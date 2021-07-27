




































































 




   







   















   ^


         

            

               

               








               


               

                  

                  
With less than a year left, DOJ-led task force vows to ramp up anti-corruption efforts
This file photo shows the Department of Justice office. 
Philstar.com/File photo

                     

                        

                           
With less than a year left, DOJ-led task force vows to ramp up anti-corruption efforts

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                           Kristine Joy Patag (Philstar.com) - July 27, 2021 - 3:38pm                           

                        


                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — With less than a year left for the Task Force against Corruption, the Department of Justice-led panel will ramp up its efforts in its drive anomalous government officials, Secretary Menardo Guevarra said.



President Rodrigo Duterte, in his last State of the Nation Address, admitted that corruption — that he initially vowed to eliminate in six months of his term — remains “endemic in the government” and cannot be stopped.





READ: FULL TEXT: Duterte's 2021 State of the Nation Address



Guevarra, who heads the high-level panel Duterte created last year to bust corruption in the “entire government,” agreed with the president’s admission. “The challenge is to create a framework where corruption will be difficult to thrive such as adopting electronic transactions, reducing red tape, streamlining legal processes, and imposing stiffer penalties,” he said.



The DOJ chief noted that the TFAC was created only through Duterte’s memorandum, which does not have a stronger force of law as with an executive or administrative order.



But Guevarra asserted: “Notwithstanding the absence of express powers, the TFAC will exert greater efforts to help the president in his anti-corruption drive in the remaining months of his administration.”



Duterte’s directive will remain in effect until June 30, 2022, or when he steps down from office.



Eight months since the memorandum, the TFAC has so far received 240 complaints.



Ten of these have been referred to the Office of the Ombudsman for appropriate action or investigation, while another ten were transmitted to anti-graft office as requests for updates on previously filed complaints.



Deputy ombudsmen



Guevarra also said they are hoping to sign next week the memorandum with the Ombudsman and the Commission on Audit on deputy ombudsmen who will be assigned per government agency.



“With the cooperation and support of the OMB, we shall soon deploy DOJ prosecutors and COA auditors as resident ombudsmen in various graft-prone agencies of the government,” he said.



“With deputized resident ombudsmen in place, the TFAC can take more effective action. Although not highly publicized, the task force has been building up a lot of corruption cases reported to us,” Guevarra added.


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      CORRUPTION
                                                      DEPARTMENT OF JUSTICE
                                                      MENARDO GUEVARRA
                                                      RODRIGO DUTERTE
                                                      SONA 2021
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 Anyare?: Duterte's FOI, anti-endo, same-sex marriage and traffic promises from 2016                                 
play

                                 
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Anyare?: Duterte's FOI, anti-endo, same-sex marriage and traffic promises from 2016


                              

                                                                  By James Relativo |
                                 22 hours ago                              


                                                            
President Rodrigo Duterte offered a lot of ambitious promises during his presidential campaign in 2016, ultimately propelling...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Five things Duterte was expected to discuss at his sixth SONA (but didn't)
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Five things Duterte was expected to discuss at his sixth SONA (but didn't)


                              

                                                                  By Franco Luna |
                                 20 hours ago                              


                                                            
Here are a few top-of-mind issues that the chief executive was expected to address, but didn't. 

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Palace congratulates Hidilyn Diaz after winning first ever Olympic gold for Philippines
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Palace congratulates Hidilyn Diaz after winning first ever Olympic gold for Philippines


                              

                                                                  By Alexis Romero |
                                 18 hours ago                              


                                                            
Malacañang on Monday praised Hidilyn Diaz for bagging the Philippines' first Olympic gold medal.

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 LIVE updates: Duterte's State of the Nation Address 2021                                 
play

                                 
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
LIVE updates: Duterte's State of the Nation Address 2021


                              

                                                                  By PhilstarLIVE |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
Follow Philstar.com's live full coverage of President Rodrigo Duterte's siexth and final State of the Nation Address.

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Philippines gets 375,570 more Pfizer COVID-19 jabs
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Philippines gets 375,570 more Pfizer COVID-19 jabs


                              

                                 7 hours ago                              


                                                            
The latest batch of government-procured COVID-19 jabs arrived as the country scrambles to stop the highly contagious variant...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 PNP to look into Duterte claim of generals in illegal drug trade
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
PNP to look into Duterte claim of generals in illegal drug trade


                              

                                 20 minutes ago                              


                                                            
“We will investigate this matter carefully. We will identify and identify senior PNP officials who are allegedly involved...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 7,186 new COVID-19 infections push Philippines caseload to 1.56M
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
7,186 new COVID-19 infections push Philippines caseload to 1.56M


                              

                                 39 minutes ago                              


                                                            
Local health authorities on Tuesday reported 7,186 more COVID-19 infections, bringing the national caseload to 1,56...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 'We are in a surge': OCTA calls for lockdowns as Metro Manila cases rise
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
'We are in a surge': OCTA calls for lockdowns as Metro Manila cases rise


                              

                                                                  By Christian Deiparine |
                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
"Right now, it's official: we are in a surge here in the National Capital Region," OCTA said on Tuesday. "We can't disregard...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Senate commendation sought for Philippines' first Olympic gold medalist Hidilyn Diaz
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Senate commendation sought for Philippines' first Olympic gold medalist Hidilyn Diaz


                              

                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
"Diaz has brought joy, honor and pride to the country and has lifted the hopes of an entire nation amid the uncertainties...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Guevarra bats for more funding for existing legal aid to troops, cops
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Guevarra bats for more funding for existing legal aid to troops, cops


                              

                                                                  By Kristine Joy Patag |
                                 2 hours ago                              


                                                            
The police and military, as well as the Public Attorney’s Office, have mechanisms in place for free legal aid for uniformed...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with