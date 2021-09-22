Duterte asks rich nations to deliver on climate finance pledges
MANILA, Philippines — President Rodrigo Duterte called on wealthy nations to fulfill their financial assistance to developing countries like the Philippines to help them bolster their defenses against the catastrophic impacts of the climate crisis.
In a speech during the United Nations General Assembly on Wednesday, Duterte called for urgent climate action, “especially from those that can truly tip the balance.”
“The greatest injustice here is that those who suffer the most are those the least responsible for this existential crisis,” the chief executive said.
“Developed countries must fulfill their longstanding commitment to climate financing, technology transfer, and capacity-building in the developing world. This is a moral obligation that cannot be avoided,” he added.
Duterte made the call less than six weeks before the COP26 climate conference due to take place from October 31 to November 12 in Glasgow, Scotland. The summit is seen as critical to keeping alive the goal of limiting global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels.
The 2015 Paris Agreement called for financing of $100 billion a year from 2020 to 2025 to assist countries hardest-hit by climate change. The assistance includes supporting countries transitioning to greener economies and ending reliance on fossil fuels.
Share of responsibility
Duterte also told world leaders that the Philippines “accepts its share of responsibility and will do its part to avert this collective disaster.”
The country committed to reduce its greenhouse gas emissions by 75% in 2030. But only 2.71% of the target is unconditional, which means it will be undertaken without international funding and assistance.
“While it is good that the current administration has called for a coal moratorium, several coal projects remain in the pipeline, and the unconditional commitments in the Nationally Determined Contributions to reduce emissions remain insignificant,” Greenpeace Philippines country director Lea Guerrero said.
Guerrero also urged the government to abandon their nuclear ambitions as pursuing nuclear energy “contradicts all of his calls for climate justice, equality, inclusive green economy and the protection of people.”
“Instead of pursuing nuclear and fossil gas, the government must focus its efforts in ensuring that the right policies are in place to enable this massive uptake of renewable energy,” she said.
The government must call for accountability from fossil fuel companies, Guerrero added.
At current levels of greenhouse gas emissions, Earth could warm by 1.5 degrees Celsius (2.7 degrees Fahrenheit) as early as 2030, the Intergovernmental Panel for Climate Change says in a landmark report.
"Global warming is likely to reach 1.5C between 2030 and 2052 if it continues to increase at the current rate," the report concluded with "high confidence."
Earth's surface has warmed one degree Celsius (1.8 degrees Fahrenheit)—enough to lift oceans and unleash a crescendo of deadly storms, floods and droughts—and is on track toward an unliveable 3C or 4C rise.
The world may temporarily breach the 1.5-Celsius warming mark within the next five years, according to an updated assessment of global climate trends released Thursday.
The World Meterological Organization and Britain's Met Office said there was a 40 percent chance of the annual average global temperature surpassing 1.5C above pre-industrial temperatures — the aspirational warming limit of the Paris climate accord.
According to the Met Office's updated global 10-year climate prediction, there is a 90 percent chance of at least one year between 2021-2025 being the hottest on record. — AFP/Patrick Galey
