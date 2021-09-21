




































































 




   

   









   ^


         

            

               

               








               

               

                  

                                          

                        
Headlines
                        
Groups score Duterte for hand in 'whitewashing' Marcos' Martial Law
                        

                           
Franco Luna - Philstar.com
September 21, 2021 | 6:21pm

                           

                        

                                                                        
Groups score Duterte for hand in 'whitewashing' Marcos' Martial Law
A maintenance worker cleans the surroundings of the Bantayog ng mga Bayani, which honors those who were killed during martial law, in Quezon City yesterday. The late strongman Ferdinand Marcos declared martial law 48 years ago today and kicked off nearly a decade of corruption, human rights abuses and extrajudicial killings.
Michael Varcas
                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — President Rodrigo Duterte was a key figure in the Marcos family's return to power in recent years, beginning with his "whitewashing" of the crimes, corruption, and human rights abuse during the Martial Law era of ousted dictator Ferdinand Marcos, groups said Tuesday. 



In a statement, the Asia Pacific Research Network, a collective of research and advocacy NGOs, pointed to Duterte's repeated expressions of support for the Marcos family, which the group said only "lent them further political capital."





"Despite massive literature and verifiable sources on the Marcos atrocities, Duterte has helped the dictator’s family to peddle a different version of history," APRN Acting general-secretary Mara Medrano said. 



Ateneo de Manila University in another statement said there were "actors...now back in the spotlight, working hard to blatantly revise history."



"This is now one of our biggest challenges: to make sure that we, as a nation, will never forget...Together, we need to keep the memory of Martial Law so that we won't make those same mistakes again,” the university said. 



Sen. Imee Marcos is chair of three Senate panels, including the Committee on Electoral Reforms and People’s Participation. Former Sen. Bongbong Marcos has confirmed that he is eyeing a national post next year, after losing by a slim margin to Vice President Leni Robredo in 2016.



The Marcos family has repeatedly told the public to "move on" from the Martial Law era, with Bongbong even suggesting that school textbooks touching on the abuses of the Marcos dictatorship be revised.



All the while, disinformation on the supposed "golden days" under the Marcos administration and denials of human rights abuse at the time continue to spread on social media.



Despite many in government, civil society, the academe, and international NGOs recognizing Martial Law as one of the darkest chapters in Philippine history, Duterte has praised the measure and has often threatened to declare it nationwide. 



He has also not been shy about his ties with the Marcos family. 



In 2016, Duterte ordered the remains of the late dictator buried at the Libingan ng mga Bayani.



The Sandiganbayan has since found family matriarch Imelda Marcos guilty of seven counts of graft for creating private foundations in Switzerland when she was a government official.



Despite the conviction, she remains free while the case is under appeal, which the Campaign Against the Return of the Marcoses and Martial Law (CARMMA) called "a clear testament to the strong ties the Marcoses have been able to forge with the Duterte regime."



"Claims by Marcos-led propaganda machinery are spreading the blatant lie that the Marcoses and their cronies have no ill-gotten wealth, that there were no human rights violations, and that the economy was at its best during the Marcos era. This persistent revision of our nation's history lays bare the Marcos' goal: to regain power and seat in Malacanang," the group said in its own statement. 



READ: Whatever happened to: Graft conviction of Imelda Marcos



'Cut from the same cloth'



Duterte and Marcos share a number of similarities, too, behind the chief executive's "rose-tinted depiction" of the late strongman, the groups said. 



In a separate statement, the Council for People’s Development and Governance (CPDG) pointed out that both state leaders have both pursued militaristic policies under the guise of saving the country from communism and crime. 



As a result of both campaigns, legal dissent in the Philippines — from lawyers, journalists, and activists — is maligned as destabilizing efforts from left-leaning quarters. 



"Those who stand up and speak out are red-tagged to deny them platforms for meaningful discourse. This is Marcosian to the core," CPDG spokesperson Liza Maza said in comparing the Marcos and Duterte regimes as she pointed to "the sharp similarities of how the Marcos and Duterte regimes view the now decades-old insurgency in the countryside."



"The persisting insurgency is not simply war or a plot to overthrow the government. It is a product of growing, seemingly endless inequalities felt among the poor, deprived, and marginalized," Maza, who was lead convenor of the National Anti-Poverty Commission early in the Duterte administration, said.



She said that the insurgency "is the language of those who cannot speak and those disillusioned with speech."



Global rights watchdog Amnesty International recorded an estimate of 70,000 incarcerated individuals, 34,000 torture victims and 3,240 murdered Filipinos by state forces in the 21 years that Ferdinand Marcos was in power. 



