'Maring' outside PAR but still enhancing habagat

This satellite image shows Severe Tropical Storm Maring outside the Philippine Area of Responsibility but still enhancing the southwest monsoon or habagat.

MANILA, Philippines — Severe Tropical Storm Maring has left the Philippine Area of Responsibility, but its effects will still be felt in some parts of the country.

State weather bureau PAGASA said Maring will continue to enhance the southwest monsoon or "habagat," which will bring rains over Bataan, Zambales, Occidental Mindoro and Palawan.

At 4a.m. on Wednesday, Maring was located 765 km west of Calayan, Cagayan with maximum winds of 100 kph and gusts of up to 125 kph.

It is moving west northwestward at 30 kph.

"The storm will continue moving westward over the West Philippine Sea and maintain its strength until it makes landfall in the vicinity of Hainan, China this afternoon or tonight," PAGASA said.

All wind signals in the country have been lifted but gusty conditions reaching strong to gale force in strength will likely be experienced in MIMAROPA, Western Visayas, Bicol Region and Extreme Northern Luzon, and possible over the rest of Luzon.

Gale warning also remains in effect over the northern and western seaboards of Luzon.

Modern to rough seas (1.2 to 3 meters) will prevail over the remaining seaboards of Luzon, and the western seaboards of Visayas and Mindanao, the weather bureau said. — Patricia Lourdes Viray