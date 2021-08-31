CHED pushes for classroom learning in more college programs

Medical students from the University of Santo Tomas in Manila are seen participating in limited face-to-face classes in this June 2021 photo

MANILA, Philippines — The Commission on Higher Education on Tuesday said the pandemic task force has proposed to President Rodrigo Duterte to allow more college programs to hold limited in-person classes.

Duterte in February this gave his nod to CHED's proposal for students in medicine and health allied programs, citing the need to train more personnel amid the coronavirus pandemic.

CHED chairperson Prospero de Vera III said the IATF had endorsed their call to Duterte to allow face-to-face classes in engineering, maritime, and hotel and restaurant management programs.

"So I hope the president will approve it so we can expand the limited face-to-face to more [programs] that need hands-on experience," De Vera said over Laging Handa.

Schools applying to conduct physical classes would have to pass safety inspections by CHED and the Department of Health, as well as by their local government.

To date, De Vera said there are now 118 universities and colleges across the country cleared for this, out of the 400 that have indicated interest to reopen, albeit at limit.

This now covers more than 9,000 students, the CHED chief added. He said, too, that the virus's infection rate has remained low in schools or at 0.3%.

De Vera did not mention the number of students who got sick, but he said all had recovered and there were no deaths.

Some 76% of those in limited in-person classes are also vaccinated, and 95% of faculty members are complete with their COVID-19 shots.

"All were asymptomatic," De Vera said. "Nobody was hospitalized so that's very low. In a sense, that is safe compared to other activities that individuals do."