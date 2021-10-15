
































































 




   

   









Headlines
                        
Philippines sees 7,625 more COVID-19 cases
                        

                           
Philstar.com
October 15, 2021 | 4:01pm

                           

                        

                                                                        
Philippines sees 7,625 more COVID-19 cases
Individuals stay outside the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) Aseana office in Parañaque City as they wait for the agency to open for their passport application on Tuesday morning, Oct. 12, 2021. Some OFW applicants started waiting in line past midnight, hoping to immediately process the correction on errors in their passports before leaving the country for their respective jobs.
The STAR / Miguel de Guzman
                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — Health authorities on Friday logged 7,625 new coronavirus cases, bringing the Philippines' overall tally to 2,705,792. 



Today's numbers active cases down by 5,851 from the 84,850 on October 15. DOH said three laboratories did not submit screening results. 



    
	
  • Active cases: 78,999 or 2.9% of the total
    • 
	
    
	
  • Recoveries: 12,363 bringing the number to 2,586,369
    • 
	
    
	
  • Deaths: 203, or now 40,424 overall 
    • 




Minors' vaccination begins 



    
	
  • The Philippines officially kicked off its vaccination for COVID-19 on adolescents, starting with eight pilot hospitals in Metro Manila. 
    • 
	
    
	
  • The pandemic task force updated its "green list" where fully vaccinated passengers coming from those countries will not be required to undergo facility based quarantine. 
    • 
	
    
	
  • Some 862,290 more doses of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine reached the Philippines under the supply procured by government. 
    • 
	
    
	
  • Experts in the United States recommended a booster shot of Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine for certain at-risk groups.
