




































































 




   

   









   ^


         

            

               

               








               

               

                  

                                          

                        
Headlines
                        
FDA warns public against black market tocilizumab
                        

                           
Christian Deiparine - Philstar.com
September 22, 2021 | 12:36pm

                           

                        

                                                                        
FDA warns public against black market tocilizumab
COVID-19 patients pictured inside the chapel of Quezon City General Hospital on Aug. 19, 2021.
The STAR / Miguel de Guzman
                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — The Food and Drug Administration on Wednesday warned the public against black markets selling the COVID-19 treatment drug tocilizumab, saying this could only worsen the condition of coronavirus patients. 



Health authorities have said the country's supply of the arthritis drug will remain limited until the end of the year. 





That pronouncement came as the Philippines faces its worst coronavirus surge yet, with record-high new infections seen in recent weeks. 



Tocilizumab has been recommended for use by the World Health Organization to help treat the infected as early as July this year. 



At a Laging Handa briefing, FDA Director General Eric Domingo said law enforcers have already arrested individuals selling the drug for a higher price. 



"We are coordinating with the Philippine National Police and the National Bureau of Investigation and several have been caught through buy-bust operations," he said in Filipino. 



Domingo said the operations have been done across the country. "Constantly, our operations are continuing for that."



The FDA chief urged the public not to resort to buying medicine on the black market as there would be no way to identify where the drugs are from and whether they are even genuine. 



"Don't buy medicines such as these from sources you are not sure from because for sure, it's either a counterfeit or substandard," Domingo added in Filipino, "and could only do harm to patients."



Early this month, the Department of Health's pharmaceutical division said the shortage of tocilizumab is driven by the surge in infections from the highly contagious Delta variant of COVID-19. 



Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire has also warned that those selling the drug beyond the suggested retail price could be jailed for up to 10 years, and be fined between P500,000 to P1 million. 



DOH has set the SRP for the tocilizumab at P13,000 to P25,000. 



The PNP has also directed the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group and the Anti-Cybercrime Group to work with the FDA on the illegal selling of the drug online. 


                        


                        


                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH
                                                      FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION
                                                      PHILIPPINE NATIONAL POLICE
                                                      TOCILIZUMAB
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 Duterte continues tirades vs Gordon
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Duterte continues tirades vs Gordon


                              

                                                                  By Alexis Romero |
                                 14 hours ago                              


                                                            
The word war between President Duterte and Sen. Richard Gordon rages on, with the Chief Executive bringing up a litany of...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Manila's Isko Moreno to seek Malaca&ntilde;ang in 2022                                 
play

                                 
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Manila's Isko Moreno to seek Malacañang in 2022


                              

                                 19 hours ago                              


                                                            
Moreno will make the official announcement on Wednesday, September 22, but news of the planned tandem broke on Tuesday e...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 &lsquo;Red Cross books open for scrutiny&rsquo;
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
‘Red Cross books open for scrutiny’


                              

                                                                  By Neil Jayson Servallos |
                                 14 hours ago                              


                                                            
Sen. Richard Gordon was unfazed by President Duterte’s continued attacks against him, the Philippine Red Cross and the...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 DOJ to issue immigration lookout order vs Ongpin scion in Bree Jonson case
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
DOJ to issue immigration lookout order vs Ongpin scion in Bree Jonson case


                              

                                 23 hours ago                              


                                                            
Guevarra told reporters in a text message that his department will issue a lookout order against Ongpin as police have slapped...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Slowdown in rise of COVID-19 cases &ndash; experts
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Slowdown in rise of COVID-19 cases – experts


                              

                                                                  By Helen Flores |
                                 14 hours ago                              


                                                            
There is a slowdown in the increase of COVID-19 cases in the country, experts said, but the public must continue to observe...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 Death of Bree Jonson: What we know so far
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Death of Bree Jonson: What we know so far


                              

                                 3 minutes ago                              


                                                            
Many questions behind the death of 30-year-old painter Bree Jonson still remain. Here's what we know so far. 

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 De Lima appeals dismissal of drug rap vs inmate-witness
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
De Lima appeals dismissal of drug rap vs inmate-witness


                              

                                                                  By Kristine Joy Patag |
                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
Sen. Leila De Lima has appealed the Muntinlupa prosecution office’s dismissal of her criminal complaint against inmate...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Duterte asks rich nations to deliver on climate finance pledges
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Duterte asks rich nations to deliver on climate finance pledges


                              

                                                                  By Gaea Katreena Cabico |
                                 2 hours ago                              


                                                            
In a speech during the United Nations General Assembly on Wednesday, Duterte called for urgent climate action, “especially...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 House OKs bill to institutionalize UP-DND accord
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
House OKs bill to institutionalize UP-DND accord


                              

                                 4 hours ago                              


                                                            
A unanimous vote by 179 members of the lower chamber brought House Bill 10171 closer to passage. A similar proposal had been...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Duterte tells 'inadequate' UN to reform
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Duterte tells 'inadequate' UN to reform


                              

                                 4 hours ago                              


                                                            
President Rodrigo Duterte criticized the United Nations during its 76th General Assembly, calling the international body “inadequate”...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with