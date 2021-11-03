

































































 




   

   









   ^


         

            

               

               








               

               

                  

                                          

                        
Headlines
                        
Curfew to be lifted in Metro Manila
                        

                           
Xave Gregorio - Philstar.com
November 3, 2021 | 9:47am

                           

                        

                                                                        
Curfew to be lifted in Metro Manila
Armed with yantoks, members of the Southern Police District roam around Barangay Baclaran in Parañaque City on Monday night, March 15, 2021, to remind the public of the strict implementation of the unified curfew hours from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. in an effort to curb the spread of COVID-19.
The STAR / Miguel de Guzman, file
                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines (Updated 10:37 a.m.) — The curfew put in place as a measure to curb coronavirus infections in Metro Manila will be lifted beginning November 4, Metro Manila Development Authority chairperson Benhur Abalos said.



Abalos told Philstar.com that the lifting of the curfew is in consideration of malls, which the MMDA asked to open at 11 a.m. instead of 10 a.m. during the holiday season in an attempt to manage traffic.





In a statement, the MMDA said removing the curfew will give both mall patrons and employees enough time to get home.



“The lifting of curfew hours in Metro Manila will help spread out influx of people coming to and from malls to further reduce the risk of virus’ transmission,” Abalos said in a statement.



Meanwhile, curfew hours for minors will be subject to existing city ordinances.



The curfew, which has been in place in the capital region since the first surge of coronavirus cases in March 2020, currently lasts from 12 a.m. to 4 a.m.



Abalos, who heads the Metro Manila Council composed of Metro Manila mayors, said Monday that the local chief executives were already voting on whether to ease the curfew in the capital region amid a continued decline in COVID-19 cases.



Virus cases have dropped to levels prior to the Delta-driven surge that began in August, with the Department of Health reporting Tuesday the lowest number of new infections since March 3.


                        


                        



                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      COVID-19 PANDEMIC
                                                      CURFEW
                                                      METRO MANILA
                                                      

                        

                        

                           
As It Happens


                           

                              LATEST UPDATE: November 3, 2021 - 9:24am                           


                           

                              
Follow this thread for updates on COVID-19 risk levels, safety measures, and data from Metro Manila's local government units.



Photo: The STAR/Michael Varcas

                           

                           

                              

                                 November 3, 2021 - 9:24am                              


                              
Curfew in Metro Manila will be lifted starting November 4, MMDA chair Benhur Abalos says.



LGUs, however, may impose restrictions on minors despite the lifting of curfew hours, he adds.

                           

                           

                              

                                 November 2, 2021 - 3:34pm                              


                              
Quezon City is now classified as low risk for COVID-19, according to OCTA Research.



OCTA Research fellow Guido David says the positivity rate at the city is at 5% while reproduction number is at 0.50.



COVID-19 hospital bed occupancy in Quezon City is at 42 % while ICU occupancy is 50%, which are both considered low levels.



                           

                           

                              

                                 November 1, 2021 - 11:35am                              


                              
OCTA Research fellow Guido David says Metro Manila could shift to alert level 2 and that it will be safe to repopen businesses.



David notes that some Metro Manila LGUs recorded a positive growth rate but the COVID-19 reproduction number in all LGUs is below one.

                           

                           

                              

                                 October 26, 2021 - 9:11am                              


                              
Children aged 12 and below will no longer be allowed to enter the Manila Baywalk Dolomite Beach starting October 26, the Department of Environment and Natural Resources says.



The area will also be closed from October 29 to November 3 in observance of Undas.



                           

                           

                              

                                 October 19, 2021 - 10:05am                              


                              
The reproduction number of COVID-19 cases in Metro Manila decreased to 0.55 as of October 18, OCTA Research fellow Guido David says.



This is is the lowest since May 18 when it was at 0.56.



"The 7-day average is now 1411. We hope we can keep Rt below 0.6 the rest of the year," David says in a tweet.



                           

                        

                        
                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 Civic groups ask Comelec to cancel COC of presidential aspirant Bongbong Marcos
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Civic groups ask Comelec to cancel COC of presidential aspirant Bongbong Marcos


                              

                                                                  By Kristine Joy Patag |
                                 14 hours ago                              


                                                            
A group of political detainees, human rights and medical organizations on Tuesday asked the Commission on Elections to cancel...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Vaccine efficacy wanes after 6-8 months; boosters pushed
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Vaccine efficacy wanes after 6-8 months; boosters pushed


                              

                                                                  By Sheila Crisostomo |
                                 11 hours ago                              


                                                            
Citing data showing that efficacy of Sinovac vaccines wanes after six to eight months, a member of the Vaccine Expert Panel...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 100,000 doses of vaccines destroyed in Zamboanga fire
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
100,000 doses of vaccines destroyed in Zamboanga fire


                              

                                                                  By Roel PareÃ±o |
                                 11 hours ago                              


                                                            
More than 100,000 COVID-19 vaccine doses were damaged when a fire hit the maintenance and supply area of the Department of...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Citing PDP-Laban infighting, former Pacquiao volunteer group shifts support to Moreno
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Citing PDP-Laban infighting, former Pacquiao volunteer group shifts support to Moreno


                              

                                 23 hours ago                              


                                                            
“MP Nation is now IM4P or [the] Isko Moreno For President Movement."

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 DZRH apologizes for incorrect report on Robredo caravan
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
DZRH apologizes for incorrect report on Robredo caravan


                              

                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
The station manager of radio DZRH has apologized to Vice President Leni Robredo and her supporters from Northern Samar over...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 Marcos team says plea to cancel COC 'predictable nuisance petition'
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Marcos team says plea to cancel COC 'predictable nuisance petition'


                              

                                                                  By Kristine Joy Patag |
                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
Human rights groups formed during the late dictator Ferdinand Marcos Sr.’s martial law rule moved to block his son and...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 UP remains sole Philippine school in Asian QS University Rankings
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
UP remains sole Philippine school in Asian QS University Rankings


                              

                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
UP, however, was down by eight notches from last year's list, and is now at the 77th spot out of 687 schools. 

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Duterte to attend APEC summit
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Duterte to attend APEC summit


                              

                                                                  By Alexis Romero |
                                 11 hours ago                              


                                                            
President Duterte will join the virtual Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation  Leaders’ Meeting this month, which is expected...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Palace presses PhilHealth to pay hospital claims
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Palace presses PhilHealth to pay hospital claims


                              

                                                                  By Helen Flores |
                                 11 hours ago                              


                                                            
Malacañang yesterday urged the Philippine Health Insurance Corp. to settle the unpaid claims of private hospitals after...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Comelec: No reason to cancel deal with Uy-linked firm
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Comelec: No reason to cancel deal with Uy-linked firm


                              

                                                                  By Robertzon Ramirez |
                                 11 hours ago                              


                                                            
Despite public criticisms, the Commission on Elections does not see any valid reason to cancel its contract with F2 Logistics...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with