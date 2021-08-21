1.2 million doses of Chinese vaccines arrive in Philippines

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippines received Saturday 1.2 million doses of China-made COVID-19 vaccines, consisting of one million doses of Sinovac’s shot and 260,800 doses of Sinopharm’s jab.

The Sinovac shots were procured by the government, while the Sinopharm jabs were donated by China.

These vaccines landed at 6:39 a.m. at Terminal 2 of the Ninoy Aquino International Airport onboard Philippine Airlines flight PR361.

Bulk of the Philippines’ vaccine supply consists of Sinovac vaccines, accounting for 26.5 million of all doses. Meanwhile, a total of 1.1 million doses of Sinopharm shots have been delivered to the country.

Presidential peace adviser Carlito Galvez, who is leading vaccine negotiations, has signalled that the government will focus on procuring more shots made by United States companies Pfizer and Moderna, but added that it will remain open to buying more doses from Sinovac. — Xave Gregorio