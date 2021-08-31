




































































 




   

   









   ^


         

            

               

               








               

               

                  

                                          

                        
Headlines
                        
CHED pushes for classroom learning in more college programs
                        

                           
Christian Deiparine - Philstar.com
August 31, 2021 | 1:50pm

                           

                        

                                                                        
CHED pushes for classroom learning in more college programs
Medical students from the University of Santo Tomas in Manila are seen participating in limited face-to-face classes in this June 2021 photo
The STAR / KJ Rosales
                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — The Commission on Higher Education on Tuesday said the pandemic task force has proposed to President Rodrigo Duterte to allow more college programs to hold limited in-person classes. 



Duterte in February this gave his nod to CHED's proposal for students in medicine and health allied programs, citing the need to train more personnel amid the coronavirus pandemic. 





CHED chairperson Prospero de Vera III said the IATF had endorsed their call to Duterte to allow face-to-face classes in engineering, maritime, and hotel and restaurant management programs. 



"So I hope the president will approve it so we can expand the limited face-to-face to more [programs] that need hands-on experience," De Vera said over Laging Handa. 



Schools applying to conduct physical classes would have to pass safety inspections by CHED and the Department of Health, as well as by their local government.



To date, De Vera said there are now 118 universities and colleges across the country cleared for this, out of the 400 that have indicated interest to reopen, albeit at limit. 



This now covers more than 9,000 students, the CHED chief added. He said, too, that the virus's infection rate has remained low in schools or at 0.3%.



De Vera did not mention the number of students who got sick, but he said all had recovered and there were no deaths. 



Some 76% of those in limited in-person classes are also vaccinated, and 95% of faculty members are complete with their COVID-19 shots.



"All were asymptomatic," De Vera said. "Nobody was hospitalized so that's very low. In a sense, that is safe compared to other activities that individuals do."


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      COMMISSION ON HIGHER EDUCATION
                                                      DISTANCE LEARNING
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 Hong Kong bans PAL flights for 2 weeks
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Hong Kong bans PAL flights for 2 weeks


                              

                                                                  By Richmond Mercurio |
                                 15 hours ago                              


                                                            
Flag carrier Philippine Airlines has been banned from operating passenger flights from Manila to Hong Kong for the next two...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Philippines pledges to give Myanmar COVID-19 vaccines
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Philippines pledges to give Myanmar COVID-19 vaccines


                              

                                                                  By Xave Gregorio |
                                 5 hours ago                              


                                                            
The Philippines has pledged to donate COVID-19 vaccines to coup-wracked Myanmar, under the condition that these would not...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Sara for president movement gaining traction &ndash; House
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Sara for president movement gaining traction – House


                              

                                                                  By Delon Porcalla |
                                 15 hours ago                              


                                                            
The citizens’ movement urging Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio daughter of President Duterte to run for president...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 &lsquo;AstraZeneca vaccines ordered by LGUs arriving soon&rsquo;
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
‘AstraZeneca vaccines ordered by LGUs arriving soon’


                              

                                                                  By Ghio Ong |
                                 15 hours ago                              


                                                            
The Department of Health assured local government units that the AstraZeneca vaccines they ordered would arrive “any...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Teachers hit DepEd over one-week virtual training
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Teachers hit DepEd over one-week virtual training


                              

                                                                  By Ranier Allan Ronda |
                                 15 hours ago                              


                                                            
Public school teachers yesterday bewailed the Department of Education conduct of a one-week virtual training for mentors before...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 PNP says 2018 conviction of Kian's murderers proof that 'domestic remedies work'
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
PNP says 2018 conviction of Kian's murderers proof that 'domestic remedies work'


                              

                                                                  By Franco Luna |
                                 4 hours ago                              


                                                            
“It is the right of each of us to present our grievance where we think it will be addressed. So we respect the decision...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 DOJ data: 2,684 out of more than 48,000 BuCor inmates received COVID-19 jabs
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
DOJ data: 2,684 out of more than 48,000 BuCor inmates received COVID-19 jabs


                              

                                                                  By Kristine Joy Patag |
                                 5 hours ago                              


                                                            
The number of inmates in Bureau of Corrections facilities who received jabs against COVID-19 went up to more than 2,600, but...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Poe to PhilHealth: Settle payments to hospitals quickly
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Poe to PhilHealth: Settle payments to hospitals quickly


                              

                                                                  By Paolo Romero |
                                 15 hours ago                              


                                                            
The Philippine Health Insurance Corp. move to defer the implementation of its circular suspending payments to hospitals with...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 &lsquo;Drug war victims support ICC probe&rsquo;
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
‘Drug war victims support ICC probe’


                              

                                                                  By Pia Lee-Brago |
                                 15 hours ago                              


                                                            
The victims of the government’s bloody war on drugs “overwhelmingly” support the International Criminal...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 DTI allows increase in prices of some goods
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
DTI allows increase in prices of some goods


                              

                                                                  By Louella Desiderio |
                                 15 hours ago                              


                                                            
The Department of Trade and Industry has allowed increases as high as P2.25 in the prices of some goods under the new suggested...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with