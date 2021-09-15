Gov't urged to mandate plastic reduction as part of urgent climate action

MANILA, Philippines — Environmental group Greenpeace Philippines on Wednesday called on the authorities to regulate plastic production and enact a strong legislation banning the use of single-use plastics as part of the government’s climate action.

In a statement, Greenpeace said the government needs to “mandate plastic reduction and reuse systems in the consumer goods industry to prevent further global heating.”

It urged senators to pass a more stringent and comprehensive bill that will prohibit the production and use of single-use plastic products and packaging, noting that the version passed by the House of Representatives “supports false solution.”

The group issued the call following the release of a Greenpeace report, which found that consumer goods companies such as Nestlé, Coca-Cola and Unilever are driving the expansion of plastic production and contributing to climate change with their greenhouse gas emissions.

Without immediate action, plastic production could triple by 2050, according to industry estimates. This projected growth in plastic production would increase global emissions from the plastic life cycle to an equivalent of 300 coal power plants by 2030.

The report also identified the links between the world’s largest brands and fossil fuel companies.

“These big brands often promote their climate commitments to much fanfare, but in reality, they are actively contributing to the climate crisis and its impacts, such as worsening typhoons, flooding, food insecurity, loss of livelihoods, and loss of life for Filipinos,” Greenpeace zero waste campaigner Marian Ledesma said.

Greenpeace called on companies to move toward systems of reuse and package-free products.

“If they genuinely care about their impact on the environment and people, they would sever their ties with fossil fuels and make urgent commitments to phase out disposable plastic packaging and transition to reusable and packaging-free systems,” Ledesma said.