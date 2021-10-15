
































































 




   

   









   ^


         

            

               

               








               

               

                  

                                          

                        
Headlines
                        
Japan to donate more AstraZeneca jabs to Philippines
                        

                           
Gaea Katreena Cabico - Philstar.com
October 15, 2021 | 3:44pm

                           

                        

                                                                        
Japan to donate more AstraZeneca jabs to Philippines
A health worker holds a vial of the AstraZeneca/Oxford's COVID-19 coronavirus vaccine inside a Catholic church turned into a vaccination centre in Manila on May 21, 2021.
AFP / Ted Aljibe
                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — Japan will provide 1.96 million more doses of AstraZeneca’s COVID-19 vaccine to the Philippines, its foreign minister said Friday.



Foreign Minister Motegi Toshimitsu announced Japan’s pledge of additional doses of Japan-manufactured AstraZeneca vaccine.





The vaccine provision will be dispatched to Manila in several batches within October.



In July, Japan donated 1.12 million AstraZeneca vaccine doses to the country.



“Throughout the pandemic, Japan consistently finds ways to expand its contribution to the Philippines’ COVID-19 response measures in order to ease the plight of Filipino citizens and frontliners,” the Embassy of Japan in the Philippines said.



Aside from giving much-needed jabs, Tokyo has also provided emergency support loan, and grants for the procurement of medical equipment, the establishment of laboratory surveillance sites and the development of cold chain system.



More than 23.7 million Filipinos have completed vaccination against COVID-19 since March. Meanwhile, 27 million have received partial protection.


                        


                        


                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      COVID-19 VACCINES
                                                      JAPAN
                                                      

                        

                        

                           
As It Happens


                           

                              LATEST UPDATE: October 8, 2021 - 10:00am                           


                           

                              
A new thread on the Philippines' vaccination program in 2021 in the government's revised objective to reach "population protection." (Main image: The STAR/Michael Varcas, file)

                           

                           

                              

                                 October 8, 2021 - 10:00am                              


                              
Another 2.1 million doses of Moderna and more than 661,100 doses of Astrazeneca COVID-19 vaccines arrive at NAIA Terminal 1 on Friday morning.



The Moderna vaccines are procured by the government while the Astrazeneca jabs were bought by the private sector.




                           

                           

                              

                                 August 23, 2021 - 12:22pm                              


                              
As of August 22, about 12% of the estimated 109 million population have been vaccinated against COVID-19, according to date from the pandemic task force.



    
	
  • First dose: 17,258,675
    • 
	
  • Second dose: 13,130,485
    • 
	
  • Total doses administered: 30,389,160
    • 


                           

                           

                              

                                 August 20, 2021 - 10:13am                              


                              
An additional 582,500 doses of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine arrive at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport Friday morning.



It is part of the private sector's "A Dose of Hope" program, pioneered by Presidential Adviser for Entrepreneurship and Go Negosyo founder Joey Concepcion.




                           

                           

                              

                                 August 9, 2021 - 2:56pm                              


                              
An estimated 10.45% of the 109 million Filipinos have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19 between March 1 and August 9, according to government data.



    
	
  • Total doses administered: 24,479,750
    • 
	
  • First dose: 13,087,781
    • 
	
  • Second dose: 11,391,969
    • 




                           

                           

                              

                                 August 3, 2021 - 5:56pm                              


                              
The Philippines on Tuesday receives 3,000,060 doses of Moderna COVID-19 vaccines donated by the United States.



The latest donation is part of the P1.38 billion assistance of the US government to the Philippines since the onset of the pandemic.



Last month, more than 3 million Johnson & Johnson vaccines from the American government arrived in the country.



 

                           

                        

                        
                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 Fact check: Who established IRRI?
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Fact check: Who established IRRI?


                              

                                                                  By Kristine Joy Patag |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
A newly released vlog and a 2015 column on BusinessMirror claim it was under the late dictator Ferdinand Marcos that the International...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Foreign tourists still not allowed to enter Philippines
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Foreign tourists still not allowed to enter Philippines


                              

                                                                  By Alexis Romero |
                                 17 hours ago                              


                                                            
Despite the downward trend in COVID-19 infections and the easing of some mobility restrictions, foreign tourists are still...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Quarantine no longer mandatory for fully-vaccinated inbound travelers                                 
play

                                 
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Quarantine no longer mandatory for fully-vaccinated inbound travelers


                              

                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
Starting October 14, foreign nationals who are fully vaccinated will instead be required to present a negative RT-PCR...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 'Surprise' coming: Lacson-Sotto tandem unveils 14 of 15 names on Senate slate
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
'Surprise' coming: Lacson-Sotto tandem unveils 14 of 15 names on Senate slate


                              

                                 3 hours ago                              


                                                            
There are only 12 seats up for grabs in 2022 but Lacson said the tandem plans to leave it up to the electorate to choose...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Philippines updates list of 'green' countries
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Philippines updates list of 'green' countries


                              

                                 5 hours ago                              


                                                            
The updated classification will take effect from October 16 to 31.

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 Estimated &lsquo;Maring&rsquo; damage to agriculture, infrastructure hits 1.26-B &mdash; NDRRMC
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Estimated ‘Maring’ damage to agriculture, infrastructure hits 1.26-B — NDRRMC


                              

                                 37 minutes ago                              


                                                            
Disaster authorities in their latest report estimate that Severe Tropical Storm Maring left in its wake damage to agriculture...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Philippines sees 7,625 more COVID-19 cases
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Philippines sees 7,625 more COVID-19 cases


                              

                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
Friday's new cases pushed the Philippines' total COVID count to 2,705,792. 

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Philippines starts giving COVID-19 vaccines to minors with comorbidities
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Philippines starts giving COVID-19 vaccines to minors with comorbidities


                              

                                                                  By Gaea Katreena Cabico |
                                 3 hours ago                              


                                                            
Select hospitals in Metro Manila, including the Philippine General Hospital, held ceremonial vaccination activities on Friday....

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Their right to the city: Garden grows sense of community amid precarity
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Their right to the city: Garden grows sense of community amid precarity


                              

                                                                  By Maro Enriquez |
                                 4 hours ago                              


                                                            
The gardening project was initiated as a response to the scarcity of work and food because of the pandemic.

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Pacquiao says he will respect, won't block ICC probe vs Duterte&nbsp;
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Pacquiao says he will respect, won't block ICC probe vs Duterte 


                              

                                 6 hours ago                              


                                                            
"We will not be against that because that is their right as we are a member of the international community," Pacquiao sa...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with