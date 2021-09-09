Red-tagger Parlade gets National Security Council post

MANILA, Philippines — Former military general Antonio Parlade Jr. has been appointed deputy director general of the National Security Council, an advisory body under the Office of the President.

The Palace confirmed Parlade's appointment on Thursday afternoon.

The NSC is chaired by the president and includes Cabinet and congressional officials. Its secretariat is headed by National Security Adviser Hermogenes Esperon Jr., who is director general of the NSC.

Parlade resigned as spokesperson of the National Task Force to End Local Communist Armed Conflict in July, the same month that he was to retire as chief of the military Southern Luzon Command.

He said he resigned as spokesperson of the task force "to ease the pressure on the NTF ELCAC principals who are being questioned by legislators for designating me as spokesman despite my being in the active service."

Among those legislators was Sen. Panfilo Lacson, who said that his being in a civilian post while also being a military officer violated the Constitution.

Even before his position as task force spokesperson was questioned at the Senate, Parlade had courted contoversy by repeatedly accusing government critics, activist groups and celebrities of either working with communist rebels or being rebels themselves.

In April, Parlade accused organizers of community pantries of communist ties. The allegations were met with backlash from the public and from lawmakers and the task force eventually adopted the position that it supports the volunteer-run pantries.

In February, the general hinted at filing a suit under the controversial Anti-Terrorism Act against Inquirer.net reporter Tetch Torres-Tupas, who reported on two Aeta farmers requesting the Supreme Court to allow them to join the fight against the very law.

Parlade in late 2020 warned celebrities Catriona Gray and Liza Soberano of being associated with women's group Gabriela and accused actress Angel Locsin of links to the New People's Army.

In confirming the appointment, presidential spokesperson Harry Roque said Parlade had "faithfully served the Armed Forces of the Philippines for many years until his retirement from the service."

"We are therefore confident that his length of fruitful service in the military would immensely contribute in the crafting of plans and policies affecting national security."

