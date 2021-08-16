




































































 




   







   















   ^


         

            

               

               








               


               

                  

                  
Smart technologies aim to reduce the climate risks Filipino farmers face
Farmer Isagani Cajucom looks at his corn crops in Brgy. Parista, Lupao, Nueva Ecija. 
Philstar.com/Gaea Katreena Cabico

                     

                        

                           
Smart technologies aim to reduce the climate risks Filipino farmers face

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                           Gaea Katreena Cabico (Philstar.com) - August 16, 2021 - 6:16pm                           

                        


                        

                        
LUPAO, Nueva Ecija — Weather monitoring and forecasting through technology is helping farmers in Nueva Ecija manage their crops and increase productivity as the country deals with the impacts of climate change.



Knowing the chance of rain and the expected amount of rainfall just by checking a weather forecast dashboard on his phone makes it easier for Isagani Cajucom, a farmer in Lupao town, to manage the corn that he plants.





The tool, which is one of the components of Project SARAI (Smarter Approaches to Reinvigorate Agriculture as an Industry in the Philippines), helps farmers like Cajucom decide when to plant, irrigate, apply fertilizer and harvest.



Cajucom grows corn—which then become silage, or fermented and stored fodder fed to ruminants such as dairy carabaos—on a 16-hectare plot in the upland part of Barangay Parista. He supplies the Philippine Carabao Center in Muñoz with corn silage.



He said knowing the chance of rain, especially during summer, helps farmers minimize water usage and save money they would have spent on irrigation needs.



“Maganda pagdating ng summer. Imbes na gumastos ka, kung meron na ‘yung advisory, maiiwasan mo ‘yung labor...at ‘yung expenses nababawasan,” Cajucom said.



(It's good to use during summer. Instead of spending money for irrigation, the expenses are reduced because of the advisory.) 



Aside from weather monitoring, Cajucom said SARAI has “many advantages” as the program also has fertilizer application and pest management components.



Smarter agriculture






The weather forecast monitoring is one of the components of Project SARAI, a program funded by the Philippine Council for Agriculture, Aquatic and Natural Resources Research Development of the Department of Science and Technology (DOST-PCAARD).



Project SARAI aims to reduce climate risks by providing farmers with site-specific crop advisories, which are targeted for rice, corn, banana, coconut, coffee, cacao, sugarcane, soybean and tomato.



Its portal provides real-time weather data, short-term weather forecasts and six-month rainfall outlook, which could be utilized by farmers in making informed decisions. Farmers can also access information on the characteristics of crops, their yield potential as well as management practices and how to deal with pests and diseases.



The Central Luzon State University, one of the country’s premier agricultural institutions, field tested the Adaptive Planting Calendar—which provides recommended planting dates or planting windows based on the cumulative rainfall for specified threshold and duration of certain crop—in Lupao and the Science City of Muñoz. Nutrient Management for Corn was also studied in Lupao.



Dr. Gella Patria Abella, study leader of Project SARAI in CLSU, said other farmers in the province who tested the technologies also expressed satisfaction with the outcomes, especially with the increase in yield and income. These results, however, are still up for validation.



Climate impacts



Nueva Ecija, a landlocked province in the Central Luzon region, is the country's largest producer of rice.



But the climate crisis is changing production systems and compromising food security for millions of people in an agricultural country like the Philippines. Hence, farmers who labor in fields to produce food bear the greatest brunt of a warming world.



"Our farmers are given options to use smarter approaches that are science-based. Due to the changing climate, their indigenous knowledge on agriculture can be integrated with smart technologies we are introducing, such that we can adapt to it," Abella, also an associate professor in CLSU, said.



"This way we are steps ahead of climate change impacts," she added.



Institutionalization of SARAI



The pandemic did not only affect the livelihood of Cajucom after large farms that he used to sell his harvest to closed down. The health crisis has also had an impact on the implementation of SARAI Project.



“Dati every week, nagpapalipad ng drone, tinitignan ang area tapos sinasubmit sa [UP Los Baños] ‘yung data, picture. Nung nag-pandemic, syempre limitado na… Bumibisita kaya lang hindi na ganoon kadalas,” he said.