Under the Duterte administration, government has focused on the illegal drugs and the communist insurgency.



Academics and rights organizations have pointed to the "dramatic militarization of civilian governance structures" that have led to heavy security-focused measures. The administration's "war on drugs" has yielded some 6,100 killed in official police operations according to government data, but rights groups say the number may be as high as 30,000.



The CPDG also said that the current regime is like Marcos' because of "billions worth of funds that have been misappropriated and misused."  APRN said that Duterte has "kept cronyism and patronage politics alive under his administration."



"In its five years in power, the Duterte regime is seen to be following in the mold of the dictator Marcos — its dependence on military rule, increasing corruption, the gagging of critical media, and the widespread human rights violations," CARMMA said.



"The Philippines [after] Marcos is in fact far from golden. We have to remember that even truth-seeking and journalism have also become dangerous jobs under the late ousted dictator. It was Marcos who authorized the military takeover of major media outlets and the mass arrest of journalists, editors and media workers," APRN also said. 



"Today, we not only remember the 1972 martial law declaration but we support the Filipino people in their fight against another dictatorship."



Philstar.com NewsLab: 31 YEARS OF AMNESIA: Stories on the myths that made Marcos


                        


                        


                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      FERDINAND MARCOS
                                                      HISTORICAL REVISIONISM
                                                      MARCOS FAMILY
                                                      MARTIAL LAW
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 Martial Law survivors: Reject Marcoses' return to Palace, Duterte's bid to retain power
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Martial Law survivors: Reject Marcoses' return to Palace, Duterte's bid to retain power


                              

                                                                  By Gaea Katreena Cabico |
                                 7 hours ago                              


                                                            
In a statement on Tuesday, Samahan ng Ex-Detainees Laban sa Detensyon at Aresto cautioned the public against the “monstrous”...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Amid claims of suicide attempt, PNP waits for autopsy in Bree Jonson case
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Amid claims of suicide attempt, PNP waits for autopsy in Bree Jonson case


                              

                                                                  By Franco Luna |
                                 5 hours ago                              


                                                            
Jonson, 30, was found unconscious in a room in San Juan, La Union early last Saturday morning and later declared dead on arrival...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 DOJ to issue immigration lookout order vs Ongpin scion in Bree Jonson case
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
DOJ to issue immigration lookout order vs Ongpin scion in Bree Jonson case


                              

                                 4 hours ago                              


                                                            
Guevarra told reporters in a text message that his department will issue a lookout order against Ongpin as police have slapped...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Philippines ranks 8th in global COVID-19 cases
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Philippines ranks 8th in global COVID-19 cases


                              

                                                                  By Sheila Crisostomo |
                                 19 hours ago                              


                                                            
The Philippines ranked eighth among countries with the most COVID-19 cases in the past 28 days, according to the global tracker...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Robredo urges Filipinos to proclaim truth about Martial Law
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Robredo urges Filipinos to proclaim truth about Martial Law


                              

                                                                  By Xave Gregorio |
                                 8 hours ago                              


                                                            
Vice President Leni Robredo urged Filipinos on the 49th anniversary of the declaration of martial law by the late dictator...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 Red Cross addresses alleged 'false positive' COVID-19 test results
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Red Cross addresses alleged 'false positive' COVID-19 test results


                              

                                 5 minutes ago                              


                                                            
In his speech aired Monday, Duterte ordered the Department of Health to look into reports of false positive COVID-19 results...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Velasco asks Duterte to reconsider mandatory face shield policy
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Velasco asks Duterte to reconsider mandatory face shield policy


                              

                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
House Speaker Lord Allan Velasco has asked President Rodrigo Duterte to reconsider the policy of requiring Filipinos to wear...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Pharmally director detained at the Senate until next Blue Ribbon hearing on Friday
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Pharmally director detained at the Senate until next Blue Ribbon hearing on Friday


                              

                                                                  By Bella Perez-Rubio |
                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
The office of Blue Ribbon chairman Richard Gordon confirmed to Philstar.com that Ong will remain in the Senate until the panel...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Philippines sees 16,361 new COVID-19 cases
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Philippines sees 16,361 new COVID-19 cases


                              

                                 3 hours ago                              


                                                            
Tuesday's new cases brought the Philippines' total COVID count to 2,401,916.

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 PNP on alert for Martial Law protests; cops told to practice 'maximum tolerance'
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
PNP on alert for Martial Law protests; cops told to practice 'maximum tolerance'


                              

                                                                  By Franco Luna |
                                 3 hours ago                              


                                                            
"We are expecting protest actions today so I have instructed our police especially in Metro Manila to ensure that peace...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with