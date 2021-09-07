PNP personnel placed on alert ahead of Typhoon Jolina

People brave the heavy rain in Kamuning EDSA, Quezon City on July 22, 2021. Typhoon Fabian (international name Cempaka) enhanced southwest monsoon that brought heavy rain for almost a week since Monday.

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine National Police directed Tuesdays its police commanders in Bicol, Eastern Visayas and other areas to be on alert and assist in the preparations of the local governments on the effects of Jolina.

To recall, Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal No. 1 was raised in Metro Manila as Typhoon Jolina (Conson) continued to move over Samar Sea after making a fourth landfall on Tuesday morning.

Related Stories Signal No. 1 up over Metro Manila due to Typhoon Jolina

"In the midst of another typhoon threat, I have instructed our police in the areas affected by tropical storm Jolina to liaise with their respective LGUs in preparation and responding to any impact it has on our countrymen," said Police Gen. Guillermo Eleazar, PNP chief.

“I also instructed the Police Regional Offices concerned to put on standby PNP assets and personnel for the conduct of evacuation, search and rescue, and other preparations and response in connection with this weather disturbance,” he added.

The PNP chief also reminded policemen to always coordinate with local government units regarding measures that will ensure the safety of residents amid the typhoon.

Signal No. 3 has since been hoisted over southern portions of Eastern Samar and Samar provinces.

"We also urge our compatriots to follow the actions of their local government, especially in preemptive evacuation, so that their lives and their families will not be in jeopardy," Eleazar said.