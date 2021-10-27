SWS: 3 in 10 Filipinos believe quality of life will improve next year

Passengers pictured at Tandang Sora Jeep Terminal in Visayas Avenue, Quezon City on Oct. 19, 2021. The Department of Transportation is pushing for an increase in passenger capacity of public utility vehicles following the downgrading of Metro Manila's COVID-19 alert level from 4 to 3.

MANILA, Philippines — A recent poll conducted by the Social Weather Stations found that 33% of adult Filipinos are optimistic that their quality of life will improve in the next 12 months.

Another 45% of survey respondents predict their quality of life will stay the same next year while 7% believe it will worsen.

This is equivalent to a Net Personal Optimism score — the percentage of those who are optimistic minus the percentage of those who are pessimistic — of +26 or "high."

However, it is a drop from the "very high" rating of +30 recorded in June.

"Still, the last four surveys show the continuing recovery from the historic lows of -19 in May 2020 and -10 in July 2022," SWS said.

The survey was conducted from September 12 to 16 through in-person interviews with 1,200 respondents evenly spread out across Metro Manila, Balance Luzon, the Visayas and Mindanao.

A separate poll also conducted by SWS in September found that 53% of Filipinos saw their quality of life worsen in the last 12 months.

Other findings