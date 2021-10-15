Estimated â€˜Maringâ€™ damage to agriculture, infrastructure hits 1.26-B â€” NDRRMC

Estimated ‘Maring’ damage to agriculture, infrastructure hits 1.26-B — NDRRMC

Philippine Coast Guard personnel assist residents of Sitiio Lada in Barangay Pangobilian in Palawan in evacuating due to Severe Tropical Storm "Maring" (Kompasu) on October 12, 2021

MANILA, Philippines — Disaster authorities in their latest report estimate that Severe Tropical Storm Maring left in its wake damage to agriculture and infrastructure worth P1.26 billion.

Agricultural damage is estimated by the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council to be as high as P1.2 billion.

In its dashboard on Maring updated Friday morning, NDRRMC said some 53,428 hectares of crops, 2,559 livestock and poultry, and 67 agricultural equipment were lost to the storm.

Meanwhile, 62 instances of damage to infrastructure were reported by disaster authorities, equivalent to a cost of P61.13 million.

Reported deaths due to Maring rose to 37 while 16 individuals are still tagged as missing.

A total of 310,845 people have been affected by the storm. The number of those displaced hit 42,606. Less than half of them — 18,271 are spread out across 137 evacuation centers.

NDRRMC said it has extended P8.7 million in assistance to those affected so far.