Task force vs corruption may look into DOH deficiencies if it fails to explain COA findings

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Health has the opportunity to refute findings in the latest Commission on Audit report on its supposed P67-billion deficiencies in COVID-19 response, but in case of failure to explain, the Task Force against Corruption may step in for an anti-graft probe, Justice Secretary Menardo Guevarra said.

State auditors flagged P66.28 billion in the health department funding mainly to "non-compliance of pertinent laws and rules and regulations."

Guevarra, whose department leads the task force, explained that a government agency subject of an audit has an opportunity to rectify deficiencies in the COA report.

The DOH is afforded the same with its handling of COVID-19 funds.

“In case of unjustified failure to comply or render an acceptable explanation, however, responsible officials of the agency may be held liable not only for infractions of accounting and auditing rules and regulations,” Guevarra said.

The DOJ chief that in failure to give a justified explanation, government agencies and their officials may be accused of “more serious violations of law, such as for breach of anti-graft and government procurement laws, in which case the TFAC will step in.”

Guevarra leads the high-level panel President Rodrigo Duterte created in 2020 to bust corruption in the “entire government.” The directive will remain in effect until June 30, 2022, or when he steps down from office.

Guevarra noted that there is a pending Memorandum of Agreement between the DOJ, COA and Office of the Ombudsman that “sets forth the general terms for the deployment of prosecutors and auditors as deputized ombudsmen.”

But due to the enforced enhanced community quarantine period in Metro Manila, signing was postponed, he said.

Asked if the MOA will specify a threshold amount for transactions that will fall under graft and other criminal offense investigation, Guevarra said: “Specific provisions such as on trigger amounts will be spelled out in separate agreements with agencies where resident ombudsman will be assigned.”

COA report

In its 2020 report, COA gave DOH an adverse opinion, which noted its financial statements did not "present fairly, in all material respects," the agency's financial position.

"These contributed to the challenges encountered and missed opportunities by the DOH during the time of state of calamity/national emergency," COA said, "and casted doubts on the regularity of related transactions."

The auditing body called the DOH's funds that were not obligated or disbursed by end-2020 as "counter-beneficial" to its efforts to curb the spread of the disease at the time through providing quality health services.

"It can, thus, be said that these funds that remained idle as at year-end were not translated to much-needed health supplies," COA continued, "equipment and services that could have benefited both health workers and the general public during the critical times of the pandemic." — Kristine Joy Patag with reports from Christian Deiparine