




































































 




   

   









   ^


         

            

               

               








               

               

                  

                                          

                        
Headlines
                        
Immigration deploys new inspectors to NAIA
                        

                           
Philstar.com
September 3, 2021 | 2:13pm

                           

                        

                                                                        
Immigration deploys new inspectors to NAIA
A passenger sits alone at the NAIA Terminal 1 on May 3, 2020 after a suspension of international flights. 
The STAR / Rudy Santos, file
                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — The Bureau of Immigration on Friday said they will deploy new immigration officers to the Ninoy Aquino International Airport to augment the workforce at the country’s main gateway.



BI Port Operations chief Carlos Capulong said 99 new immigration officers are undergoing training prior to their full deployment and have started reported to the three terminals of NAIA last week.





Capulong also reported to Immigration Commissioner Jaime Morente that the new immigration inspectors will be rotated in their shift assignments every week so they can learn their duties as border control officers of the country.



He added that the BI is preparing early for the eventuality reopening of the country’s borders.



“We believe that as more and more Filipinos are vaccinated, this pandemic will soon be a thing of the past and there will be an influx of international travelers into our country,” Capulong said.



The newly assigned immigration officers will be responsible for barring entry of undesirable aliens or foreign nationals. They will also be tasked to ensure that Filipinos are not victimized by human traffickers who will recruit and attempt to send them abroad, the BI said.



The new batch of BI recruits has completed their three-month training on immigration laws, rules and procedures. Another batch of immigration officers are expected to graduate before the year ends, the bureau also said.



The Philippine government has restricted travel to the country amid the pandemic and threat of the more contagious Delta variant. Foreign tourists are currently banned from going to the country, and entry of travelers from ten countries have also been placed until September 5. — Kristine Joy Patag


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      BUREAU OF IMMIGRATION
                                                      NINOY AQUINO INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 What we know so far about booster COVID-19 shots
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
What we know so far about booster COVID-19 shots


                              

                                                                  By Bella Perez-Rubio |
                                 18 hours ago                              


                                                            
The official overseeing the Philippines' vaccination program has confirmed that the government is in talks with four pharmaceutical...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Concepcion eyes pilot testing of &lsquo;bakuna bubble&rsquo;
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Concepcion eyes pilot testing of ‘bakuna bubble’


                              

                                                                  By Louella Desiderio |
                                 15 hours ago                              


                                                            
The proposed “vaccine bubble” designed for a safe reopening of the economy during the pandemic should be tested...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Creation of 'China desks' at PNP offices seen to proceed
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Creation of 'China desks' at PNP offices seen to proceed


                              

                                                                  By Franco Luna |
                                 21 hours ago                              


                                                            
"The Philippine National Police and the Ministry of Public Security of the People’s Republic of China moved to strengthen...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Palace shrugs off info that some Pharmally execs are wanted in Taiwan
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Palace shrugs off info that some Pharmally execs are wanted in Taiwan


                              

                                                                  By Alexis Romero |
                                 21 hours ago                              


                                                            
Malacañang Thursday shrugged off information that some officials of Pharmally Pharmaceutical Corp. - the biggest...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Lacson wants probe into DOH's purchase of alleged overpriced ambulance
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Lacson wants probe into DOH's purchase of alleged overpriced ambulance


                              

                                 3 hours ago                              


                                                            
Sen. Panfilo “Ping” Lacson said on Friday that he will bring up the issue of the Department of Health’s...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 Immigration deploys new inspectors to NAIA
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Immigration deploys new inspectors to NAIA


                              

                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
The Bureau of Immigration on Friday said they will deploy new immigration officers to the Ninoy Aquino International Airport...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Philippines gets 180K more Pfizer COVID-19 jabs
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Philippines gets 180K more Pfizer COVID-19 jabs


                              

                                 5 hours ago                              


                                                            
The shipment containing 188,370 was the latest donation from the COVAX facility.

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Restaurateur urges government: Allow dine-in at 40-50% capacity
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Restaurateur urges government: Allow dine-in at 40-50% capacity


                              

                                                                  By Louella Desiderio |
                                 15 hours ago                              


                                                            
The government should consider allowing restaurants to offer dine-in services at 40 percent capacity to help the sector recover,...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Noche Buena food makers urged not to hike prices
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Noche Buena food makers urged not to hike prices


                              

                                                                  By Louella Desiderio |
                                 15 hours ago                              


                                                            
The Department of Trade and Industry is calling on manufacturers of Noche Buena or Christmas Eve meal items to keep current...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 DOLE: 4,700 firms hit by COVID-19
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
DOLE: 4,700 firms hit by COVID-19


                              

                                                                  By Sheila Crisostomo |
                                 15 hours ago                              


                                                            
Out of the more than 48,000 companies inspected, around 4,700 firms reported they have employees who got infected with COVID-19...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with