
































































 




   

   









   ^


         

            

               

               








               

               

                  

                                          

                        
Headlines
                        
Isko implies Leni only ran because of Marcoses
                        

                           
Xave Gregorio - Philstar.com
October 8, 2021 | 5:39pm

                           

                        

                                                                        
Isko implies Leni only ran because of Marcoses
Manila Mayor Isko Moreno and Vice President Leni Robredo
The STAR / Joven Cagande, Philstar.com / Jazmin Tabuena
                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — Is Vice President Leni Robredo running for president just because of the Marcoses?



Manila mayor and presidential aspirant Isko Moreno Domagoso seemed to imply this during an event of his party Aksyon Demokratiko on Friday.





“‘Yun lang ang dahilan niya kung bakit siya tatakbo? Dahil lang sa mga Marcos na naman?” Domagoso said in response to a question from a reporter.



(Is that the only reason why she is running? Because of the Marcoses again?)



Domagoso, however, was mistaken as Robredo made it clear earlier Thursday that while she feels strongly about preventing the Marcoses from returning to Malacañang, this was not the tipping point that made her decide to run for president.



Robredo even said that the decision of her rival, former Sen. Bongbong Marcos, to enter the presidential derby was not what prompted her to vie for the highest seat in the land.



“It’s the realization that this is the right thing to do,” she said partly in Filipino. “This is the realization from the [unity] talks because it’s hard to force that when you’re not aligned.”



Robredo was engaged in negotiations with various political players to forge unity with the goal of building a single ticket that would go head-to-head with and defeat President Rodrigo Duterte’s anointed bets.



Among the politicians Robredo was in touch with was Domagoso. However, Robredo said among the reasons why talks with the Manila mayor broke down was because of his stance on the Marcoses.



Domagoso has said in previous interviews that he admired the late dictator Ferdinand Marcos, but abhorred the human rights violations committed during his regime.



Robredo announced a change in tack in her unity talks, abandoning her previous strategy of uniting politicians.



“The focus now is not to unite the principals, but the people,” she said in Filipino at a press conference. “It is not needed for us politicians to unite, but what is the most important is to give an alternative to a majority of the people where they can dream and feel hope again.”


                        


                        


                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      2022 ELECTIONS
                                                      ISKO MORENO DOMAGOSO
                                                      LENI ROBREDO
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 Philippines OKs new quarantine protocols for travelers from 'green, yellow' countries
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Philippines OKs new quarantine protocols for travelers from 'green, yellow' countries


                              

                                 11 hours ago                              


                                                            
Fully vaccinated individuals coming from “green” (low risk) and “yellow” (moderate risk) nations and...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Former Duterte spokesman Abella files COC for president
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Former Duterte spokesman Abella files COC for president


                              

                                                                  By Gaea Katreena Cabico |
                                 9 hours ago                              


                                                            
Ernesto Abella formalized his bid on Friday as an independent candidate. 

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Filipino journalist Ressa among Nobel Peace Prize winners
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Filipino journalist Ressa among Nobel Peace Prize winners


                              

                                 6 hours ago                              


                                                            
The Nobel Peace Prize was on Friday awarded to journalists Maria Ressa of the Philippines and Dmitry Muratov of Russia for...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 LIVE list: Aspirants for national posts in the 2022 elections
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
LIVE list: Aspirants for national posts in the 2022 elections


                              

                                                                  By PhilstarLIVE |
                                 15 hours ago                              


                                                            
Here is an updated list of individuals who have filed their certificates of candidacy for the 2022 national elections.

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Robredo&rsquo;s unity talks change tack as she pursues presidential bid
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Robredo’s unity talks change tack as she pursues presidential bid


                              

                                                                  By Xave Gregorio |
                                 8 hours ago                              


                                                            
Vice President Leni Robredo said that while her lines remain open to other political players, she is no longer interested...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 Philippines sees 10,670 more COVID-19 cases
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Philippines sees 10,670 more COVID-19 cases


                              

                                 7 hours ago                              


                                                            
Friday's new cases pushed the Philippines' total COVID count to 2,643,494.

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Cyber attackers still targeting Senate's official website
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Cyber attackers still targeting Senate's official website


                              

                                 8 hours ago                              


                                                            
Staffers from both the Senate and the office of Gordon, whose site also suffered a cyberattack Monday, have said that most...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 DOJ wraps up preliminary probe into drug rap vs Julian Ongpin
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
DOJ wraps up preliminary probe into drug rap vs Julian Ongpin


                              

                                 9 hours ago                              


                                                            
The Department of Justice has wrapped up its preliminary investigation into the possession of illegal drugs complaint filed...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 UN says to donate P380 million for Philippines' typhoon response
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
UN says to donate P380 million for Philippines' typhoon response


                              

                                 10 hours ago                              


                                                            
News of the donation was made in a high-level meeting between Gonzalez and Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana, according to...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Philippines gets more Moderna, AstraZeneca COVID-19 jabs
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Philippines gets more Moderna, AstraZeneca COVID-19 jabs


                              

                                 12 hours ago                              


                                                            
The plane carrying 2.1 million doses of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine and 661,000 doses of AstraZeneca jab arrived past 9 a.m....

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with