House eyes awarding medal of distinction to Olympic boxing medalists

MANILA, Philippines — The House of Representatives is eyeing to confer the Congressional Medal of Distinction to Filipino boxers Nesthy Petecio, Carlo Paalam and Eumir Marcial for bringing home Olympic medals.

Top House leaders filed House Resolution No. 2093 congratulating, commending and conferring the congressional medal to Petecio for bagging the Philippines’ first-ever silver medal in women’s boxing at the Tokyo Olympics.

They said that they are also filing similar resolutions awarding the congressional medal to Paalam and Marcial, who clinched silver and bronze medals, respectively.

“Winning a medal at the Olympics was no easy feat as our boxers had to compete against the best athletes in the world,” House Speaker Lord Allan Velasco said. “Nesthy, Carlo and Eumir are considered as our national heroes in sports.”

The Congressional Medal of Distinction is given to Filipino achievers in sports, business, medicine, science, and other fields.

It is different from the newly created Congressional Medal of Excellence, which the House first conferred to weightlifter Hidilyn Diaz who bagged the country’s first-ever gold medal in the Olympics. — Xave Gregorio