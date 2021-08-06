




































































 




   







   















   ^


         

            

               

               








               


               

                  

                  
Calls to mental health hotline in first half of 2021 near last year's total
A private security guard (L) inspects customers queueing up as they practise social distancing outside a bank in Manila on March 18, 2020, after the government imposed an enhanced community quarantine against the rising numbers of people infected with the COVID-19 coronavirus.
AFP/Ted Aljibe

                     

                        

                           
Calls to mental health hotline in first half of 2021 near last year's total

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                            (Philstar.com) - August 6, 2021 - 1:25pm                           

                        


                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — The National Center for Mental Health hotline has received almost as many calls in the first half of 2021 as it did for all of 2020, data shows.



According to NCMH data, their hotline received more than 10,544 calls from January to July of this year.








In comparison, the center received 11,017 mental health related calls last year, just a little more than the number of calls received in the first half of 2021.



Majority, or 63%, of the calls received this year were by women, and 37% were by men. Most of the callers in since 2020 were between 18 to 30 years old.



NCMH also said the hotline received 3,329 suicide-related calls during the first half of 2021, more than double the 1,282 of similar calls it received in 2020.



Here are the top reasons that callers got in touch with the crisis hotline:



    
	
  1. Anxiety and Depressive Symptoms
    2. 
	
  2. Asking for referral to a psychiatrist or psychologist
    3. 
	
  3. Love or relationship problems
    4. 
	
  4. Problems in the Family
    5. 
	
  5. Inquiry regarding hospital services
    6. 
	
  6. Psychotic symptoms
    7. 
	
  7. Problems about work/employment
    8. 
	
  8. Problems in academics/school
    9. 
	
  9. Depression (clinically diagnosed)
    10. 
	
  10. Need someone to talk to
    11. 




DOH: Okay to not be okay



The Department of Health has acknowledged that the pandemic can affect mental health and has emphasized that those who feel sad or worried during the coronavirus pandemic are not alone.



"Okey lang na hindi ka okey. Hindi ka nag-iisa. May mga taong naandiyan para suportahan ka," it says on its FAQ on mental health.



(It is okay to not be okay. You are not alone. There are people who will support you)



DOH also suggests going on "brain breaks" like getting in touch with family or friends through text messaging, phone calls, or online chat. It says it is important to stay connected with others despite the restrictions on movement due to the pandemic.



"You can talk to them about what you are experiencing," the DOH said.



It also suggests exercise and doing things that make you happy or that relax you.



NCMH’s crisis hotlines can be reached at their mobile numbers: 0917-899-8727, 0908-639-2672, 0966-351-4518 or through landline number 7-989-8727 (7-989-USAP).  — Anne Beatrice Lagman, intern


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      COVID-19 PANDEMIC
                                                      MENTAL HEALTH
                                                      NATIONAL CENTER FOR MENTAL HEALTH
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 &lsquo;Stay home during ECQ or face arrest&rsquo;
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
‘Stay home during ECQ or face arrest’


                              

                                                                  By Romina Cabrera |
                                 13 hours ago                              


                                                            
Interior Secretary Eduardo Año has warned all Metro Manila residents to just stay home or risk apprehension by police...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 US, at East Asia meet, rejects China Sea claims
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
US, at East Asia meet, rejects China Sea claims


                              

                                                                  By Pia Lee-Brago |
                                 13 hours ago                              


                                                            
The United States underscored its rejection of China’s unlawful maritime claims in the South China Sea in line with...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 116 more Delta variant cases detected
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
116 more Delta variant cases detected


                              

                                                                  By Mayen Jaymalin |
                                 13 hours ago                              


                                                            
The Department of Health yesterday reported the detection of 116 Delta variant cases, bringing the total number of the highly...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Duterte thanks UK for vaccine donations
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Duterte thanks UK for vaccine donations


                              

                                                                  By Alexis Romero |
                                 13 hours ago                              


                                                            
President Duterte has cited the contribution of the United Kingdom’s outgoing ambassador in improving the Philippines’...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Lawmakers justify OCTA probe, vow no censure
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Lawmakers justify OCTA probe, vow no censure


                              

                                                                  By Edu Punay |
                                 13 hours ago                              


                                                            
House lawmakers have defended their move to investigate OCTA Research Philippines amid backlash from critics.

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 Expanded jurisdiction of first-level courts seen to declog regional court dockets
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Expanded jurisdiction of first-level courts seen to declog regional court dockets


                              

                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
The Supreme Court welcomes President Rodrigo Duterte’s signing of the Republic Act 11576 that expands the jurisdiction...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 DFA says it repatriated another 202 Filipinos from Macau
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
DFA says it repatriated another 202 Filipinos from Macau


                              

                                 2 hours ago                              


                                                            
This brings the total number of Filipinos repatriated from the special administrative region of China to 3,995. 

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 DILG: Show-cause order vs Manila Mayor Isko was honest mistake
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
DILG: Show-cause order vs Manila Mayor Isko was honest mistake


                              

                                 3 hours ago                              


                                                            
The DILG withdrew Friday a show-cause order it says it “inadvertently” issued against Manila Mayor Isko Moreno...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 BIR extends filing deadline in lockdown areas
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
BIR extends filing deadline in lockdown areas


                              

                                                                  By Elijah Felice Rosales |
                                 13 hours ago                              


                                                            
The Bureau of Internal Revenue has extended for 15 calendar days the filing of returns and payment of taxes in areas placed...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Government ready to seek supplemental budget for ayuda
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Government ready to seek supplemental budget for ayuda


                              

                                                                  By Alexis Romero |
                                 13 hours ago                              


                                                            
The government has enough funds to provide aid to people in areas under lockdown but is open to seeking a supplemental budget...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with