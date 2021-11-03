Curfew to be lifted in Metro Manila

Armed with yantoks, members of the Southern Police District roam around Barangay Baclaran in Parañaque City on Monday night, March 15, 2021, to remind the public of the strict implementation of the unified curfew hours from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. in an effort to curb the spread of COVID-19.

MANILA, Philippines (Updated 10:37 a.m.) — The curfew put in place as a measure to curb coronavirus infections in Metro Manila will be lifted beginning November 4, Metro Manila Development Authority chairperson Benhur Abalos said.

Abalos told Philstar.com that the lifting of the curfew is in consideration of malls, which the MMDA asked to open at 11 a.m. instead of 10 a.m. during the holiday season in an attempt to manage traffic.

In a statement, the MMDA said removing the curfew will give both mall patrons and employees enough time to get home.

“The lifting of curfew hours in Metro Manila will help spread out influx of people coming to and from malls to further reduce the risk of virus’ transmission,” Abalos said in a statement.

Meanwhile, curfew hours for minors will be subject to existing city ordinances.

The curfew, which has been in place in the capital region since the first surge of coronavirus cases in March 2020, currently lasts from 12 a.m. to 4 a.m.

Abalos, who heads the Metro Manila Council composed of Metro Manila mayors, said Monday that the local chief executives were already voting on whether to ease the curfew in the capital region amid a continued decline in COVID-19 cases.

Virus cases have dropped to levels prior to the Delta-driven surge that began in August, with the Department of Health reporting Tuesday the lowest number of new infections since March 3.