Phivolcs downgrades Bulusan Volcano to 'normal' alert level
                        

                           
Philstar.com
August 18, 2021 | 10:07am

                           

                        

                                                                        
Phivolcs downgrades Bulusan Volcano to 'normal' alert level
This undated file photo shows the Mount Bulusan, an active volcano in Sorsogon.
Philstar.com / File photo
                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — Phivolcs has downgraded the alert level on Bulusan Volcano in Sorsogon to zero, indicating a return to normalcy.



In a volcano bulletin on Wednesday morning, state volcanologists said: “Bulusan Volcano has returned to normalcy following a general decline in monitoring parameters.”





This included decline in volcanic earthquake activity from July 1 to August 17, short-term inflation of the Bulusan edifice since July, and sulfur dioxide emission flux from active vents remained below detection levels since May 6.



On surface activity, Phivolcs said: “When present, emission of steam plumes from the active vents on the upper Bulusan edifice has been very weak to weak, consistent with diminished hydrothermal activity.”



“This means that observational parameters have returned to baseline levels and no magmatic eruption is foreseen in the immediate future,” it added. But the agency warned that renewed increase in one or combination of the monitoring parameters would prompt them again to raise the alert status.



Phivolcs raised Alert Level 1 on Bulusan, a stratovolcano considered among the most active in the country, on May 11 after the agency recorded 124 volcanic earthquakes in the past three days, at that time.



As it lowered the alert level status on Bulusan, Phivolcs however reiterated its reminder that entry into the 4-km Permanent Danger Zone or PDZ due to perennial hazards of rockfalls, avalanches and sudden steam-driven or phreatic eruption from active vents, which may occur without warning.



“Furthermore, people living in valleys and active river channels are cautioned to remain vigilant against sediment-laden streamflows and floods in the event of prolonged and heavy rainfall,” it added.



Phivolcs assured that it will continue closely monitoring Bulusan and report any new development on the volcano.


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

