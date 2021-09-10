




































































 




   

   









   ^


         

            

               

               








               

               

                  

                                          

                        
Headlines
                        
Roque sorry for blowing top at doctor, but stands by comments
                        

                           
Philstar.com
September 10, 2021 | 5:13pm

                           

                        

                                                                        
Roque sorry for blowing top at doctor, but stands by comments
File photo shows presidential spokesperson Harry Roque.
The STAR / Joven Cagande
                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — Presidential spokesperson Harry Roque apologized Friday for exploding at a doctor during a meeting of the government’s pandemic task force, but stood by his comments, saying he was advocating for the poor and hungry.



“Kinukumpirma ko po na tayo po’y naging emosyonal at pasensiya na po kaso, tao lamang,” Roque said during a press briefing.





(I confirm that I became emotional and I apologize, I’m only human.)



President Rodrigo Duterte’s mouthpiece said he blew his top after Philippine College of Physicians president Dr. Maricar Limpin turned emotional while appealing to the task force for Metro Manila to be placed under a hard enhanced community quarantine for two weeks.



“Parang naman importante rin po na marinig ‘yung damdamin noong mga maliliit na tao nating kababayan na nagugutom na po dahil sa parating pag-lockdown,” Roque said.



(I think it’s also important to hear the voices of poor people who are going hungry due to the repeated lockdowns.)



He added, “To those na hindi nakakaintindi doon sa tindi ng aking pagdaramdam para doon sa mga naghihirap, I apologize. But I cannot apologize for the message. Tulungan naman natin ‘yung mga naghihirap.”



(To those who can’t understand my strong feelings for those who are suffering, I apologize. But I cannot apologize for the message. Let’s help those who are suffering.)



Parts of a September 7 virtual meeting of the pandemic task force were leaked to the Philippine Daily Inquirer where Roque was seen lashing out at Limpin.



"Let me point out to everyone," Roque said while pointing his finger. "This group, they have never said anything good about the government's response."



In the said IATF meeting, Limpin warned that a GCQ in Metro Manila at this time could lead to daily infections going up even further. 



On Thursday, the country saw its new record-high cases at 22,820. Authorities also reported more than 20,000 additional infections since the beginning of the week.



"We won't be able to handle this," Limpin said in Filipino. "We're begging you, please, please, please."


                        


                        


                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      HARRY ROQUE
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 'Uncalled for': Roque under fire over outburst on doctors in IATF meeting
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
'Uncalled for': Roque under fire over outburst on doctors in IATF meeting


                              

                                 6 hours ago                              


                                                            
A leaked video of a September 7 meeting of the IATF showed Roque berating Dr. Maricar Limpin after the latter pleaded against...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Signal No. 3 up in parts of Cagayan, Babuyan Islands as 'Kiko' threatens extreme northern Luzon
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Signal No. 3 up in parts of Cagayan, Babuyan Islands as 'Kiko' threatens extreme northern Luzon


                              

                                 10 hours ago                              


                                                            
At 7 a.m., Kiko was located 235 km east northeast of Casiguran, Aurora with maximum winds of 185 kph and gusts...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 US reiterates calls on China to abide by 2016 arbitral ruling                                 
play

                                 
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
US reiterates calls on China to abide by 2016 arbitral ruling


                              

                                 8 hours ago                              


                                                            
The US Department of State said Secretary Antony Blinken "underscored the importance of freedom of navigation and respect...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 US 7th Fleet: Nothing China says will deter us
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
US 7th Fleet: Nothing China says will deter us


                              

                                                                  By Pia Lee-Brago |
                                 18 hours ago                              


                                                            
Despite China’s new notification law, the United States sent a strong message that “nothing China says will deter...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Afghan refugees now in Philippines &ndash; DFA
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Afghan refugees now in Philippines – DFA


                              

                                                                  By Pia Lee Brago |
                                 18 hours ago                              


                                                            
Foreign Affairs Secretary Teodoro Locsin Jr. confirmed on Wednesday night the arrival of the first Afghan refugees in the...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 Philippines gets 502,000 new AstraZeneca doses
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Philippines gets 502,000 new AstraZeneca doses


                              

                                 4 hours ago                              


                                                            
Vaccine czar Carlito Galvez Jr. said most of the additional supply or 80% would go to local governments. 

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Senator decries 'measly' aid to SMEs in proposed 2022 budget
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Senator decries 'measly' aid to SMEs in proposed 2022 budget


                              

                                 5 hours ago                              


                                                            
“Trillions of pesos are being borrowed each year and yet the government has only allocated P3.45 billion for the sector...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Lawmakers want budget hike for Robredo&rsquo;s office
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Lawmakers want budget hike for Robredo’s office


                              

                                                                  By Xave Gregorio |
                                 7 hours ago                              


                                                            
At least two lawmakers from the House of Representatives said that they will be pushing for an increase in the budget of Vice...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 NDRRMC: 14 dead due to 'Jolina,' cost of damage at P286.7 million
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
NDRRMC: 14 dead due to 'Jolina,' cost of damage at P286.7 million


                              

                                 7 hours ago                              


                                                            
The storm made its way out of the country's jurisdiction late Thursday night after making its ninth and last landfall in Mariveles...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Metro mayors seek easing of restrictions for fully vaccinated
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Metro mayors seek easing of restrictions for fully vaccinated


                              

                                                                  By Ralph Edwin Villanueva |
                                 18 hours ago                              


                                                            
The mayors of Metro Manila yesterday urged the government to consider easing COVID-19 guidelines for fully vaccinated individuals...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with