Rescue ops underway as flooding hits Northern Luzon provinces due to 'Maring'

Photo shows personnel of the La Union provincial government conducting rescue operations on the evening of October 12, 2021 after flooding hit areas due to Severe Tropical Storm "Maring" (Kompasu)

MANILA, Philippines — Rescue operations were underway in provinces in Northern Luzon as flooding hit areas due to heavy rains from Severe Tropical Storm "Maring" (Kompasu) on Monday night.

The provincial government of Cagayan in a situational report on October 11 said 1,750 families or 7,116 individuals have been preemptively evacuated.

Red warning for heavy rainfall was raised in parts of Cagayan last night, indicating serious flooding and landslides in flood and landslide-prone areas.

Social media users took to Facebook and Twitter to appeal for rescue and aid, with the hashtag "#CagayanNeedsHelp" becoming a trending topic.

In La Union, its provincial government deployed rescue personnel in areas such as Bangar, Luna, San Juan, San Gabriel and Bacnotan last night.

Before 1 a.m. Tuesday, Vice President Leni Robredo reported that her office had already formed teams to assist in operations in Cagayan as well as in nearby Isabela, and in Benguet and La Union.

Robredo said teams were ready to assist in providing relief assistance, but appealed for help for those who have the equipment for rescue.

We have formed two teams already to assist those needing help in Cagayan/Isabela and in Benguet/La Union. Ready to deploy our teams already to provide relief assistance but we need help from those who have equipment for rescue ops. — Leni Robredo (@lenirobredo) October 11, 2021

The vice president added they have received reports of residents trapped in their homes in Candon City and other parts of Ilocos Sur.

"We were assured rescue operations by the PNP and AFP [are] now ongoing," she wrote on Twitter. "Those who have rubber boats near the area, baka puwede po mahiram muna (perhaps you can lend us in the meantime)."

A video posted on Facebook has also showed personnel of the Philippine Coast Guard conducting rescue for residents trapped in Sta. Teresita in Cagayan around 11 p.m. of October 11.

PCG rescue personnel, siniguro ang kaligtasan ng 10 residente ng Sta. Teresita, Cagayan na na-trap sa kanilang tahanan kasunod ng pagbaha dulot ng Bagyong #MaringPH PANOORIN: Sa video na ito, matutunghayan ang pagsubok na pinagdaanan ng mga Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) rescue personnel para masiguro ang kaligtasan ng mga residenteng na-trap sa kanilang tahanan dulot ng Bagyong #MaringPH bandang 11:00 p.m. kahapon, ika-11 ng Oktubre 2021. Kahit madilim, kitang-kita ang mabilis na pagragasa ng maruming tubig-baha sa Sta. Teresita, Cagayan. Sa kabila nito, naging matagumpay ang pagsagip sa sampung residente, kabilang ang isang bata. Maingat silang inihatid sa pinakamalapit na evacuation center para mabigyan ng karagdagang tulong. #DOTrPH ???????? #CoastGuardPH #MaritimeSectorWorks Posted by Philippine Coast Guard on Monday, 11 October 2021

The National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council said it has recorded 15 flooding incidents across Ilocos Region, Cagayan Valley, Mimaropa, Bicol Region and Cordillera Administrative Region.

In its own situational report, it said 478 families are affected by Maring, or 1,638 individuals.

Power was also cut off in some 20 cities or municipalities, with supply restored so far in 10 areas.