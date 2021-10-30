

































































 




   

   









   ^


         

            

               

               








               

               

                  

                                          

                        
Headlines
                        
Palace deplores militant group that held protests at New York resto
                        

                           
Alexis Romero - Philstar.com
October 30, 2021 | 4:36pm

                           

                        

                                                                        
Palace deplores militant group that held protests at New York resto
This screengrab from a COVID-19 task force meeting aired on July 31 shows presidential spokesman Harry Roque wearing a face shield over a face mask. 
RTV, screengrab
                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — Presidential spokesman Harry Roque on Saturday assailed activists who held a rally at a New York restaurant to decry his nomination to the International Law Commission (ILC), a body that recommends policies to the United Nations.



Members of Bayan-USA and activists from New York and New Jersey trooped to the Aretsky’s Patroon restaurant in Manhattan last Friday to disrupt a cocktail reception for Roque, whom they called "the spokesperson for Duterte’s fascist regime."





A video posted on Bayan USA's Facebook account showed the protesters trying to enter the restaurant and chanting, "Stop the killings in the Philippines! No justice, no peace!" and "Roque out of ILC!" Restaurant employees managed to drive away the protesters but the activists were unfazed and continued their rally outside the establishment. They also accused the restaurant staff of "protecting a war criminal."



"We are here because there is a war criminal in this restaurant... We are here because there is a criminal who is committing crimes against the Filipino people and we cannot rest until this is addressed," an activist said.



Presidential spokesman Harry Roque said innocent people were harmed and properties were damaged during the protest.  



"We deplore the effort of militant groups to deliberately cause harm to innocent people in their attempt to disrupt a private reception we were tendering for representatives of several foreign missions in New York," Roque said in a statement.



"The militant groups were not content to peacefully rally outside the restaurant, they charged upstairs, in the process injuring two elderly waiters, and causing damage to property. The restaurant also informed us that the rallyists ordered food and beverage but did not pay for them," he added.



The Philippines has nominated Roque to a seat in the ILC but various groups oppose his nomination, saying he has defended the alleged human rights violations under the Duterte administration.



Roque has accused his critics of politicizing his nomination to the ILC and has maintained that he is qualified to become a member of the body because of his credentials in public international law and his experiences as a public interest lawyer.


                        


                        


                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      HARRY ROQUE
                                                      INTERNATIONAL LAW COMMISSION
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 Archbishop Soc: Selling your vote not a sin if&hellip;
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Archbishop Soc: Selling your vote not a sin if…


                              

                                                                  By Robertzon Ramirez |
                                 18 hours ago                              


                                                            
While vote buying and selling is illegal, a well-known bishop said accepting money when the situation calls for it may not...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 No hiatus for good governance: Kpop fans are joining the stage for 2022 polls too
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
No hiatus for good governance: Kpop fans are joining the stage for 2022 polls too


                              

                                                                  By Kristine Joy Patag |
                                 8 hours ago                              


                                                            
The group’s debut (Read: First tweet) was a multi-camera view of Robredo announcing her intention to run superimposed...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 LIST: Philippine holidays for 2022
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
LIST: Philippine holidays for 2022


                              

                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
President Rodrigo Duterte signed Proclamation 1236, which lists the regular holidays, non-working days, and special working...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 Bongbong tops another survey
                              


                              

                                                                  By Edu Punay |
                                 October 30, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
Presidential aspirant Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. has topped another preferential survey for the May 2022 elections.

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Philippines gets nearly 1M more Pfizer jabs
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Philippines gets nearly 1M more Pfizer jabs


                              

                                 8 hours ago                              


                                                            
A total of 973,440 government-procured jabs arrived at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport Terminal 3 last night.

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 More AstraZeneca jabs from Japan, COVAX arrive in Philippines
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
More AstraZeneca jabs from Japan, COVAX arrive in Philippines


                              

                                 4 hours ago                              


                                                            
The plane carrying 1,065,600 AstraZeneca jabs landed past 12:30 p.m. at the Terminal 1 of the Ninoy Aquino International...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Palace bares list of 2022 holidays
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Palace bares list of 2022 holidays


                              

                                                                  By Danny Dangcalan, Helen Flores |
                                 18 hours ago                              


                                                            
Malacañang released yesterday the list of regular holidays and special non-working days for 2022.

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Satisfaction with Duterte drops to 67% &ndash; SWS
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Satisfaction with Duterte drops to 67% – SWS


                              

                                                                  By Janvic Mateo |
                                 18 hours ago                              


                                                            
While still high compared to his predecessors, satisfaction with President Duterte continued to plummet less than a year before...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 DOH on COVID-19 resilience ranking: Apples and oranges
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
DOH on COVID-19 resilience ranking: Apples and oranges


                              

                                                                  By Shiela Crisostomo |
                                 18 hours ago                              


                                                            
Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire yesterday said the country cannot be compared with other nations like the United...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Facebook Inc. renames itself &lsquo;Meta&rsquo;
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Facebook Inc. renames itself ‘Meta’


                              

                                 18 hours ago                              


                                                            
Facebook changed its parent company name to “Meta” on Thursday as the tech giant tries to move past being a scandal-plagued...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with