(They used to fly drones every week to assess the area, then they will submit the data, photos to UPLB. Of course, the visits became limited during the pandemic. They still visit but not as frequently as before).



But Cajucom said he is willing to continue using SARAI technologies even after the end of the project's implementation.



Abella said a proposal seeking to establish a regional center for integrated crop monitoring has been submitted to DOST-PCAARD.



“This will hopefully institutionalize SARAI by establishing a physical office, capacitating regional partners of UPLB with technical knowledge skills,” she said, referring to Geographic Information System (GIS) and remote sensing, crop simulation and modelling, and remote agricultural monitoring.



The proposed center also aims to focus on the important crops of Central Luzon—rice, corn, onion, tomato and mango. If approved, the proposal's implementation will be in January 2022. 


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      CLIMATE CHANGE
                                                      CLIMATE CRISIS
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 What scientists know about Lambda variant of COVID-19                                 
play

                                 
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
What scientists know about Lambda variant of COVID-19


                              

                                                                  By Gaea Katreena Cabico |
                                 6 hours ago                              


                                                            
Much remains unknown about Lambda and its epidemiological impacts. But here are answers to some questions about the variant,...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 32 Filipinos evacuated as DFA raises Alert Level 4 in Afghanistan
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
32 Filipinos evacuated as DFA raises Alert Level 4 in Afghanistan


                              

                                 9 hours ago                              


                                                            
At least 32 Filipinos have been evacuated from Afghanistan on Sunday night, the Department of Foreign Affairs said.

They...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 &lsquo;Research, economic studies&rsquo; undertaken for Sara&rsquo;s 2022 run
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
‘Research, economic studies’ undertaken for Sara’s 2022 run


                              

                                                                  By Delon Porcalla |
                                 19 hours ago                              


                                                            
A senior ally of President Duterte yesterday said they are in the process of providing an “in-depth research and economic...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 14-day-old infant dies of COVID-19
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
14-day-old infant dies of COVID-19


                              

                                                                  By Jennifer Rendon |
                                 19 hours ago                              


                                                            
One of the latest fatalities of COVID-19 in this province was a 14-day-old infant.

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Procurement of 'high-end' laptops on hold as DOH checks prices                                 
play

                                 
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Procurement of 'high-end' laptops on hold as DOH checks prices


                              

                                 5 hours ago                              


                                                            
DOH Undersecretary Leopoldo Vega said the laptops were supposed to be used in “knowledge management and information...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 Palace to people seeking 'booster' shots: Let others get vaccinated first
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Palace to people seeking 'booster' shots: Let others get vaccinated first


                              

                                                                  By Alexis Romero |
                                 2 hours ago                              


                                                            
Authorities have vowed to look into reports that a man was able to avail of a Moderna jab in Quezon City this month despite...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 LTFRB aid and subsidies not reaching transport workers, jeepney drivers say
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
LTFRB aid and subsidies not reaching transport workers, jeepney drivers say


                              

                                                                  By Franco Luna |
                                 3 hours ago                              


                                                            
"What they're saying is the amounts of money for aid never got to the drivers."

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 DFA repatriates 271 overseas Filipinos from Vietnam
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
DFA repatriates 271 overseas Filipinos from Vietnam


                              

                                 3 hours ago                              


                                                            
"Most of the repatriates were distressed due to economic difficulties brought by the COVID-19 pandemic," the DFA said on the...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Immigration bureau reports 28 foreign fugitives arrested in half of 2021
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Immigration bureau reports 28 foreign fugitives arrested in half of 2021


                              

                                 4 hours ago                              


                                                            
The number of arrested foreign national fugitives in the country in the first half of 2021 is still down amid continuing COVID-19...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Review of 'drug war' cases done, release of report still up for discussion
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Review of 'drug war' cases done, release of report still up for discussion


                              

                                                                  By Kristine Joy Patag |
                                 4 hours ago                              


                                                            
“I’m just going over it. We’ll discuss it with the PNP,” Guevarra told reporters on Monday.

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with