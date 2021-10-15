Philippines sees 7,625 more COVID-19 cases
October 15, 2021 | 4:01pm
MANILA, Philippines — Health authorities on Friday logged 7,625 new coronavirus cases, bringing the Philippines' overall tally to 2,705,792.
Today's numbers active cases down by 5,851 from the 84,850 on October 15. DOH said three laboratories did not submit screening results.
- Active cases: 78,999 or 2.9% of the total
- Recoveries: 12,363 bringing the number to 2,586,369
- Deaths: 203, or now 40,424 overall
Minors' vaccination begins
- The Philippines officially kicked off its vaccination for COVID-19 on adolescents, starting with eight pilot hospitals in Metro Manila.
- The pandemic task force updated its "green list" where fully vaccinated passengers coming from those countries will not be required to undergo facility based quarantine.
- Some 862,290 more doses of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine reached the Philippines under the supply procured by government.
- Experts in the United States recommended a booster shot of Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine for certain at-risk groups.
Sponsored Articles
<
>
Philstar
- Latest
- Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Latest
Recommended