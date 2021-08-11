




































































 




   

   









   ^


         

            

               

               








               


               

                  

                  
Task force vs corruption may look into DOH deficiencies if it fails to explain COA findings
This file photo shows the Department of Justice office. 
Philstar.com/File photo

                     

                        

                           
Task force vs corruption may look into DOH deficiencies if it fails to explain COA findings

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                            (Philstar.com) - August 11, 2021 - 6:19pm                           

                        


                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Health has the opportunity to refute findings in the latest Commission on Audit report on its supposed P67-billion deficiencies in COVID-19 response, but in case of failure to explain, the Task Force against Corruption may step in for an anti-graft probe, Justice Secretary Menardo Guevarra said.



State auditors flagged P66.28 billion in the health department funding mainly to "non-compliance of pertinent laws and rules and regulations."





Guevarra, whose department leads the task force, explained that a government agency subject of an audit has an opportunity to rectify deficiencies in the COA report.



The DOH is afforded the same with its handling of COVID-19 funds.



“In case of unjustified failure to comply or render an acceptable explanation, however, responsible officials of the agency may be held liable not only for infractions of accounting and auditing rules and regulations,” Guevarra said.



The DOJ chief that in failure to give a justified explanation, government agencies and their officials may be accused of “more serious violations of law, such as for breach of anti-graft and government procurement laws, in which case the TFAC will step in.”



Guevarra leads the high-level panel President Rodrigo Duterte created in 2020 to bust corruption in the “entire government.” The directive will remain in effect until June 30, 2022, or when he steps down from office.



Guevarra noted that there is a pending Memorandum of Agreement between the DOJ, COA and Office of the Ombudsman that “sets forth the general terms for the deployment of prosecutors and auditors as deputized ombudsmen.”



But due to the enforced enhanced community quarantine period in Metro Manila, signing was postponed, he said.



Asked if the MOA will specify a threshold amount for transactions that will fall under graft and other criminal offense investigation, Guevarra said: “Specific provisions such as on trigger amounts will be spelled out in separate agreements with agencies where resident ombudsman will be assigned.”



COA report



In its 2020 report, COA gave DOH an adverse opinion, which noted its financial statements did not "present fairly, in all material respects," the agency's financial position.



"These contributed to the challenges encountered and missed opportunities by the DOH during the time of state of calamity/national emergency," COA said, "and casted doubts on the regularity of related transactions."



The auditing body called the DOH's funds that were not obligated or disbursed by end-2020 as "counter-beneficial" to its efforts to curb the spread of the disease at the time through providing quality health services. 



"It can, thus, be said that these funds that remained idle as at year-end were not translated to much-needed health supplies," COA continued, "equipment and services that could have benefited both health workers and the general public during the critical times of the pandemic." — Kristine Joy Patag with reports from Christian Deiparine


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      COMMISSION ON AUDIT
                                                      CORRUPTION
                                                      DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH
                                                      DEPARTMENT OF JUSTICE
                                                      MENARDO GUEVARRA
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 What does UN climate report mean for Philippines? Expert says stronger cyclones, faster sea level rise
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
What does UN climate report mean for Philippines? Expert says stronger cyclones, faster sea level rise


                              

                                                                  By Gaea Katreena Cabico |
                                 7 hours ago                              


                                                            
What do the findings of the IPCC report mean for the Philippines—an archipelago in the Pacific that is highly vulnerable...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Expert: Delta manifested by sneezing, allergy symptoms
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Expert: Delta manifested by sneezing, allergy symptoms


                              

                                                                  By Sheila Crisostomo |
                                 19 hours ago                              


                                                            
Unlike the symptoms of the original COVID-19, the manifestations of the Delta variant are similar to allergies, an expert...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Hong Kong rejects Pinoy vax cards issued by LGUs
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Hong Kong rejects Pinoy vax cards issued by LGUs


                              

                                                                  By Pia Lee-Brago |
                                 19 hours ago                              


                                                            
Hong Kong will not recognize COVID-19 vaccination cards issued by local government units in the Philippines, Foreign Affairs...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Isko Moreno&rsquo;s future party slams Duterte for &lsquo;politicizing&rsquo; cash aid
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Isko Moreno’s future party slams Duterte for ‘politicizing’ cash aid


                              

                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
The future political party of Manila Mayor Isko Moreno hit President Rodrigo Duterte for “politicizing” the distribution...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 IATF suspends shortened quarantine for some fully vaccinated individuals
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
IATF suspends shortened quarantine for some fully vaccinated individuals


                              

                                 8 hours ago                              


                                                            
Fully vaccinated individuals who are close contacts of probable and confirmed COVID-19 cases will no longer be allowed...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 Palace says all benefits of COVID-19 frontliners should be released
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Palace says all benefits of COVID-19 frontliners should be released


                              

                                                                  By Alexis Romero |
                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
All benefits of health workers battling the COVID-19 pandemic should be released, Malacañang said, following claims...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 DILG vows no delay in distribution of 'ayuda' in Metro Manila
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
DILG vows no delay in distribution of 'ayuda' in Metro Manila


                              

                                 2 hours ago                              


                                                            
“All local goverment units in the NCR will be starting their Ayuda II distribution today, including the City of...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 SC working with pandemic task force on vaccinating Bar examinees
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
SC working with pandemic task force on vaccinating Bar examinees


                              

                                                                  By Kristine Joy Patag |
                                 3 hours ago                              


                                                            
The Supreme Court is working with the national government’s task force against coronavirus to include Bar applicants...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 COA calls out DOH for 'deficiencies' in P67-B COVID-19 funds
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
COA calls out DOH for 'deficiencies' in P67-B COVID-19 funds


                              

                                                                  By Christian Deiparine |
                                 3 hours ago                              


                                                            
The Commission on Audit made the assessment on the P67.32 billion funding in its 2020 report made public on Wednesday.&n...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 COVID-19 hospital occupancy nearing 'moderate' risk level &mdash; treatment czar
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
COVID-19 hospital occupancy nearing 'moderate' risk level — treatment czar


                              

                                 3 hours ago                              


                                                            
“The total healthcare utilization of the Philippines is almost in the threshold of the moderate risk,” Health...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with