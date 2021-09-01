15K more Sputnik V COVID-19 jabs arrive in Philippines
MANILA, Philippines — The Philippines on Tuesday received 15,000 COVID-19 vaccine doses developed by Russia’s Gamaleya Research Institute, boosting the country’s supply of jabs as it battles a new surge of infections.
The latest batch of Sputnik V shots, which will be used as second dose, arrived at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport past 10 p.m.
The country faced several delays in receiving much-needed doses from the Russian drugmaker. The Sputnik V jab consists of two different components of the vaccine.
The shipment raised the country’s total vaccine doses to over 51.9 million.
The Philippines also received three million more jabs made by China’s Sinovac Biotech.
In a statement, vaccine czar Carlito Galvez Jr. said the three million doses are specifically allocated for provinces, including Cavite and Laguna. The vaccine allocation for Metro Manila will be limited for second doses.
Vaccination updates
- Since March, 13.8 million people have completed vaccination against COVID-19.
- Meanwhile, over 19.4 million have received partial protection.
- The government is expecting to receive around 137 million vaccine doses by the end of the year, Galvez said. — Gaea Katreena Cabico
A new thread on the Philippines' vaccination program in 2021 in the government's revised objective to reach "population protection." (Main image: The STAR/Michael Varcas, file)
As of August 22, about 12% of the estimated 109 million population have been vaccinated against COVID-19, according to date from the pandemic task force.
- First dose: 17,258,675
- Second dose: 13,130,485
- Total doses administered: 30,389,160
An additional 582,500 doses of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine arrive at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport Friday morning.
It is part of the private sector's "A Dose of Hope" program, pioneered by Presidential Adviser for Entrepreneurship and Go Negosyo founder Joey Concepcion.
An estimated 10.45% of the 109 million Filipinos have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19 between March 1 and August 9, according to government data.
- Total doses administered: 24,479,750
- First dose: 13,087,781
- Second dose: 11,391,969
[VACCINE ROLLOUT UPDATE: 09 August 2021]— Department of Health (@DOHgovph) August 9, 2021
As of 08 August 2021, 6PM, a total of 24,479,750 doses have already been administered. 13,087,781 have received their first doses while 11,391,969 have already gotten the complete protection of the COVID-19 vaccines. pic.twitter.com/wHZ7tYh10q
The Philippines on Tuesday receives 3,000,060 doses of Moderna COVID-19 vaccines donated by the United States.
The latest donation is part of the P1.38 billion assistance of the US government to the Philippines since the onset of the pandemic.
Last month, more than 3 million Johnson & Johnson vaccines from the American government arrived in the country.
The Department of Tourism hails the City of Manila's drive-thru vaccination site at Quirino Grandstand, Rizal Park which opened on Saturday.
“With the move to revert Metro Manila to the stricter enhanced community quarantine (ECQ) measure, this initiative will help establish the much needed resistance against the Delta variant of the virus," Tourism Secretary Bernadette Romulo-Puyat says.
