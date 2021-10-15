
































































 




   

   









   ^


         

            

               

               








               

               

                  

                                          

                        
Headlines
                        
Estimated ‘Maring’ damage to agriculture, infrastructure hits 1.26-B — NDRRMC
                        

                           
Philstar.com
October 15, 2021 | 5:19pm

                           

                        

                                                                        
Estimated â€˜Maringâ€™ damage to agriculture, infrastructure hits 1.26-B â€” NDRRMC
Philippine Coast Guard personnel assist residents of Sitiio Lada in Barangay Pangobilian in Palawan in evacuating due to Severe Tropical Storm "Maring" (Kompasu) on October 12, 2021
Facebook / Philippine Coast Guard
                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — Disaster authorities in their latest report estimate that Severe Tropical Storm Maring left in its wake damage to agriculture and infrastructure worth P1.26 billion. 



Agricultural damage is estimated by the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council to be as high as P1.2 billion.





In its dashboard on Maring updated Friday morning, NDRRMC said some 53,428 hectares of crops, 2,559 livestock and poultry, and 67 agricultural equipment were lost to the storm. 



Meanwhile, 62 instances of damage to infrastructure were reported by disaster authorities, equivalent to a cost of P61.13 million. 



Reported deaths due to Maring rose to 37 while 16 individuals are still tagged as missing. 



A total of 310,845 people have been affected by the storm. The number of those displaced hit 42,606. Less than half of them — 18,271 are spread out across 137 evacuation centers. 



NDRRMC said it has extended P8.7 million in assistance to those affected so far.  


                        


                        


                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      MARING
                                                      NDRRMC
                                                      SEVERE TROPICAL STORM
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 Fact check: Who established IRRI?
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Fact check: Who established IRRI?


                              

                                                                  By Kristine Joy Patag |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
A newly released vlog and a 2015 column on BusinessMirror claim it was under the late dictator Ferdinand Marcos that the International...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Foreign tourists still not allowed to enter Philippines
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Foreign tourists still not allowed to enter Philippines


                              

                                                                  By Alexis Romero |
                                 17 hours ago                              


                                                            
Despite the downward trend in COVID-19 infections and the easing of some mobility restrictions, foreign tourists are still...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Quarantine no longer mandatory for fully-vaccinated inbound travelers                                 
play

                                 
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Quarantine no longer mandatory for fully-vaccinated inbound travelers


                              

                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
Starting October 14, foreign nationals who are fully vaccinated will instead be required to present a negative RT-PCR...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 'Surprise' coming: Lacson-Sotto tandem unveils 14 of 15 names on Senate slate
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
'Surprise' coming: Lacson-Sotto tandem unveils 14 of 15 names on Senate slate


                              

                                 3 hours ago                              


                                                            
There are only 12 seats up for grabs in 2022 but Lacson said the tandem plans to leave it up to the electorate to choose...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Philippines updates list of 'green' countries
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Philippines updates list of 'green' countries


                              

                                 5 hours ago                              


                                                            
The updated classification will take effect from October 16 to 31.

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 Philippines sees 7,625 more COVID-19 cases
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Philippines sees 7,625 more COVID-19 cases


                              

                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
Friday's new cases pushed the Philippines' total COVID count to 2,705,792. 

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Their right to the city: Garden grows sense of community amid precarity
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Their right to the city: Garden grows sense of community amid precarity


                              

                                                                  By Maro Enriquez |
                                 4 hours ago                              


                                                            
The gardening project was initiated as a response to the scarcity of work and food because of the pandemic.

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Pacquiao says he will respect, won't block ICC probe vs Duterte&nbsp;
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Pacquiao says he will respect, won't block ICC probe vs Duterte 


                              

                                 6 hours ago                              


                                                            
"We will not be against that because that is their right as we are a member of the international community," Pacquiao sa...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Philippines receives nearly 1 million more Pfizer COVID-19 jabs
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Philippines receives nearly 1 million more Pfizer COVID-19 jabs


                              

                                 8 hours ago                              


                                                            
Some 862,290 doses arrived at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport in Pasay City, while 76,050 doses were delivered to Cebu...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Palace: Premature to react on poll substitution abuse
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Palace: Premature to react on poll substitution abuse


                              

                                                                  By Alexis Romero |
                                 17 hours ago                              


                                                            
It is premature to react to claims that the substitution rule for candidates is being abused, Malacañang said yesterday,...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with