DOJ wraps up preliminary probe into drug rap vs Julian Ongpin
                        

                           
Philstar.com
October 8, 2021 | 2:52pm

                           

                        

                                                                        
File photo shows Julian Ongpin. 
The STAR  /  File
                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Justice has wrapped up its preliminary investigation into the possession of illegal drugs complaint filed Julian Ongpin, the last known companion of artist Bree Jonson who died in September.



Assistant State Prosecutor Honey Delgado, spokesperson of the Office of the Prosecutor General, told reporters that the preliminary investigation into the police’s complaint against Ongpin resumed on Friday.





Ongpin, son of tycoon Roberto, faces a possession of illegal drugs rap after police found more than 12 grams of cocaine in the room he and Jonson were sharing in a La Union hostel.



During the hearing at the DOJ, Ongpin and his two legal counsels, and the Philippine National Police, appeared before prosecutors. Delgado said that Ongpin submitted his supplemental counter-affidavit to prosecutors.



A copy of which, however, has yet to be made public as of this story’s posting.



“Upon joint motion of the parties and considering that no new matters/issues were raised by both parties, the case was submitted for resolution,” Delgado said.



Bree Jonson case



Authorities are also investigating the death of Jonson, who was found unconscious in a hostel room she and Ongpin were sharing on September 18.



Justice Secretary Menardo Guevarra earlier tapped the National Bureau of Investigation to "assist the PNP in conducting the investigation or to do a parallel probe" into the death of Jonson, who was found unconscious in a hostel room in La Union on September 18.



The NBI has also taken the testimony of persons who were with Jonson and Ongpin the night before the former was found lifeless.



As part of the NBI investigation, Ongpin appeared before the bureau on Wednesday.



He was also summoned by the NBI Cordillera regional office in Baguio on Monday, according to NBI special projects team head Emeterio Dongallo.



Based on an autopsy conducted on Jonson by the La Union police, she died of asphyxia or loss of oxygen. They said she had ligature marks on her neck.



Jonson’s relatives believe that she did not die of a drug overdose.



Jonson was laid to rest in Davao City on September 29.  — Kristine Joy Patag


                        


                        


                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

As It Happens


                           

                              LATEST UPDATE: September 23, 2021 - 2:38pm                           


                           

                              
Follow this page for development on the death of Filipino artist Bree Jonson. Photo lifted from Bree Jonson's Instagram account.

                           

                           

                              

                                 September 23, 2021 - 2:38pm                              


                              
Julian Ongpin tells police he forced his way into the bathroom where he found artist Bree Jonson unconscious.



According to a report from ABS-CBN News, Ongpin claims that he broke through the bathroom door, where Jonson supposedly locked herself in.



Security footage released by the police shows Ongpin appeared to have an altercation with Jonson.

                           

                           

                              

                                 September 22, 2021 - 11:42am                              


                              
The Philippine National says artist Bree Jonson tested positive for drug use based on the result of the test conducted by forensics experts.

                           

                        

                        
                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
