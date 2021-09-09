'Jolina' seen to exit PAR on Thursday; 'Kiko' continues to intensify

This satellite image shows Severe Tropical Storm Jolina and Typhoon Kiko within the Philippine Area of Responsibility on Sept. 9, 2021.

MANILA, Philippines — Severe Tropical Storm Jolina is forecast to exit the Philippine Area of Responsibility on Thursday afternoon or evening while Typhoon Kiko continues to intensify, state weather bureau PAGASA said.

Jolina maintained its strength as it moves away from Luzon landmass. At 4 a.m., it was located 145 km west northwest of Iba, Zambales or 175 km west of Dagupan City, Pangasinan with winds of 85 kph and gusts of up to 115 kph. It is moving northwestward at 25 kph.

Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal no. 1 is hoisted over:

the western portion of Pangasinan (Anda, Bolinao, Infanta, Aguilar, Sual, Labrador, Dasol, Bugallon, Burgos, Mabini, Agno, City of Alaminos, Bani, Lingayen, Mangatarem)

the northern portion of Zambales (San Antonio, Botolan, San Narciso, San Felipe, Cabangan, Palauig, Iba, Masinloc, Candelaria, Santa Cruz)

What to expect

Light to moderate with at times heavy rains over Zambales, Bataan and Pangasinan

Strong winds (strong breeze to near gale conditions) with occasional gusts in areas under Signal No. 1

Moderate to rough seas (1.5 to 4.0 m) over the western seaboard of Luzon

Forecast positions

Friday morning: 605 km west of Dagupan City, Pangasinan (outside the PAR)

Friday afternoon: 790 km west of Dagupan City, Pangasinan (outside the PAR)

'Kiko' resumes intensification

Typhoon Kiko, meanwhile, is forecast to pass very close to northeastern Cagayan and cross the vicinity of Babuyan Islands between Friday afternoon and early Saturday morning.

"Given the recent southward shift in the track forecasts of “KIKO” from the previous bulletins, the possibility of landfall over mainland Cagayan is not yet ruled out," PAGASA said.

At 4 a.m., Kiko was located 785 km east of Baler, Aurora with winds of 185 kph and gusts of up to 230 kph. It is moving westward at 20 kph.

Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal no. 1 is raised over:

the eastern portion of Cagayan (Buguey, Lal-Lo, Santa Teresita, Gonzaga, Santa Ana, Gattaran, Baggao, Peñablanca)

the northeastern portion of Isabela (Maconacon, Divilacan, San Pablo, Cabagan, Palanan)

What to expect

Heavy to intense with at times torrential rains over Batanes, Cagayan including Babuyan Islands and northern Isabela

Moderate to heavy with at times intense rains over Batanes and the rest of Isabela

Winds reaching strong breeze to near gale in strength (i.e, strong winds) with occasional gusts will be experienced within 36 hours within the areas under Signal No. 1

High waves near the coast and storm surge may affect several coastal municipalities in Northern Luzon

Moderate to very rough seas (1.5 to 2.8 m) initially and becoming rough to very rough seas (2.5 to 5.0 m) will prevail over the eastern seaboard of Northern Luzon

Moderate to rough seas (1.2 to 2.8 m) will be experienced over the northern seaboard of Northern Luzon and the eastern seaboards of Central and Southern Luzon

Forecast positions