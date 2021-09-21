




































































 




   

   









   ^


         

            

               

               








               

               

                  

                                          

                        
Headlines
                        
Red Cross addresses alleged 'false positive' COVID-19 test results
                        

                           
Philstar.com
September 21, 2021 | 6:58pm

                           

                        

                                                                        
Red Cross addresses alleged 'false positive' COVID-19 test results
This July 8, 2020 file photo shows the Philippine Red Cross molecular laboratory in Batangas City. 
Philippine Red Cross, release
                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine Red Cross on Tuesday explained the alleged "false positives" among COVID-19 tests by the humanitarian organization, which President Rodrigo Duterte flagged in his most recent rant against Sen. Richard Gordon.



In his speech aired Monday, Duterte ordered the Department of Health to look into reports of false positive COVID-19 results coming out of PRC laboratories.





The Research Institute for Tropical Medicine, under the DOH, is already investigating the molecular laboratory of PRC in Subic for allegedly yielding false positive test results.



The STAR reported that the health personnel who allegedly got false positive results had a "re-swab" three days later. In those tests, only five of the 49 medical workers were positive for COVID-19.



In a statement, PRC said the samples in question were taken at the Unihealth-Baypointe Hospital and Medical Center in Subic Bay Freeport Zone by their personnel, and tested at the organization’s molecular laboratory in Subic.



Of the 48 samples, 45 turned out positive, triggering a complete re-run and a manual process to eliminate the possibility of erroneous results, PRC said.



"On the second run, the results came out same," it added.



Factors



PRC also said the timing of tests may have produced a different result.



"The negative result of the tests in question came from specimens collected after three days, which may be one such factor for the negative result. Clients may have truly been negative already by the time their second was taken," it said.



While PRC stood by the integrity of the results of its molecular laboratories, it acknowledged the possibility of false positive results "since no test is 100% accurate."



"In such cases, the Department of Health encourages us to err on the side of caution and treat all positive results as true positive. This is designed to protect everyone, including the clients and their families and co-workers," PRC said.



The organization added that its 13 molecular laboratories obtained 100% for the proficiency tests they went through.


                        


                        


                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      COVID-19 TESTING
                                                      PHILIPPINE RED CROSS
                                                      RICHARD GORDON
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 DOJ to issue immigration lookout order vs Ongpin scion in Bree Jonson case
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
DOJ to issue immigration lookout order vs Ongpin scion in Bree Jonson case


                              

                                 5 hours ago                              


                                                            
Guevarra told reporters in a text message that his department will issue a lookout order against Ongpin as police have slapped...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Martial Law survivors: Reject Marcoses' return to Palace, Duterte's bid to retain power
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Martial Law survivors: Reject Marcoses' return to Palace, Duterte's bid to retain power


                              

                                                                  By Gaea Katreena Cabico |
                                 8 hours ago                              


                                                            
In a statement on Tuesday, Samahan ng Ex-Detainees Laban sa Detensyon at Aresto cautioned the public against the “monstrous”...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Amid claims of suicide attempt, PNP waits for autopsy in Bree Jonson case
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Amid claims of suicide attempt, PNP waits for autopsy in Bree Jonson case


                              

                                                                  By Franco Luna |
                                 7 hours ago                              


                                                            
Jonson, 30, was found unconscious in a room in San Juan, La Union early last Saturday morning and later declared dead on arrival...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Australia's partnership with US, UK beneficial in the long term &mdash; Locsin
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Australia's partnership with US, UK beneficial in the long term — Locsin


                              

                                                                  By Patricia Lourdes Viray |
                                 11 hours ago                              


                                                            
"In that regard, we believe that the fresh enhancement of Australia’s military capacity through this trilateral security...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Senate seen to increase budget for Robredo's office
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Senate seen to increase budget for Robredo's office


                              

                                                                  By Xave Gregorio |
                                 9 hours ago                              


                                                            
Senators pledged Tuesday to increase the 2022 budget for the office of Vice President Leni Robredo, which they praised for...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 Pharmally exec admits he applied to work as Michael Yang's aide
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Pharmally exec admits he applied to work as Michael Yang's aide


                              

                                                                  By Bella Perez-Rubio |
                                 34 minutes ago                              


                                                            
Pharmally treasurer Mohit Dargani said he was rejected by then-presidential adviser Michael Yang's office but "mistakenly"...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Manila's Isko Moreno to seek Malaca&ntilde;ang in 2022
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Manila's Isko Moreno to seek Malacañang in 2022


                              

                                 47 minutes ago                              


                                                            
Moreno will make the official announcement on Wednesday, September 22, but news of the planned tandem broke on Tuesday e...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Groups score Duterte for hand in 'whitewashing' Marcos' Martial Law
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Groups score Duterte for hand in 'whitewashing' Marcos' Martial Law


                              

                                                                  By Franco Luna |
                                 2 hours ago                              


                                                            
“Despite massive literature and verifiable sources on the Marcos atrocities, Duterte has helped the dictator’s...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Velasco asks Duterte to reconsider mandatory face shield policy
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Velasco asks Duterte to reconsider mandatory face shield policy


                              

                                 2 hours ago                              


                                                            
House Speaker Lord Allan Velasco has asked President Rodrigo Duterte to reconsider the policy of requiring Filipinos to wear...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Pharmally director detained at the Senate until next Blue Ribbon hearing on Friday
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Pharmally director detained at the Senate until next Blue Ribbon hearing on Friday


                              

                                                                  By Bella Perez-Rubio |
                                 3 hours ago                              


                                                            
The office of Blue Ribbon chairman Richard Gordon confirmed to Philstar.com that Ong will remain in the Senate until the panel...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with