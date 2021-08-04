




































































 




   







   















   ^


         

            

               

               








               


               

                  

                  
'We barely have enough': ICU beds for COVID-19 patients almost full in PGH
This undated file photo shows the Philippine General Hospital in Manila
The STAR/file

                     

                        

                           
'We barely have enough': ICU beds for COVID-19 patients almost full in PGH

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                           Christian Deiparine (Philstar.com) - August 4, 2021 - 6:18pm                           

                        


                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — A Philippine General Hospital spokesperson on Wednesday bared they are now nearing full capacity for COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit of the country's largest referral facility for the infected. 



Dr. Jonas del Rosario early this week said the state-run PGH has seen a "consistent" rise in patient admissions, or up to 143 from some 100 just last month. 





That number has continued to rise, and the hospital is now tending to 154 patients, Del Rosario told CNN Philippines' "The Source."



He added the facility has 225 allocated beds for coronavirus patients, 40 of which are for those in ICU that are already almost entirely occupied. 



"We have barely enough," he said in mixed English and Filipino. "Yesterday, when we were looking at the census, it's almost 90% full for the adult ICU. Only a few are left, perhaps five or six beds."



The Philippines is dealing with a new uptick in coronavirus cases that experts said is another surge, a terminology that authorities have refused to say. 



Despite shying away from its use, the Department of Health has admitted to seeing an increase in infections across the regions, taking into account the impact of the highly infectious Delta variant of COVID-19. 



Del Rosario said many patients are still waiting to be admitted in their facility, and others to be transferred to different hospitals. 



"Some of them are severely or critically ill and the issue is we don't have [enough] ICU beds for them," Del Rosario added. 



Pediatric cases 'sicker'



The PGH spokesperson noted that children admitted to their ICU for COVID-19 tend to have more severe conditions.



Seven out of the eight beds allocated in the unit are taken, according to Del Rosario. Three children are intubated while the rest require oxygen supply. 



While he said PGH has taken in pediatric patients in the past, "it just seems to us they are sicker now."



"When we mean sicker, most have severe pneumonia and need to be intubated," Del Rosario added. "Some have underlying comorbid conditions."



Local regulators have cleared Pfizer's vaccine for 12 to 15-year-olds, while Sinovac has applied to use its jabs on children as young as three.



Still, there remains no plan yet to open COVID-19 vaccinations for children. Inoculations are still on those in the government's priority list or on persons most vulnerable to contracting the disease.



Delta patients in PGH 



Metro Manila accounts for 47 cases of the Delta variant out of the country's total of 226 per DOH figures.



Del Rosario said 21 of their patients more than a week ago were confirmed with the Delta, with two deaths and six recoveries. 



But he also lamented they could not be sure how many variant cases remain among their 154 patients. 



The hospital, Del Rosario said, continues to send samples to the Philippine Genome Center for sequencing. But with limited resources there, he said the turnaround time for results "is not that great."



"Our general rule [is] we assume that everybody who is admitted to PGH right now, they are presumed to have the Delta variant," the spokesperson added. 



Health authorities have confirmed local transmission of the variant that is seen to be driving surge in cases across Southeast Asia. 



The rising infections in the Philippines have led government to tighten curbs anew. The capital region, home to 13.4 million people, will return to stricter lockdown beginning August 6 that would stretch to August 20.


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      COVID-19
                                                      DELTA VARIANT
                                                      PHILIPPINE GENERAL HOSPITAL
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 August 2021 ECQ guidelines: What to expect as Metro Manila goes into lockdown
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
August 2021 ECQ guidelines: What to expect as Metro Manila goes into lockdown


                              

                                                                  By Xave Gregorio |
                                 4 days ago                              


                                                            
Here’s a refresher of ECQ guidelines for the impending August 2021 ECQ.

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Non-APORs not allowed to fetch and drive essential personnel &mdash; PNP chief
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Non-APORs not allowed to fetch and drive essential personnel — PNP chief


                              

                                 5 hours ago                              


                                                            
"Workforce APORs who are leaving to go to work, what if they don't drive and are fetched by motorcycles? Right now, if you’re...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 House hearings sought into methodology, qualifications of OCTA Research
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
House hearings sought into methodology, qualifications of OCTA Research


                              

                                 10 hours ago                              


                                                            
The Department of Health acknowledged cases are rising in the capital but said on July 28 that there is still "no definitive...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Gatchalian eyes vice presidency alongside Sara Duterte
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Gatchalian eyes vice presidency alongside Sara Duterte


                              

                                                                  By Bella Perez-Rubio |
                                 6 hours ago                              


                                                            
Asked by Philstar.com if Gatchalian launching a bid for the vice presidency would change anything for the NPC, Sotto...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Duterte commends Villar
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Duterte commends Villar


                              

                                                                  By Helen Flores |
                                 19 hours ago                              


                                                            
President Duterte on Monday said it would be a loss to his administration if Public Works Secretary Mark Villar decides to...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 NBI to help PNP, DTI probe into possible hoarding of oxygen tanks, medical supplies
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
NBI to help PNP, DTI probe into possible hoarding of oxygen tanks, medical supplies


                              

                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
The National Bureau of Investigation will help in government probe into possible hoarding of oxygen tanks and medical supplies...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Last Metro Manila lockdown? Robredo makes suggestions to get there
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Last Metro Manila lockdown? Robredo makes suggestions to get there


                              

                                                                  By Xave Gregorio |
                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
As Malacañang hopes that the upcoming lockdown in Metro Manila from August 6 to August 20 would be the “last...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 PNP urged: Rethink ban on non-APORS from fetching essential personnel
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
PNP urged: Rethink ban on non-APORS from fetching essential personnel


                              

                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
The Commission on Human Rights has called on the Philippine National Police to rethink its ban on unauthorized persons...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Task force mulls placing Calabarzon under ECQ too
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Task force mulls placing Calabarzon under ECQ too


                              

                                                                  By Xave Gregorio |
                                 2 hours ago                              


                                                            
The government is considering placing the Calabarzon region under Enhanced Community Quarantine and is expected to come to...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 No personal filing at SC during lockdown unless on 'exceptionally urgent matters'
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
No personal filing at SC during lockdown unless on 'exceptionally urgent matters'


                              

                                 2 hours ago                              


                                                            
Chief Justice Alexander Gesmundo on Wednesday issued Memorandum Order 65-2021 advising lawyers, parties and litigants that...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with