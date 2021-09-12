




































































 




   

   









   ^


         

            

               

               








               

               

                  

                                          

                        
Headlines
                        
Robredo: Differences on pandemic policy no reason to be rude to doctors
                        

                           
Franco Luna - Philstar.com
September 12, 2021 | 4:54pm

                           

                        

                                                                        
Robredo: Differences on pandemic policy no reason to be rude to doctors
Vice President Leni Robredo makes a speech in this undated file photo.
Philstar.com  /  Efigenio Toledo IV
                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — Vice President Leni Robredo on Sunday criticized presidential spokesperson Harry Roque for his outburst against doctors at a pandemic response meeting earlier this week that was caught on video that has since gone viral.



Roque has acknowledged "getting emotional" at the meeting, video from which was obtained by the Philippine Daily Inquirer. 





Speaking on her weekly radio show aired over dzXL, the vice president said that, as a government official, Roque — the president's spokesperson who also speaks for the coronavirus task force — had no right to respond the way he did. 



"If there is another person you are talking to who has a different view of things, you have no right to react the way Secretary Roque did, right?" she said, pointing out that the point of meetings is to hold discussions.



"If you don't agree, it's okay to say you don't agree. But you have no right to bully, be rude."



Roque berated doctors at a meeting of the coronavirus task force discussing possible quarantine statuses. 



“We employed the ‘entire government approach’ thinking about economic ramifications, thinking about the people (who) will go hungry. It does not mean that we care any less!” a visibly-irked Roque was quoted as saying in reports.



"Let me point out to everyone," Roque also said while pointing his finger. "This group, they have never said anything good about the government's response."



The meltdown was supposedly in response to Dr. Maricar Limpin, Philippine College of Physicians president, who appealed to the task force to put Metro Manila under a hard Enhanced Community Quarantine for two weeks.



The Palace has been cool to the idea of more large-scale lockdowns because of the impact they have on the economy, saying also that these should only be done as a last resort.



IATF is for convergence of sectors



Robredo pointed out that the Inter-Agency Task Force on Emerging Infectious Diseases is composed of government officials and experts representing a number of different sectors. 



"Let's just go back to why there is an IATF. So there is an IATF for the convergence of your different agencies, your different experts, your different sectors. When there is convergence, that's his point of view."



"Your economists, your doctors look at things differently. Your doctors, you think differently. You're really going to expect it to come from different sources so you're going to expect that there are incompatible visions," she said.



READ: Palace trying to divert conversation on flagged pandemic spending, Robredo says



Robredo hits proposal to jail Filipinos 'commenting' on SALNs



In the same radio show, Robredo also slammed the proposal of Ombudsman Samuel Martires to jail Filipinos commenting on the Statements of Assets, Liabilities, and Net Worth of public officials, calling the proposed jail time "unbelievable." 



"Isn’t it the Ombudsman who is supposed to investigate everything implicating public officials in corruption?" the vice president asked as she claimed that Martires was doing the opposite of his mandate. 



"Now he is being used [by the administration] to get back at to those who criticize the government."



Martires, at a House hearing last week on the budget for his office, made the proposal to impose "stringent penalties" on anyone commenting on the SALNs of government officials, which he has said are being "weaponized" to sully the reputations of those in office.



"No person should be allowed to comment on the SALN of a particular government official or employee," Martires said on Friday.



"What I'm proposing is to make stringent penalties that anyone who makes a comment on the SALN of a particular government official or employee must likewise be liable for at least an imprisonment of not less than five years," he added.



The Office of the Ombudsman has introduced policy changes — like restricting public access to SALNs and halting the conduct of lifestyle checks on government officials — that groups like the Right to Know, Right Now Coalition called "a step back in transparency and accountability." 



RELATED: Anti-graft office that restricted SALN access has stopped doing lifestyle checks on officials



Robredo previously challenged President Rodrigo Duterte to release his own SALN to show transparency in the face of investigations over audit reports on government spending.



The Palace has taken the position that the president is only required to file his SALNs with the Office of the Ombudsman. Making it public would be up to the ombudsman, it has said.



The Office of the Ombudsman has meanwhile restricted access to officials' SALNs, saying SALN filers need to allow disclosure before these are released.



A SALN is a list outlining a government official's properties and assets from which their net worth can be calculated.



Philstar.com obtained Robredo's SALN in July through a Freedom of Information request with her office, which the latter granted "in the interest of transparency" after just one working day.



The Vice President herself has released her SALNs on her own throughout her term. 



"They seem to be forgetting why we are required to submit our SALN. Because if you're a public official who doesn't hide anything, there's no problem for you to come out yourself," Robredo also said. 



READ: SALN release better than Duterte promise to lead audits, Robredo says


                        


                        


                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      PALACE
                                                      PRESIDENTIAL SPOKESPERSON HARRY ROQUE
                                                      VICE PRESIDENT LENI ROBREDO
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 Four-cornered fight for presidency seen
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Four-cornered fight for presidency seen


                              

                                                                  By Emmanuel Tupas |
                                 17 hours ago                              


                                                            
A four-cornered fight for the presidency looms in 2022 as political analysts foresee one of the five likely contenders backing...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Travelers from 9 countries temporarily barred Philippine entry
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Travelers from 9 countries temporarily barred Philippine entry


                              

                                                                  By Rudy Santos |
                                 17 hours ago                              


                                                            
The Bureau of Immigration announced yesterday the implementation of a temporary travel ban on passengers coming from nine...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Top officials affirm Philippine-US alliance
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Top officials affirm Philippine-US alliance


                              

                                                                  By Ralph Edwin Villanueva |
                                 17 hours ago                              


                                                            
 Foreign Affairs Secretary Teodoro Locsin Jr. and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken discussed ways to further strengthen...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 &lsquo;Life in Philippines like living in the valley of death&rsquo;
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
‘Life in Philippines like living in the valley of death’


                              

                                                                  By Eva Visperas |
                                 17 hours ago                              


                                                            
Three Catholic bishops have described the present social condition of the nation as “like living in the valley of ...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Duterte threatens to end gov't transactions with Red Cross
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Duterte threatens to end gov't transactions with Red Cross


                              

                                                                  By Xave Gregorio |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
President Rodrigo Duterte has threatened to terminate all government transactions with the Philippine Red Cross if it continues...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 Palace official decries 'bullying' at Senate hearings on pandemic spending
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Palace official decries 'bullying' at Senate hearings on pandemic spending


                              

                                                                  By Alexis Romero |
                                 21 minutes ago                              


                                                            
Executive Secretary Salvador Medialdea said the hearings are being conducted as the Philippines is grappling with a surge...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 DOH logs 21,411 new COVID-19 cases, five labs without data
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
DOH logs 21,411 new COVID-19 cases, five labs without data


                              

                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
In its latest bulletin, the DOH reported a positivity rate of 27.0% out of 78,274 tests.

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Cops told to ensure health protocols at voter registration in malls
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Cops told to ensure health protocols at voter registration in malls


                              

                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
“All our police personnel have been tasked to secure these malls and to ensure that minimum public health safety standards...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 17 dead, 33K displaced in Typhoon Jolina's wake
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
17 dead, 33K displaced in Typhoon Jolina's wake


                              

                                 3 hours ago                              


                                                            
With Kiko still in the Philippine Area of Responsibility, state weather bureau Pagasa warned of torrential rains in North...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 DILG: Select firefighters to be armed for crowd control, self-defense only
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
DILG: Select firefighters to be armed for crowd control, self-defense only


                              

                                 6 hours ago                              


                                                            
"There are times when people want to save their burning house first, they crowd the firefighters and make a fuss. We also...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with