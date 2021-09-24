




































































 




   

   









Philippines receives 728,910 more Pfizer doses
Photo shows the Air Hongkong plane at the NAIA Terminal 3 on September 23, 2021 carrying the country's new Pfizer doses
MANILA, Philippines — More doses of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine arrived in the Philippines on Thursday to add to the government's procured supply. 



This shipment adds to the earlier 561,600 and 940,680 doses that were delivered to the country this week. 





Per state-run PTV, an Air Hongkong plane carrying the additional Pfizer supply landed at the NAIA Terminal 3 in Pasay before past 9 p.m. of September 23. 



Of that, 677,430 doses were brought to Manila, 51,480 delivered to Cebu, and the remaining 92,430 to be sent in Davao. 



Metro Manila, Cebu and Davao are the only areas in the country so far with capacity to store the said jabs. 



The arrival of more Pfizer vaccines brought the Philippines supply of the jabs to 10.85 million doses, according to Philstar.com's monitoring. 






Some 5.60 million doses of that were procured by the government, while 5.24 million doses were sent by the COVAX Facility. 



The global initiative, co-led by the World Health Organization, has vowed to deliver 10 million more doses in total to the country in the next weeks. 



Vaccine czar Carlito Galvez Jr. has said they are expecting 20 million more doses to arrive in the Philippines until the first week of October. 



The Philippines is battling a new uptick in coronavirus cases that experts suggest may be driven by the highly infectious Delta variant of COVID-19. 



Authorities have continued to log five-digit daily new cases, with 17,411 more Filipinos reported to have contracted the disease yesterday, Thursday. 


                        


                        


                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      COVID-19 VACCINES
                                                      PFIZER
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
