




































































 




   

   









   ^


         

            

               

               








               

               

                  

                                          

                        
Headlines
                        
Moderna gets EUA for COVID-19 jab use on adolescents
                        

                           
Christian Deiparine - Philstar.com
September 3, 2021 | 12:06pm

                           

                        

                                                                        
Moderna gets EUA for COVID-19 jab use on adolescents
In this file photo taken on April 07, 2021 A healthcare professional holds a vial of the Moderna Covid-19 vaccine at the West Wales General Hospital in Carmarthen, Wales.
Jacob King  /  POOL  /  AFP
                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — Philippine drug regulators on Friday cleared Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine for adolescents aged 12 to 17 years old. 



Director General Eric Domingo of the Food and Drug Administration told a government briefing they issued the amendment to Moderna's emergency use authorization today. 





It came, he said, after a "thorough evaluation of our vaccine [and] regulatory experts."



The US manufacturer got its first EUA in the Philippines in May. By August, it sought to expand its emergency use to include the said age group. 



Domingo said usual precautions should be followed in administering the Moderna jab. 



But like other mRNA vaccines, he said recipients should also be monitored for "very rare" cases of myocarditis, or the inflammation of the muscle of the heart. 



"Definitely with the Delta variant affecting a lot of children, our experts saw the benefit of using the vaccine outweighs the risk," he said.



Still no vaccinations for children



In total, the government is procuring 20 million Moderna doses under a deal inked early this year. 



But half a year since inoculation efforts began, only a few doses of the jabs have been delivered. 



Philstar.com research showed 4.29 million doses have been sent to the country, most as donation from the COVAX Facility at more than 3 million. 



Some 888,000 were government-led procurement while 408,000 were by the by the private sector. 



 






 



And despite the EUA, the Duterte administration has yet to open vaccinations for adolescents, citing still the limited number of supply. 



Official figures on September 1 showed there are now 18.29% or 14.10 million Filipinos fully vaccinated for COVID-19. That's out of the goal of up to 70 million this year. 



Some 25.93% or 20 million, meanwhile, have received their initial dose. Apart from Moderna, Pfizer has also received emergency use approval for its COVID-19 vaccine to adolescents.


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      COVID-19 VACCINES
                                                      FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION
                                                      MODERNA
                                                      

                        

                        

                           
As It Happens


                           

                              LATEST UPDATE: September 3, 2021 - 11:37am                           


                           

                              
The national government has so far secured two official deals for COVID-19 vaccine supplies in the Philippines, one with Chinese pharmaceutical company Sinovac and another with the Serum Institute of India.



Watch this space for bite-sized developments on the vaccines in the Philippines. (Main image by Markus Spiske via Unsplash)

                           

                           

                              

                                 September 3, 2021 - 11:37am                              


                              
FDA Director General Eric Domingo says they have granted emergency use authorization approval for Moderna COVID-19 vaccines to be used in those aged 12-17 years old.

                           

                           

                              

                                 August 19, 2021 - 7:17pm                              


                              
Under fire for its fumbled start in procuring Covid vaccines, South Africa now has plentiful jabs but faces a new challenge: tepid uptake.



With thousands of new infections and hundreds of deaths each day, South Africa has the biggest coronavirus tally of any country on the continent — more than 2.6 million cases in a population of 58 million.



The authorities have come in for hefty criticism for their vaccine strategy. In February, at a crucial point in the pandemic, the country notably turned down one and a half million doses of AstraZeneca vaccine over doubts that it would protect against a then-dominant local variant of the virus.



Since then, the government has secured tens of millions of shots, and South Africa even became the first nation in Africa to produce Johnson & Johnson and Pfizer jabs.



The goal is to vaccinate 70 percent of its adult population, or 28 million people, by end of the year. — AFP

                           

                           

                              

                                 August 9, 2021 - 8:01pm                              


                              
The government of the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao has launched a web portal for constituents to register for vaccination against COVID-19, the Bangsamoro Information Office announces.



Dr. Bashary Latiph, health minister, says the portal (https://covid19.bangsamoro.gov.phis a result of the collaboration of the members of the Bangsamoro Inter-Agency Task Force on COVID-19.



The website shows also shows updated statistics of the region's vaccination efforts and information on COVID-19 cases.



