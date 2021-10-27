

































































 




   

   









SWS: 3 in 10 Filipinos believe quality of life will improve next year
                        

                           
SWS: 3 in 10 Filipinos believe quality of life will improve next year
Passengers pictured at Tandang Sora Jeep Terminal in Visayas Avenue, Quezon City on Oct. 19, 2021. The Department of Transportation is pushing for an increase in passenger capacity of public utility vehicles following the downgrading of Metro Manila's COVID-19 alert level from 4 to 3.
The STAR / Michael Varcas
                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — A recent poll conducted by the Social Weather Stations found that 33% of adult Filipinos are optimistic that their quality of life will improve in the next 12 months. 



Another 45% of survey respondents predict their quality of life will stay the same next year while 7% believe it will worsen. 





This is equivalent to a Net Personal Optimism score — the percentage of those who are optimistic minus the percentage of those who are pessimistic — of +26 or "high." 



However, it is a drop from the "very high" rating of +30 recorded in June. 



"Still, the last four surveys show the continuing recovery from the historic lows of -19 in May 2020 and -10 in July 2022," SWS said. 



The survey was conducted from September 12 to 16 through in-person interviews with 1,200 respondents evenly spread out across Metro Manila, Balance Luzon, the Visayas and Mindanao. 



A separate poll also conducted by SWS in September found that 53% of Filipinos saw their quality of life worsen in the last 12 months. 



Other findings 



    
	
  • 
	
    Net Personal Optimism falls in Luzon but rises in the Visayas and Mindanao
    

	
      
		
    • 
		
      SWS said the four-point decline in the national optimism score was due to 10-point drops in Metro Manila and Balance Luzon
      
		
      • 
		
    • 
		
      On the other hand, net optimism increased by six points in Mindanao and three points in the Visayas
      
		
      • 
		
    • 
		
      The optimism score is lowest in the Visayas, however, at +18 points or "fair"
      
		
      • 
	
    
	
    • 
	
  • 
	
    Net Personal Optimism drops in all education groups except non-elementary graduates
    

	
      
		
    • 
		
      Although optimism dropped by six points among college graduates, they still garnered the highest score of +36 or "very high"
      
		
      • 
		
    • 
		
      Elementary graduates were the least optimistic at +17 points, down from the +25 recorded in June 
      
		
      • 
	
    
	
    • 
	
  • 
	
    Net Personal Optimism is higher among those whose quality of life improved in the last 12 months, lower among those whose quality of life worsened  
    

	
      
		
    • 
		
      Those who said the quality of their lives improved this year had a net optimism score of +52 or "excellent", trailed by those who said nothing changed at +32 or "very high" 
      
		
      • 
		
    • 
		
      Respondents who said their quality of life deteriorated were the least optimistic at +18 or "fair" 
      
		
      • 
	
    
	
