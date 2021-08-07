




































































 




   







   















   ^


         

            

               

               








               


               

                  

                  
                     

                        

                           
PDP-Laban eyes Bong Go-Duterte tandem in 2022

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                           Cecille Suerte Felipe, Paolo Romero (The Philippine Star) - August 7, 2021 - 12:00am                           

                        


                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — A faction of the Partido Demokratiko Pilipino-Lakas ng Bayan (PDP-Laban) has endorsed Sen. Bong Go and President Duterte as the party’s standard bearers in next year’s elections.



This, however, has to be finalized at a party convention next month before the filing of certificates of candidacy in October.



Go said yesterday that he would run for president only if Duterte agrees to seek the vice presidency.



Go issued the statement after the PDP-Laban executive council nominated him as the ruling party’s standard bearer with Duterte as runningmate for the 2022 national and local elections, ahead of its national convention on Sept. 8.



“As I’ve said before, what will change my mind about the decision to run as president is if Tatay Digong will be my vice president. Because I know that is true continuity,” he said in Filipino. “Maybe the party sees the tandem is necessary to continue the good reforms started by the Duterte administration. This would serve as an inspiration for me to better serve the Filipino.”



He reiterated that he was leaving his fate to God and the Dutertes, including presidential daughter and Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio, who is among those who may seek the presidency.



“The right time will come when we can talk about the elections. But now, let’s first talk about vaccines and combatting COVID-19 before politics. Because, I repeat, if you ask me again, I’ll have the same answer. I am not interested. When the right time comes, consider me last. Whatever’s left, it’s fine by me. Because for me, only destiny can tell,” Go told his partymates.



Former party president Sen. Aquilino Pimentel III refused to comment and would rather focus on addressing the COVID-19 problem.



“Politics should take a back seat. Do they report to the media even the filing of the statement? Concentrate first on solving the pandemic in our territory,” he said, referring to the Sworn Information Update Statement submitted yesterday afternoon by PDP-Laban to the Commission on Elections (Comelec).



Moves to have Duterte run for vice president have drawn widespread criticism as it was seen as a sneaky way for him to circumvent the constitutional limit of only one term for president where Go – long-time aide of Duterte – may step down and have his boss take over the presidency under the succession rule of the Constitution, critics have warned.



Meanwhile, the document submitted to Comelec named the party’s newly elected national officers that include Energy Secretary Alfonso Cusi as president; Karlo Alexei Nograles, executive vice president; Edwin Olivarez, vice president for NCR; Raul Lambino, vice president for Luzon; Ben Evardone, vice president for Visayas; Charito Plaza, vice president for Mindanao; and Melvin Matibag, secretary-general.



It also named Rianne Cuevas as national treasurer; Go, auditor-general and committee chairpersons Astravel Pimentel-Naik, membership; Noel Felongco, education; Antonio Kho, finance; Richard Nethercott, legal affairs and arbitration; Jonathan Malaya, public information; Reymar Mansilungan, livelihood and Maria Katrina Nicole Contacto, youth affairs.



President Duterte, along with Cusi, signed the statement which was submitted to commission clerk Genesis Gatdula in compliance with Comelec Resolution 10695 that requires registered political parties to file their updated statements.



The PDP-Laban faction led by Sen. Manny Pacquiao expelled Cusi’s group last month. However, just a few days later, Cusi’s group held a general assembly and instead ousted Pacquiao.



Comelec is expected to be asked to resolve the split in the coming weeks.



PDP-Laban was founded 39 years ago to oppose the Marcos regime by Pimentel’s father, the late Senate president Aquilino Pimentel Jr., the late senator Benigno Aquino Jr. and the late senator Lorenzo Tañada.


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      PDP
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 Who are APORs and what documents should they bring?
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Who are APORs and what documents should they bring?


                              

                                                                  By Xave Gregorio |
                                 13 hours ago                              


                                                            
Find out what is the meaning of APOR, who are they and what documents they should bring.

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Philippines logs 10,623 new COVID-19 cases, highest daily rise in over 3 months
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Philippines logs 10,623 new COVID-19 cases, highest daily rise in over 3 months


                              

                                 12 hours ago                              


                                                            
Local health authorities on Friday reported 10,623 more COVID-19 infections, bringing the national caseload to 1,63...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Pacquiao is undercard on PDP-Laban faction's Go-Duterte ticket
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Pacquiao is undercard on PDP-Laban faction's Go-Duterte ticket


                              

                                                                  By Xave Gregorio |
                                 14 hours ago                              


                                                            
The faction of the Partido Demokratiko Pilipino – Lakas ng Bayan led by Energy Secretary Alfonso Cusi is still giving...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 US, at East Asia meet, rejects China Sea claims
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
US, at East Asia meet, rejects China Sea claims


                              

                                                                  By Pia Lee-Brago |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
The United States underscored its rejection of China’s unlawful maritime claims in the South China Sea in line with...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 DILG: Show-cause order vs Manila Mayor Isko was honest mistake
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
DILG: Show-cause order vs Manila Mayor Isko was honest mistake


                              

                                 18 hours ago                              


                                                            
The DILG withdrew Friday a show-cause order it says it “inadvertently” issued against Manila Mayor Isko Moreno...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 No immediate arrest of ECQ violators &ndash; PNP
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
No immediate arrest of ECQ violators – PNP


                              

                                                                  By Emmanuel Tupas |
                                 4 hours ago                              


                                                            
There will be no immediate arrest of violators of enhanced community quarantine  rules in Metro Manila as police are under...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 DBM releases P10.8 billion for ayuda to LGUs under ECQ
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
DBM releases P10.8 billion for ayuda to LGUs under ECQ


                              

                                                                  By Helen Flores |
                                 4 hours ago                              


                                                            
The Bureau of the Treasury would release the funds directly to concerned local government units through their respective authorized...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 House leader opposes OCTA probe
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
House leader opposes OCTA probe


                              

                                                                  By Edu Punay |
                                 4 hours ago                              


                                                            
A House leader opposed yesterday the initiative of fellow congressmen to investigate the OCTA Research Group, calling it “a...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Reinstated VFA restores balance of power in AsPac &ndash; Locsin
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Reinstated VFA restores balance of power in AsPac – Locsin


                              

                                                                  By Janvic Mateo |
                                 4 hours ago                              


                                                            
The decision of the Duterte administration to reinstate an improved Visiting Forces Agreement  between the Philippines and...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 New school year to end on June 24 &ndash; DepEd
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
New school year to end on June 24 – DepEd


                              

                                                                  By Romina Cabrera |
                                 4 hours ago                              


                                                            
The Department of Education has released the official calendar for school year 2021-2022, with classes ending on June 24...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with