




































































 




   

   









   ^


         

            

               

               








               

               

                  

                                          

                        
Headlines
                        
JV Ejercito eyes another Senate comeback
                        

                           
Philstar.com
September 24, 2021 | 10:49am

                           

                        

                                                                        
JV Ejercito eyes another Senate comeback
Former Sen. JV Ejercito speaks in Quezon province in this May 10, 2019 photo released by his campaign. 
Ejercito camapign
                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — Former Sen. JV Ejercito is eyeing a comeback at the Senate in the 2022 polls.



Ejercito announced on Friday that he is again joining the Senate race, after failing to secure consecutive terms and losing in the 2019 elections.





In a virtual press conference, Ejercito said in Filipino: “I want to continue my advocacy for the Universal Health Care, so we can strengthen our healthcare system for coming pandemics.”



The former lawmaker said the universal health care, the bill of which he sponsored at the Senate, is a work in progress and should be prioritized amid the pandemic.



Also on his legislative agenda is pushing for infrastructure development and modern public transportation to spur economic growth.



Ejercito admitted that the 2022 senatorial race would be “very tight” as more lawmakers are seeking to stage a comeback. He also cited that “the two siblings might run again,” referring to his half-brother Jinggoy Estrada.



In the 2019 elections, Ejercito ran against Estrada, and both sat outside the wining circle, with the former placing at the 13th spot and the latter as 15th.



“Having to run in two consecutive national elections is just too much especially funding purposes,” he also said.



But Ejercito said he would be banking on his track record of public service in his new senatorial bid.



He also thanked the Nationalist People’s Coalition for putting his name on its senatorial ticket, although he admitted that he was initially also included in the administration-backed Partido-Demokratiko Pilipino’s slate.



But he said that when the wing led by Energy Secretary Alfonso Cusi declared its eight bets, he was told that purely PDP-Laban members were listed on its slate. — Kristine Joy Patag


                        


                        


                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      2022 ELECTIONS
                                                      2022 POLLS
                                                      JV EJERCITO
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 Death of Bree Jonson: What we know so far
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Death of Bree Jonson: What we know so far


                              

                                                                  By Franco Luna |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
Many questions behind the death of 30-year-old painter Bree Jonson still remain. Here's what we know so far. 

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 SWS: Duterte rating dives after soaring to record-high
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
SWS: Duterte rating dives after soaring to record-high


                              

                                                                  By Janvic Mateo |
                                 12 hours ago                              


                                                            
The satisfaction rating of President Duterte reached an all-time high of 84 percent in November 2020, but dropped to 75 percent...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Duterte eyes raps vs Gordon over &lsquo;misused&rsquo; SBMA funds
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Duterte eyes raps vs Gordon over ‘misused’ SBMA funds


                              

                                                                  By Alexis Romero |
                                 12 hours ago                              


                                                            
President Duterte has threatened to file a case against Sen. Richard Gordon over funds that were allegedly misused when the...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 &lsquo;PS-DBM owes DepEd P5.5 billion learning materials&rsquo;
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
‘PS-DBM owes DepEd P5.5 billion learning materials’


                              

                                                                  By Elizabeth Marcelo |
                                 12 hours ago                              


                                                            
The Commission on Audit has told the Department of Education to demand the delivery of P5.53 billion worth of computer hardware...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Philippines vows to resolve maritime dispute with Palau
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Philippines vows to resolve maritime dispute with Palau


                              

                                                                  By Pia Lee-Brago |
                                 12 hours ago                              


                                                            
Foreign Affairs Secretary Teodoro Locsin Jr. highlighted the Philippines’ commitment to resolving the pending maritime...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 Comelec open to extension of voter registration
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Comelec open to extension of voter registration


                              

                                                                  By Cecille Suerte Felipe |
                                 12 hours ago                              


                                                            
The joint congressional oversight committee on elections is urging the Commission on Elections to extend voter registration...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 DOH: Not yet time to downgrade NCR alert level
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
DOH: Not yet time to downgrade NCR alert level


                              

                                                                  By Mayen Jaymalin |
                                 12 hours ago                              


                                                            
The Department of Health is not amenable to downgrading the alert level in the National Capital Region even as COVID cases...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 House starts probe on &lsquo;yellow card&rsquo; vaccine certification system
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
House starts probe on ‘yellow card’ vaccine certification system


                              

                                                                  By Edu Punay |
                                 12 hours ago                              


                                                            
The House of Representatives started yesterday its investigation on the controversy involving the issuance of international...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Duterte officially accepts VP nomination
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Duterte officially accepts VP nomination


                              

                                                                  By Robertzon Ramirez |
                                 12 hours ago                              


                                                            
President Duterte has formally accepted the nomination of his allies in the ruling PDP-Laban to run for vice president next...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Mobility for fully vaccinated a global norm &ndash; Concepcion
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Mobility for fully vaccinated a global norm – Concepcion


                              

                                 12 hours ago                              


                                                            
Presidential adviser for entrepreneurship Joey Concepcion initiated a dialogue on safer travel with key tourism industry stakeholders...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with