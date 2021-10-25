DOH lists 4,405 new COVID-19 cases, 5 labs without data

Passengers are seen at a jeepney in this October 19, 2021 photo. The transportation department is pushing for additional capacity in public utility vehicles after Metro Manila was downgraded to Alert Level 3 of the pilot granular lockdown.

MANILA, Philippines — Health authorities on Monday tallied 4,405 new coronavirus cases, pushing the country's caseload to 2,761,307.

The figures reported today brought active cases in the Philippines down by 3,194 from the 60,957 on October 24.

DOH said five laboratories did not submit screening results.

Active cases : 57,763 or 2.1% of the total

Deaths : 149, pushing the count to 41,942

Recoveries: 7,561 bringing the number to 2,661,602

