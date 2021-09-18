




































































 




   







   















   ^


         

            

               

               








               

               

                  

                                          

                        
Headlines
                        
Sandigan upholds arrest order vs Faeldon
                        

                           
Elizabeth Marcelo - The Philippine Star
September 18, 2021 | 12:00am

                           

                        

                                                                        
Sandigan upholds arrest order vs Faeldon
In its 37-page resolution promulgated on Sept. 16, the Sandiganbayan Fifth Division denied “for lack of merit” Faeldon’s urgent omnibus motion for the recall of the arrest warrant against him and the dismissal of his two counts of violation of Section 3 (e) of Republic Act 3019, the Anti-Graft and Corrupt Practices Act.
STAR  /  File
                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — The arrest warrant issued by the Sandiganbayan against former Bureau of Customs (BOC) chief Nicanor Faeldon remains valid, following the recent junking of his motion to have his 2017 graft case dismissed.?



In its 37-page resolution promulgated on Sept. 16, the Sandiganbayan Fifth Division denied “for lack of merit” Faeldon’s urgent omnibus motion for the recall of the arrest warrant against him and the dismissal of his two counts of violation of Section 3 (e) of Republic Act 3019, the Anti-Graft and Corrupt Practices Act.



?His graft case stems from the BOC’s release of P34 million worth of smuggled Vietnamese rice from the Port of Cagayan de Oro in 2017.



The complaint was filed before the ombudsman by Sen. Panfilo Lacson.?



Earlier, the Fifth Division set Faeldon’s bail at P90,000 for each count of the offense for a total of P180,000.?



A check with the graft court yesterday afternoon showed that Faeldon had not yet posted bail.



In its resolution, the Sandigan found no merit in Faeldon’s argument that the Office of the Ombudsman failed to specify his acts that constitute the alleged crime in the case information sheets.



It said the information sheet “must state only the relevant facts” and that “an allegation of manifest partiality, evident bad faith or gross inexcusable negligence on the part of the accused is sufficient” for him to stand trial.



Faeldon also claimed that he had not violated any of the importation rules and processes and that the ombudsman failed to show his conspiracy with the other accused.



But the Fifth Division stated that these allegations “are evidentiary in nature and are a matter of defense that may only be passed upon after a full-blown trial on the merits.”



“These criminal cases have yet to proceed to the trial stage. Therefore, accused Faeldon’s claim that the extent of the ultimate facts must be ‘proven to the point of moral certainty’ is misplaced at this juncture,” it added.



Lastly, the graft court gave no weight to Faeldon’s insistence that it must first wait for the resolution of his petition for certiorari filed before the Supreme Court, assailing the ombudsman’s resolution in 2019 finding probable cause to prosecute him.



“The records do not show that a temporary restraining order or a preliminary injunction has been issued arising from the filing of accused Faeldon’s petition for certiorari... Absent a temporary restraining order or a preliminary injunction, the Court shall proceed, as it does, with the present cases pursuant to Section 7, Rule 65 of the Rules of Court,” the Fifth Division said.



Named as Faeldon’s co-accused in the case were BOC district collector Tomas Alcasid and CLTI corporate officers and board directors Lucio Roger Lim Jr., Ambrosio Ursal and Rowena Lim.



Court records showed the three have posted bail for their provisional liberty.


                        


                        


                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      BOC
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 After assailing Senate probe, Duterte told: You are not a president Filipinos can respect
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
After assailing Senate probe, Duterte told: You are not a president Filipinos can respect


                              

                                                                  By Bella Perez-Rubio |
                                 6 hours ago                              


                                                            
"Today, I tell you, you are not the president the Filipino people can respect," Gordon said, addressing Duterte. "You...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Robredo leaves 2022 fate to unification of opposition forces
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Robredo leaves 2022 fate to unification of opposition forces


                              

                                                                  By Xave Gregorio |
                                 8 hours ago                              


                                                            
Vice President Leni Robredo said that she will run for president in the 2022 elections if she is picked by a united opposition...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Philippines temporarily bars foreign travelers from 4 countries
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Philippines temporarily bars foreign travelers from 4 countries


                              

                                 15 hours ago                              


                                                            
The government’s pandemic task force is barring the entry of foreign travelers from Grenada, Papua New Guinea, Serbia...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Philippines sees 20,336 new COVID-19 cases, active cases at 188,108
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Philippines sees 20,336 new COVID-19 cases, active cases at 188,108


                              

                                 9 hours ago                              


                                                            
Friday's additional cases pushed the country's COVID count to 2,324,475.

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 DILG: Metro Manila LGUs complete distribution of lockdown cash aid
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
DILG: Metro Manila LGUs complete distribution of lockdown cash aid


                              

                                 9 hours ago                              


                                                            
The Department of the Interior and Local Government said Friday that it has completed the distribution of P11.226-billion...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 Go speaks up for Duterte: End political circus
                              


                              

                                 September 18, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
The Senate Blue Ribbon committee hearings on the alleged anomalous multibillion-peso procurement of COVID-19 supplies have turned into a “political circus,” Sen. Bong Go said yesterday as he defended...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 DOH: Rapid antigen results not counted in COVID-19 tally
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
DOH: Rapid antigen results not counted in COVID-19 tally


                              

                                                                  By Shiela Crisostomo |
                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
Despite the record-setting numbers of COVID-19 cases in the past weeks, results of rapid antigen tests are not yet included...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 CHR wants budget doubled next year
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
CHR wants budget doubled next year


                              

                                                                  By Edu Punay |
                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
The Commission on Human Rights  wants its budget for next year doubled as the government struggles to source funds for COVID-19...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 29 Filipino seafarers stranded in China
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
29 Filipino seafarers stranded in China


                              

                                                                  By Janvic Mateo |
                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
Twenty-nine Filipino seafarers are stranded off the coast of China after their vessels ceased operations last May, the Department...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Manila archbishop Advincula catches COVID-19
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Manila archbishop Advincula catches COVID-19


                              

                                                                  By Christian Deiparine |
                                 4 hours ago                              


                                                            
The 69-year-old prelate has a slight fever but is showing no other symptoms for the virus and is also in quarantine.

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with