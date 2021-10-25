

































































 




   

   









Headlines
                        
Booster shots, third dose approved but still need EUA — DOH
                        

                           
Christian Deiparine - Philstar.com
October 25, 2021 | 10:31am

                           

                        

                                                                        
Booster shots, third dose approved but still need EUA â€” DOH
A health worker prepares to administer the Sinovac vaccine against the COVID-19 at Pinyahan Elementary School in Quezon City on April, 14, 2021.
The STAR  /  Michael Varcas
                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines (Updated 11:41 a.m.) — Health Secretary Francisco Duque III has approved a government panel's proposal for COVID-19 booster shots and third doses, a health official said on Monday.



The Health Technology Assessment Council recommended the move provided a stable supply of the jabs and an "acceptable" vaccination coverage in the country. 



But while already with Duque's nod, Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire said this would still need an emergency use authorization from the Food and Drug Administration. 



"All plans are underway," she said at a briefing in Filipino. "While we're waiting for the EUA, we are already planning and discussing its implementation."



HTAC recommended the use of booster shots in the country, starting with medical workers and the elderly who have received their primary doses at least six months by end of this year. 



But the council was careful in pitching the move, saying "provided there is sufficient vaccine supply and acceptable primary vaccination coverage has been achieved.”



While inoculation czar Carlito Galvez Jr. has said the Philippines is no longer dealing with supply problems of the jabs, the hurdle could be on the number of persons fully vaccinated.



Government figures last week showed there are only 24.87 million Filipinos in the country complete with their COVID-19 shots.



While that rate has picked up pace in recent months, it still translates to 32.25% of the government’s target population of 77.13 million this year.



HTAC said the giving of booster shots could be expanded to other eligible populations by 2022, but only if an acceptable vaccine coverage is met in the originally identified priority groups. 



It cited as examples 50% coverage for those in the priority list, as well as 70% of the total target population in hotspot regions such as Metro Manila, Cebu, Davao, Iloilo, Calabarzon, and Central Luzon.



"The rationale for the set threshold prior to implementation of booster includes ensuring maximum coverage for the primary series," the council said, "as the premature rollout of booster vaccination without attaining acceptable coverage would exacerbate existing inequities."



Apart from booster shots, HTAC also recommended an additional or third dose for immunocompromised patients, which is still different from the former. 



A World Health Organization advisory panel advised the use of this on October 11 for the said individuals, since they are "less likely to respond adequately to vaccination following a standard primary vaccine series and are at high risk of severe COVID-19 disease.”



HTAC told Duque an additional dose could be given for immunocompromised individuals at least 28 days after completing their initial vaccine series. 



Among those it recommended for the shot are persons receiving active cancer treatment for tumors or cancers of the blood, those receiving an organ transplant, dialysis patients, and those with advanced or untreated human immunodeficiency virus or HIV infection.



The Philippines began its inoculation efforts in March this year that authorities have sought to ramp up amid a deadly surge in cases in recent months attributed to the highly transmissible Delta variant of COVID-19.



Jabs with emergency use authorization from the Food and Drug Administration are: Sinovac, Astrazeneca, Sputnik V, Pfizer, Moderna, Johnson & Johnson, Bharat Biotech, and Sinopharm.


                        


                        



                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      COVID-19 VACCINES
                                                      DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH
                                                      

                        

                        

                           
As It Happens


                           

                              LATEST UPDATE: October 25, 2021 - 9:02am                           


                           

                              
A new thread on the Philippines' vaccination program in 2021 in the government's revised objective to reach "population protection." (Main image: The STAR/Michael Varcas, file)

                           

                           

                              

                                 October 25, 2021 - 9:02am                              


                              
The Health Technology Assessment Council of the Department of Health recommends the rollout of COVID-19 vaccine booster shots for healthcare workers by fourth quarter of this year.



The council also recommends rolling out booster shots among eligible priority groups by next year.



HTAC says the recommendations are offered "in consideration of sufficient vaccine supply and acceptable coverage for primary vaccination."

                           

                           

                              

                                 October 8, 2021 - 10:00am                              


                              
Another 2.1 million doses of Moderna and more than 661,100 doses of Astrazeneca COVID-19 vaccines arrive at NAIA Terminal 1 on Friday morning.



The Moderna vaccines are procured by the government while the Astrazeneca jabs were bought by the private sector.




                           

                           

                              

                                 August 23, 2021 - 12:22pm                              


                              
As of August 22, about 12% of the estimated 109 million population have been vaccinated against COVID-19, according to date from the pandemic task force.



    
	
  • First dose: 17,258,675
    • 
	
  • Second dose: 13,130,485
    • 
	
  • Total doses administered: 30,389,160
    • 


                           

                           

                              

                                 August 20, 2021 - 10:13am                              


                              
An additional 582,500 doses of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine arrive at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport Friday morning.



It is part of the private sector's "A Dose of Hope" program, pioneered by Presidential Adviser for Entrepreneurship and Go Negosyo founder Joey Concepcion.




                           

                           

                              

                                 August 9, 2021 - 2:56pm                              


                              
An estimated 10.45% of the 109 million Filipinos have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19 between March 1 and August 9, according to government data.



    
	
  • Total doses administered: 24,479,750
    • 
	
  • First dose: 13,087,781
    • 
	
  • Second dose: 11,391,969
    • 




                           

                        

                        
                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
