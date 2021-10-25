

































































 




   

   









DOH lists 4,405 new COVID-19 cases, 5 labs without data
                        

                           
DOH lists 4,405 new COVID-19 cases, 5 labs without data
Passengers are seen at a jeepney in this October 19, 2021 photo. The transportation department is pushing for additional capacity in public utility vehicles after Metro Manila was downgraded to Alert Level 3 of the pilot granular lockdown.
MANILA, Philippines — Health authorities on Monday tallied 4,405 new coronavirus cases, pushing the country's caseload to 2,761,307. 



The figures reported today brought active cases in the Philippines down by 3,194 from the 60,957 on October 24. 



DOH said five laboratories did not submit screening results. 



    
	
  • Active cases: 57,763 or 2.1% of the total
    • 
	
    
	
  • Deaths: 149, pushing the count to 41,942
    • 
	
    
	
  • Recoveries: 7,561 bringing the number to 2,661,602
    • 







COVID-19 booster shots, third dose approved



    
	
  • Health Secretary Francisco Duque III approved the use of COVID-19 vaccine booster shots and third dose in the country. But DOH said this would still require an emergency use authorization from the Food and Drug Administration. 
    • 
	
    
	
  • Months after a deadly surge in cases attributed to the Delta variant, DOH said the Philippines is now under "low risk" classification for COVID-19. 
    • 
	
    
	
  • Authorities also reported 380 additional cases of the Delta from samples collected in past months
    • 
	
    
	
  • The Department of Education said there are now 90 public schools cleared for limited face-to-face classes that will begin on November 15. 
    • 
	
    
	
  • The Philippines received three million new doses of Sinovac, two million of which were procured by the national government and a million donated by Beijing. 
