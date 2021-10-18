Metro Manila police ordered: Consult with LGUs on deployment of cops in public areas
MANILA, Philippines — The chief of the Philippine National Police ordered unit commanders in Metro Manila to assess and coordinate with their respective local government units on the need for additional deployment of policemen in public and leisure areas following the downgrading of COVID alert in Metro Manila.
This comes as quarantine restrictions in Metro Manila are set at a more relaxed Alert Level 3 until the end of October as the COVID-19 situation in the capital region continues to show marked improvement.
In a statement, Police Gen. Guillermo Eleazar said that the PNP recorded a number of people flocking to public areas across the Metro on the first weekend of the Alert Level 3 implementation.
A number of people went outside for outdoor exercises, the PNP chief said, while others flocked to churches and leisure areas, including the Dolomite Beach at the Baywalk, the Marikina River Park, the Quirino Grandstand, and the Mall of Asia grounds.
“I have tasked all concerned police offices to determine if there is a need to deploy more cops to enforce the minimum health standards,” Eleazar said.
"We still need to ensure the safety of our countrymen because this may be the source of the increase in COVID-19 cases in NCR."
Police data shows that from Saturday to Sunday, 5,606 Filipinos were fined for violations of minimum public health standards, while 7,867 were warned.
The PNP chief said the police organization would wait for the decision of the IATF regarding the mobility of minors amid the easing of some protocols and opening of more business establishments.
"If we want the number of COVID-19 victims to continue to decrease, discipline and adherence to the rules under Alert Level 3 must still be enforced. And health and safety protocols will be ignored," Eleazar said.
"We in the PNP are just enforcing laws and regulations. We will wait for their resolution on this matter and we will implement it properly."
Per data from the Philippine National Police, 581 areas are under granular lockdown across the country, leading to 6,136 households or 22,024 individuals under lockdown.
To date, health authorities have recorded 2.72 million coronavirus infections in the country, 81,641 of whom are still classified as active cases.
It has been 580 days since the first enhanced community quarantine was hoisted in the Philippines, which is still under the world's longest quarantine. — Franco Luna
Follow this thread for updates on COVID-19 risk levels, safety measures, and data from Metro Manila's local government units.
Photo: The STAR/Michael Varcas
The government's pandemic task force has approved putting the National Capital Region under Alert Level 3 from October 16 until the end of the month, the Palace says.
DOH epidemiology bureau director Alethea de Guzman says Metro Manila is showing a sudden downtrend trend of COVID-19 cases.
Reported coronavirus cases decreased by 16% compared to the week prior, DOH says.
De Guzman, however, says the DOH is cautious about interpreting the decline in COVID-19 cases and cites lower laboratory testing output. — report from Alexis Romero
Metro Manila will be placed under general community quarantine with alert level 4 starting September 16, according Interior Secretary Eduardo Año.
Under alert level 4, alfresco dine-in is allowed up to 30% capacity while indoor dine-in is allowed up to 10% capacity but for fully vaccinated customers only.
Personal care services and religious gatherings will be allowed up to 30% capacity if outdoor and 10% capacity for indoor but for fully vaccinated only.
A total of 122 individuals, including 99 children, at the Gentlehands Orphanage in Quezon City tested positive with COVID-19.
Following this development, Quezon City Mayor Joy Belmonte called on the management of workplaces to strictly implement minimum public health protocols amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
"Dapat maging mahigpit ang ating persons in authority sa pagpapatupad nito para maiwasan natin ang pagkalat ng virus," Belmonte says in a statement.
The government should compensate small businesses in Metro Manila that were affected by shifting decisions on quarantine classifications, Akbayan paty-list says.
Metro Manila was supposed to shift to General Community Quarantine on Wednesday until an announcement on Tuesday evening that that planned shift, which was supposed to also see a shift to "granular" lockdowns, would be deferred until September 15 or until guidelines are finalized.
"The [Inter-Agency Task Force] must reimburse small businesses that incurred losses due to its ‘laban-bawi’ quarantine protocols. This kind of negligence and thoughtlessness from the government hurts everyone, especially small enterprises and their workers who are trying their best to survive despite the pandemic," party-list nominee Perci Cendaña says in a statement.
- Latest
- Trending