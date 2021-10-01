LIVE list: Aspirants for national posts in the 2022 elections

This undated image shows a ballot secrecy folder for the national elections.

MANILA, Philippines — Political aspirants for national positions — president, vice president and senators — will file their certificates of candidacy at the Commission on Elections from October 1 to 8.

Here is an updated list of individuals who have filed the document for candidacy.

[LIVE updates feed will load below. Can't view the updates below? Click here.]