




































































 




   

   









   ^


         

            

               

               








               

               

                  

                                          

                        
Headlines
                        
JV Ejercito tries again for the Senate
                        

                           
Xave Gregorio - Philstar.com
October 2, 2021 | 2:42pm

                           

                        

                                                                        
                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — Former Sen. JV Ejercito filed his certificate of candidacy for senator under the Nationalist People’s Coalition before the Commission on Elections on Saturday, launching his second attempt for a seat in the upper chamber after a loss in 2019.



Addressing the media after filing his candidacy, Ejercito said he decided to run again despite the challenges that lie ahead because he wanted to oversee the implementation of the universal health care law and the law that created the Department of Human Settlements and Urban Development.





Ejercito added that he was encouraged to run after being tapped by several presidential aspirants to join their Senate slate.



“If all the major parties, if all the major candidates want you in their lineup, that only means one thing: That they believe in my integrity, they believe in my performance and they believe in my character,” he said.



Ejercito narrowly missed a Senate seat in 2019, placing 13th outside of the 12-man winner’s circle, in a loss that he attributed to the fact that his stepbrother, Sen. Jinggoy Estrada, was also running at the time.



The trouble for Ejercito is that Estrada plans to run again for senator in the 2022 elections.



“This will be a tough fight, this will be quite a challenge because of the circumstances. A lot of reelectionists. A lot of comebacking senators. I have my brother running also,” Ejercito said.



Prior to serving one term in the Senate from 2013 to 2019, Ejercito had been San Juan City’s representative from 2010 to 2013 and its mayor from 2001 to 2010.


                        


                        


                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      2022 ELECTIONS
                                                      JV EJERCITO
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 Some 1Sambayan members concerned over &lsquo;premature&rsquo; endorsement
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Some 1Sambayan members concerned over ‘premature’ endorsement


                              

                                                                  By Xave Gregorio |
                                 6 hours ago                              


                                                            
Eight groups allied with 1Sambayan expressed concern on that any endorsement by the opposition coalition of a presidential...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Duterte wants shorter quarantine for arriving travelers
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Duterte wants shorter quarantine for arriving travelers


                              

                                                                  By Helen Flores |
                                 15 hours ago                              


                                                            
President Duterte wants the quarantine period for arriving travelers shortened from 14 to seven days, citing the government’s...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Duterte mulls US trip to express gratitude for vaccines
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Duterte mulls US trip to express gratitude for vaccines


                              

                                                                  By Helen Flores |
                                 15 hours ago                              


                                                            
President Duterte on Thursday night said he may visit the United States to personally thank its government and the American...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 LIVE list: Aspirants for national posts in the 2022 elections
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
LIVE list: Aspirants for national posts in the 2022 elections


                              

                                                                  By PhilstarLIVE |
                                 7 hours ago                              


                                                            
Here is an updated list of individuals who have filed their certificates of candidacy for the 2022 national elections.

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 US sends more than 8M COVID-19 vaccines to Philippines, Bangladesh
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
US sends more than 8M COVID-19 vaccines to Philippines, Bangladesh


                              

                                 7 hours ago                              


                                                            
Five shipments totaling 5,575,050 doses will go to the Philippines by next week.

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 Duterte top aide Go files COC for vice president
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Duterte top aide Go files COC for vice president


                              

                                 21 minutes ago                              


                                                            
Go, who earlier declined the endorsement of PDP-Laban to be the ruling party’s presidential candidate, formalized his...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Broadcaster Raffy Tulfo seeks Senate seat
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Broadcaster Raffy Tulfo seeks Senate seat


                              

                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
Tulfo topped Pulse Asia’s latest survey of Filipinos’ preferred senatorial bets, with 55.2% of respondents saying...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 DOH halts Pharmally deliveries, probes tampering of face shields
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
DOH halts Pharmally deliveries, probes tampering of face shields


                              

                                                                  By Gaea Katreena Cabico |
                                 6 hours ago                              


                                                            
In a statement released Friday, the DOH said the agency is conducting a “comprehensive review” of procurement...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 LIVE updates: Filing of COCs for 2022 elections
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
LIVE updates: Filing of COCs for 2022 elections


                              

                                                                  By PhilstarLIVE |
                                 7 hours ago                              


                                                            
Witness the country's next top leaders submit their certificates of candidacy at the Commission on Elections.

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Legarda is the first national candidate to file COC at 8 am, seeks re-election as Senator
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Legarda is the first national candidate to file COC at 8 am, seeks re-election as Senator


                              

                                 15 hours ago                              


                                                            
Three-term Senator, now Deputy Speaker, Loren Legarda filed her candidacy as Senator at the Sofitel Tent in Pasay City early...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with