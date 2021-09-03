DOH defends purchase of 'complete package' ambulance units

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Health on Friday defended the government’s purchase of “overpriced” ambulance units that were distributed in Calabarzon.

The DOH made a statement after Sen. Panfilo Lacson claimed the ambulances procured by the agency under its Heath Facilities Enhancement Program (HEEP) in 2021 were overpriced by P1 million per unit.

Lacson said the DOH had bought several ambulances with automated external defibrillator (AED) at P2.5 million per unit. He said an ambulance unit with the AED must cost only around P1.5 million.

DOH Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire said the department purchased Type 1 ambulances, which were provided with medical equipment and supplies.

“These are the ones with complete equipment for patient transport between and among hospitals, specifically those who are critically ill,” Vergeire said in a briefing.

She also said the cost covered the training of drivers and medical workers who will man the ambulance units.

“This is a complete package of what we put in the specifications. The price that we provided and received was the lowest calculated bid. It went through the process of our bidding and awards committee,” Vergeire said.

“We are very transparent in this process,” she added.

Lacson said he will bring up the issue in the next Senate Blue Ribbon committee hearing or during the budget deliberations for the DOH. — Gaea Katreena Cabico