local chief executives were already voting on whether to ease the curfew in the capital region amid a continued decline in COVID-19 cases.
Virus cases have dropped to levels prior to the Delta-driven surge that began in August, with the Department of Health reporting Tuesday the lowest number of new infections since March 3.
Follow this thread for updates on COVID-19 risk levels, safety measures, and data from Metro Manila's local government units.
Photo: The STAR/Michael Varcas
Curfew in Metro Manila will be lifted starting November 4, MMDA chair Benhur Abalos says.
LGUs, however, may impose restrictions on minors despite the lifting of curfew hours, he adds.
Quezon City is now classified as low risk for COVID-19, according to OCTA Research.
OCTA Research fellow Guido David says the positivity rate at the city is at 5% while reproduction number is at 0.50.
COVID-19 hospital bed occupancy in Quezon City is at 42 % while ICU occupancy is 50%, which are both considered low levels.
(Requested). Quezon City now at low risk. QC positivity rate at 5%, reproduction number at 0.50, HCUR at 42%. @dzbb @DZAR1026 @dzrhnews @allangatus @NewsRmn @dwiz882 @CarolynBonquin @PhilstarNews @News5PH @PHINewsNet1 @RMMendozaMT @EagleNews @rapplerdotcom pic.twitter.com/e1eO1kbMvT— Dr. Guido David (@iamguidodavid) November 2, 2021
OCTA Research fellow Guido David says Metro Manila could shift to alert level 2 and that it will be safe to repopen businesses.
David notes that some Metro Manila LGUs recorded a positive growth rate but the COVID-19 reproduction number in all LGUs is below one.
Children aged 12 and below will no longer be allowed to enter the Manila Baywalk Dolomite Beach starting October 26, the Department of Environment and Natural Resources says.
The area will also be closed from October 29 to November 3 in observance of Undas.
ICMYI: Children age 12 and below will not be allowed entry to the Manila Baywalk Dolomite Beach starting today, Oct. 26, with respect to the guidelines of IATF.— ???? (@DENROfficial) October 25, 2021
The beach will also be closed from Oct. 29 to Nov. 3 in observance of ‘Undas.’#BattleForManilaBay pic.twitter.com/FNmvdFQPHp
The reproduction number of COVID-19 cases in Metro Manila decreased to 0.55 as of October 18, OCTA Research fellow Guido David says.
This is is the lowest since May 18 when it was at 0.56.
"The 7-day average is now 1411. We hope we can keep Rt below 0.6 the rest of the year," David says in a tweet.
Reproduction number in NCR decreased to 0.55 as of 10.18.21, the lowest since 5.18.21 when it was at 0.56. The 7-day average is now 1411. We hope we can keep Rt below 0.6 the rest of the year @dzbb @allangatus @cnnphilippines @DZAR1026 @dzrhnews @News5PH @NewsRmn @dwiz882 pic.twitter.com/KlE1dDovB9— Dr. Guido David (@iamguidodavid) October 19, 2021
