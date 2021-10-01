




































































 




   

   









   ^


         

            

               

               








               

               

                  

                                          

                        
Headlines
                        
LIVE list: Aspirants for national posts in the 2022 elections
                        

                           
PhilstarLIVE - Philstar.com
October 1, 2021 | 10:45am

                           

                        

                                                                        
LIVE list: Aspirants for national posts in the 2022 elections
This undated image shows a ballot secrecy folder for the national elections.
The STAR / Edd Gumban, file
                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — Political aspirants for national positions — president, vice president and senators — will file their certificates of candidacy at the Commission on Elections from October 1 to 8.



Here is an updated list of individuals who have filed the document for candidacy.





[LIVE updates feed will load below. Can't view the updates below? Click here.]





                        


                        


                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      2022 POLLS
                                                      COMMISSION ON ELECTIONS
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 Stars to run for local posts under Lakas-CMD
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Stars to run for local posts under Lakas-CMD


                              

                                 20 hours ago                              


                                                            
A basketball legend, two actresses and a former comedian will be vying for local positions in the 2022 elections under the...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Boxing icon Pacquiao files candidacy for president with Atienza in his corner
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Boxing icon Pacquiao files candidacy for president with Atienza in his corner


                              

                                 4 hours ago                              


                                                            
Days after announcing his retirement from boxing, Sen. Manny Pacquiao filed his certificate of candidacy for president in...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Metro Manila stays under Alert Level 4 from October 1 to 15
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Metro Manila stays under Alert Level 4 from October 1 to 15


                              

                                 16 hours ago                              


                                                            
Metro Manila, pilot area for a new quarantine classification system, will stay under Alert Level 4 from October 1 to 15, Malacañang...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 DOJ chief: Local ordinances can allow mandatory vaccination
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
DOJ chief: Local ordinances can allow mandatory vaccination


                              

                                                                  By Evelyn Macairan |
                                 14 hours ago                              


                                                            
Local governments could implement the mandatory vaccination of their constituents against COVID-19 provided they have the...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 DTI wants all businesses opened, at different capacities
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
DTI wants all businesses opened, at different capacities


                              

                                                                  By Louella Desiderio |
                                 14 hours ago                              


                                                            
To ensure business continuity and further economic recovery, the Department of Trade and Industry yesterday proposed the opening...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 'It is a circus': Philippine election season kicks off
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
'It is a circus': Philippine election season kicks off


                              

                                 4 hours ago                              


                                                            
The Philippines' election season kicked off Friday with TV celebrities, political scions and at least one inmate expected...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Eyeing Senate comeback, Loren Legarda first to file COC
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Eyeing Senate comeback, Loren Legarda first to file COC


                              

                                                                  By Xave Gregorio |
                                 4 hours ago                              


                                                            
Deputy Speaker Loren Legarda (Antique), who is eyeing a return to the Senate, is the first to file her candidacy before the...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Vaccination of minors to start with ages 14-17
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Vaccination of minors to start with ages 14-17


                              

                                                                  By Neil Jayson Servallos |
                                 14 hours ago                              


                                                            
The government will commence the vaccination of teens starting with 14 to 17-year-olds who have comorbidities or whose parents...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 PNP to deploy SAF in poll hotspots
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
PNP to deploy SAF in poll hotspots


                              

                                                                  By Neil Jayson Servallos |
                                 14 hours ago                              


                                                            
Special Action Force  commandos will be deployed in areas with intense political rivalries and a history of election-related...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Duterte certifies 2022 budget bill as urgent
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Duterte certifies 2022 budget bill as urgent


                              

                                                                  By Edu Punay |
                                 14 hours ago                              


                                                            
President Duterte has asked Congress to expedite the passage of the proposed P5-trillion national budget for next year that...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with