Headlines
                        
Latest Robredo senatorial bet for 2022 is a former Marcos supporter
                        

                           
Philstar.com
October 22, 2021 | 7:40pm

                           

                        

                                                                        
Leni Robredo
EJK victims ay tulong mula sa Society of the Divine Word-JPIC on Oct. 21, 2021. 
OVP / Released
                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — Labor lawyer Sonny Matula backed the candidacy of former Sen. Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. in 2016, but the shrinking of democratic space pushed him to switch and join Vice President Leni Robredo’s senatorial slate for the coming polls.



For the coming polls, Matula has become one of the senatorial bets of the slate of Robredo, whom he believes represents the hope for the change the country needs.





“Our democratic space is being constricted, trade union and human rights are under attack, the pandemic responses are inadequate and corroded by corruption. We need change and remedy the present situation,” he told Philstar.com  in a message.



Marcos lost to Robredo in the 2016 vice presidential polls. The two found themselves facing each other again in the presidential race for 2022.



Robredo, de facto opposition leader, introduced Matula as the 12th senatorial candidate on her slate on Friday. In a video, she praised his track record as a labor lawyer who stood up to big corporations and defended the rights of Filipino workers.







File photo of Sonny Matula, president of the Federation of Free Workers

Sonny Matula/Released









FFW is also now part of the Alliance of Labor Leaders for Leni (ALL4Leni).



For the 2019 polls, the historic Labor Win coalition fielded five candidates in a bid to win a seat at the Senate.



FFW's Matula and Allan Montaño, Bukluran ng Manggagawang Pilipino chairman Leody de Guzman, ex-Bayan Muna Rep. Neri Colmenares and National Confederation of Labor president Ernesto Arellano however, all sat far outside the winner's circle, which was dominated by administration-backed candidates.



Matula placed 50th of 62 candidates and garnered only 400,339 votes.



2016 elections



Matula explained that in 2016 the Federation of Free Workers Philippines which he heads had no united stand.



“There were a number of FFW members who supported Bongbong and there were substantial local union leaders and members who supported Leni. With other candidates, Marcos Jr. attended our electoral forum,” he said, adding that Robredo was also invited to the same forum but was not able to attend due to a conflict in schedule.



During this electoral forum, Matula said, one of the topics discussed was the security of tenure.



In the 2016 press release of Marcos, Matula was quoted as saying: “Unang una, ipinaglalaban niya ang seguridad sa trabaho ng mga manggagawa sa Pilipinas (First of all, he fights for the security in tenure of workers in the Philippines).”



But for the 2022 elections, where stakes are high as the country recovers from the debilitating COVID-19 pandemic and grave human rights violations, Matula chose to join Marcos' foes and is backing Robredo.



"Workers and farmers can identify with Robredo because she immersed herself with them when she was still a practicing lawyer. [I] am honored and humbled to be part of her team," he added.  — with reports from Xave Gregorio





                        


                        


                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

