Over 1,000 businesses join calls for greater mobility to fully-vaccinated persons

Residents receive their first dose of Moderna vaccine at the "Vaccine Express" of Vice President Leni Robredo's team in San Pedro Laguna on Aug. 28, 2021.

MANILA, Philippines — More than 1,000 business owners and franchisees expressed support to allow greater mobility to fully-vaccinated individuals to revive the economy.

In a manifesto, they noted the financial losses due to the lockdowns implemented by the national government.



“Of utmost importance, our employees have families to feed and stable employment is difficult to assure without a clear plan,” they said.

They showed support for the implementation of the Bakuna Bubble as proposed by Presidential Adviser for Entrepreneurship and Go Negosyo founder Joey Concepcion to protect the Filipinos' employment and boost the economy.



"It would allow these severely affected establishments the opportunity to bounce back and more importantly for their employees to begin to rebuild their livelihood,” they said.



“We believe that this is the best way to safely open up the economy, saving both lives and livelihood,” they added.

Metro Manila mayors have also urged the government's pandemic task force to ease restrictions for fully-vaccinated individuals in the capital region.

The Metro Manila Council in a resolution said the "easing of [guidelines] in favor of fully-vaccinated individuals would not only boost employment, industry, service, and other economic endeavors but would likewise encourage the rest of the population to have themselves vaccinated with the end of achieving herd immunity."