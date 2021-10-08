DOJ wraps up preliminary probe into drug rap vs Julian Ongpin

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Justice has wrapped up its preliminary investigation into the possession of illegal drugs complaint filed Julian Ongpin, the last known companion of artist Bree Jonson who died in September.

Assistant State Prosecutor Honey Delgado, spokesperson of the Office of the Prosecutor General, told reporters that the preliminary investigation into the police’s complaint against Ongpin resumed on Friday.

Ongpin, son of tycoon Roberto, faces a possession of illegal drugs rap after police found more than 12 grams of cocaine in the room he and Jonson were sharing in a La Union hostel.

During the hearing at the DOJ, Ongpin and his two legal counsels, and the Philippine National Police, appeared before prosecutors. Delgado said that Ongpin submitted his supplemental counter-affidavit to prosecutors.

A copy of which, however, has yet to be made public as of this story’s posting.

“Upon joint motion of the parties and considering that no new matters/issues were raised by both parties, the case was submitted for resolution,” Delgado said.

Bree Jonson case

Authorities are also investigating the death of Jonson, who was found unconscious in a hostel room she and Ongpin were sharing on September 18.

Justice Secretary Menardo Guevarra earlier tapped the National Bureau of Investigation to "assist the PNP in conducting the investigation or to do a parallel probe" into the death of Jonson, who was found unconscious in a hostel room in La Union on September 18.

The NBI has also taken the testimony of persons who were with Jonson and Ongpin the night before the former was found lifeless.

As part of the NBI investigation, Ongpin appeared before the bureau on Wednesday.

He was also summoned by the NBI Cordillera regional office in Baguio on Monday, according to NBI special projects team head Emeterio Dongallo.

Based on an autopsy conducted on Jonson by the La Union police, she died of asphyxia or loss of oxygen. They said she had ligature marks on her neck.

Jonson’s relatives believe that she did not die of a drug overdose.

Jonson was laid to rest in Davao City on September 29. — Kristine Joy Patag