The BARMM has fully vaccinated 144,153 individuals — 91,282 of them with the single-dose Janssen vaccine — the information office says.

 

                           

                           

                              

                                 August 5, 2021 - 8:50am                              


                              
People have been flocking to malls in the city of Manila that have been designated as vaccination centers. According to reports by ABS-CBN News, some had lined up overnight to get a vaccination slot only to be told in the morning that not everyone will be accomodated.



Residents of Las Piñas also started lining up in the early morning of Thursday in the hopes of getting a vaccine dose, ABS-CBN News also reports. 

                           

                           

                              

                                 August 3, 2021 - 8:27pm                              


                              
Half of the population of the European Union has been fully vaccinated against Covid-19, according to an AFP tally Tuesday, putting it ahead of the United States in the inoculation drive.



Nearly 224 million people across the 27 member states have been covered, with Spain leading the pack of larger countries with 58.3 percent of its population vaccinated, followed by Italy (54.4 percent), France (52.9) and Germany (52.2).



The figures mean Europe has now nosed ahead of the US in the vaccine drive. — AFP

                           

                        

                        
                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 What we know so far about booster COVID-19 shots
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
What we know so far about booster COVID-19 shots


                              

                                 17 hours ago                              


                                                            
The official overseeing the Philippines' vaccination program has confirmed that the government is in talks with four pharmaceutical...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Concepcion eyes pilot testing of &lsquo;bakuna bubble&rsquo;
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Concepcion eyes pilot testing of ‘bakuna bubble’


                              

                                                                  By Louella Desiderio |
                                 13 hours ago                              


                                                            
The proposed “vaccine bubble” designed for a safe reopening of the economy during the pandemic should be tested...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Creation of 'China desks' at PNP offices seen to proceed
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Creation of 'China desks' at PNP offices seen to proceed


                              

                                                                  By Franco Luna |
                                 20 hours ago                              


                                                            
"The Philippine National Police and the Ministry of Public Security of the People’s Republic of China moved to strengthen...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Palace shrugs off info that some Pharmally execs are wanted in Taiwan
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Palace shrugs off info that some Pharmally execs are wanted in Taiwan


                              

                                                                  By Alexis Romero |
                                 19 hours ago                              


                                                            
Malacañang Thursday shrugged off information that some officials of Pharmally Pharmaceutical Corp. - the biggest...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 UP, La Salle slip in world academic rankings
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
UP, La Salle slip in world academic rankings


                              

                                                                  By Romina Cabrera |
                                 13 hours ago                              


                                                            
The University of the Philippines and De La Salle University both slipped in the Times Higher Education World University Rankings...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 Restaurateur urges government: Allow dine-in at 40-50% capacity
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Restaurateur urges government: Allow dine-in at 40-50% capacity


                              

                                                                  By Louella Desiderio |
                                 13 hours ago                              


                                                            
The government should consider allowing restaurants to offer dine-in services at 40 percent capacity to help the sector recover,...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Noche Buena food makers urged not to hike prices
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Noche Buena food makers urged not to hike prices


                              

                                                                  By Louella Desiderio |
                                 13 hours ago                              


                                                            
The Department of Trade and Industry is calling on manufacturers of Noche Buena or Christmas Eve meal items to keep current...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 DOLE: 4,700 firms hit by COVID-19
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
DOLE: 4,700 firms hit by COVID-19


                              

                                                                  By Sheila Crisostomo |
                                 13 hours ago                              


                                                            
Out of the more than 48,000 companies inspected, around 4,700 firms reported they have employees who got infected with COVID-19...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 House OKs tax exemption for med supplies, oxygen
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
House OKs tax exemption for med supplies, oxygen


                              

                                                                  By Delon Porcalla |
                                 13 hours ago                              


                                                            
With an overwhelming 202 votes, the House of Representatives approved on third and final reading a bill that will exempt medical...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Philippines, US coast guards launch maritime drills in Subic
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Philippines, US coast guards launch maritime drills in Subic


                              

                                                                  By Bebot Sison Jr. |
                                 13 hours ago                              


                                                            
The coast guards of the Philippines and the United States on Tuesday launched joint maritime drills in the waters of Sub...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with