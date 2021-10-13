'Maring' outside PAR but still enhancing habagat
MANILA, Philippines — Severe Tropical Storm Maring has left the Philippine Area of Responsibility, but its effects will still be felt in some parts of the country.
State weather bureau PAGASA said Maring will continue to enhance the southwest monsoon or "habagat," which will bring rains over Bataan, Zambales, Occidental Mindoro and Palawan.
At 4a.m. on Wednesday, Maring was located 765 km west of Calayan, Cagayan with maximum winds of 100 kph and gusts of up to 125 kph.
It is moving west northwestward at 30 kph.
"The storm will continue moving westward over the West Philippine Sea and maintain its strength until it makes landfall in the vicinity of Hainan, China this afternoon or tonight," PAGASA said.
All wind signals in the country have been lifted but gusty conditions reaching strong to gale force in strength will likely be experienced in MIMAROPA, Western Visayas, Bicol Region and Extreme Northern Luzon, and possible over the rest of Luzon.
Gale warning also remains in effect over the northern and western seaboards of Luzon.
Modern to rough seas (1.2 to 3 meters) will prevail over the remaining seaboards of Luzon, and the western seaboards of Visayas and Mindanao, the weather bureau said. — Patricia Lourdes Viray
Follow this page for updates on Maring, the 12th tropical cyclone to enter the Philippines in 2021.
While it has exited the Philippine Area of Responsibility, Severe Tropical Storm Maring will continue to enhance the southwest monsoon, bringing rains over Bataan, Zambales, Occidental Mindoro and Palawan.
At 4 a.m., Maring was located 765 km west of Calayan, Cagayan (outside PAR) with winds of 100 kph and gusts of up to 125 kph.
"The storm will continue moving westward over the West Philippine Sea and maintain its strength until it makes landfall in the vicinity of Hainan, China this afternoon or tonight," state weather bureau PAGASA says.
PAGASA says Severe Tropical Storm Maring is about to exit the Philippine Area of Responsibility.
As of 10 a.m. Tuesday, the center of Maring was estimated based on all available data over 315 kilometers west of Calayan, Cagayan.
It has maximum sustained winds of 100 kilometers per hour near the center, gustiness of up to 125 kph, and central pressure of 975 hPa.
Severe Tropical Storm Maring continues to move away from extreme northern Luzon, state weather bureau PAGASA says.
At 7 a.m., Maring was located 230 km west of Calayan, Cagayan with winds of 100 kph and gusts of 125 kph. It is moving westward at 25 kph.
"Severe Tropical Storm 'MARING' will continue to move westward over the West Philippine Sea throughout the forecast period. It is forecast to exit the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) this morning or afternoon. Outside the PAR, “MARING” will maintain a westward heading and is likely to make landfall in the vicinity of Hainan, China tomorrow evening," PAGASA says in its bulletin.
Severe Tropical Storm Maring slightly intensifies as it moves over the West Philippine Sea.
At 4 a.m., Maring was located 170 km west of Calayan, Cagayan with winds of 100 kph and gustiness of 125 kph.
"Maring" intensifies into a severe tropical storm as it moves towards Babuyan Islands, state weather bureau PAGASA says.
At 10 a.m., Maring was located 240 km east of Aparri, Cagayan or 256 km east sotheast of Calayan, Cagayan with winds of 95 kph and gustiness of 115 kph.
Tropical cyclone wind signals are hoisted over the following areas:
Signal No. 2
- Batanes,
- Cagayan including Babuyan Islands
- the northern portion of Isabela (Palanan, Divilacan, Maconacon, Ilagan City, Tumauini, Cabagan, San Pablo, Santa Maria, Santo Tomas, Delfin Albano, Quirino, Gamu, Roxas, Mallig, Quezon)
- Apayao
- Kalinga
- Mountain Province
- Abra
- Ilocos Norte
- Ilocos Sur
Signal No. 1
- the rest of Isabela
- Nueva Vizcaya
- Quirino
- Ifugao
- Benguet
- La Union
- Pangasinan
- Aurora
- Nueva Ecija
- Tarlac
- Zambales
- Pampanga
- Bulacan
- the northern portion of Bataan (Samal, Morong, Dinalupihan, Abucay, Orani, Hermosa)
- the northern portion of Quezon (General Nakar, Infanta) including Polillo Islands
- Calaguas Islands
