




































































 




   







   















   ^


         

            

               

               








               


               

                  

                  
No personal filing at SC during lockdown unless on 'exceptionally urgent matters'
This file photo shows the Supreme Court.
Philstar.com/ Erwin Cagadas

                     

                        

                           
No personal filing at SC during lockdown unless on 'exceptionally urgent matters'

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                            (Philstar.com) - August 4, 2021 - 4:10pm                           

                        


                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — The Supreme Court has amended its guidelines for parties and litigants amid the closure of its premises amid heightened quarantine restrictions until August 20.



Chief Justice Alexander Gesmundo on Wednesday issued Memorandum Order 65-2021 advised lawyers, parties and litigants that personal filing or service of pleadings is not allowed. An exception may be made for urgent matters but that will be up to the court or office concerned.





The SC premises will be closed from August 2 to 20 as Metro Manila is placed under Enhanced Community Quarantine for a two-week period to arrest the spread of the coronavirus.



Gesmundo noted that as the high court has to act on urgent matters, personnel concerned with receiving pleadings, resolutions, such as the SC’s Receiving Section of the Judicial Records Office and the Office of the Clerks of Court, shall maintain a reduced workforce during ECQ.






Referring to lawyers, parties or litigants, the SC said that filing or service of pleadings and court submissions must be done through registered mail or services of duly accredited private couriers.



Pleadings may also be transmitted through electronic mail, following existing guidelines, the memo added.



“For exceptionally urgent matters, personal filing of the pleading or submission may be done through Docket Receiving Section of the Judicial Records but only after the concerned personnel of the Docket Receiving Section shall have properly communicated and cleared the matter with the proper Office and have received official confirmation that the matter covered by the pleading or submission being personally filed is indeed urgent,” Gesmundo also said.



The chief justice last week ordered the physical closure of all courts and judicial offices in Metro Manila from August 2 to 20, but Gesmundo stressed that operations shall continue online and hearings for urgent incidents and cases may be done through videoconferencing.



Among urgent cases are applications for bail, releases due to the dismissal of cases or acquittal, habeas corpus, applications for temporary protection orders for Violence Against Women and Children, and analogous circumstances.



It added that filing and service of pleadings during the period is suspended and shall resume seven calendar days from the first day of physical reopening of courts.



The Malacañang earlier on Tuesday authorized executive branch offices in Metro Manila to operate on reduced on-site capacity during ECQ period. — Kristine Joy Patag


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      ALEXANDER GESMUNDO
                                                      ENHANCED COMMUNITY QUARANTINE
                                                      SUPREME COURT
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 August 2021 ECQ guidelines: What to expect as Metro Manila goes into lockdown
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
August 2021 ECQ guidelines: What to expect as Metro Manila goes into lockdown


                              

                                                                  By Xave Gregorio |
                                 4 days ago                              


                                                            
Here’s a refresher of ECQ guidelines for the impending August 2021 ECQ.

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Non-APORs not allowed to fetch and drive essential personnel &mdash; PNP chief
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Non-APORs not allowed to fetch and drive essential personnel — PNP chief


                              

                                 3 hours ago                              


                                                            
"Workforce APORs who are leaving to go to work, what if they don't drive and are fetched by motorcycles? Right now, if you’re...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Duterte commends Villar
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Duterte commends Villar


                              

                                                                  By Helen Flores |
                                 17 hours ago                              


                                                            
President Duterte on Monday said it would be a loss to his administration if Public Works Secretary Mark Villar decides to...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Gatchalian eyes vice presidency alongside Sara Duterte
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Gatchalian eyes vice presidency alongside Sara Duterte


                              

                                                                  By Bella Perez-Rubio |
                                 5 hours ago                              


                                                            
Asked by Philstar.com if Gatchalian launching a bid for the vice presidency would change anything for the NPC, Sotto...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 House hearings sought into methodology, qualifications of OCTA Research
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
House hearings sought into methodology, qualifications of OCTA Research


                              

                                 8 hours ago                              


                                                            
The Department of Health acknowledged cases are rising in the capital but said on July 28 that there is still "no definitive...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 No personal filing at SC during lockdown unless on 'exceptionally urgent matters'
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
No personal filing at SC during lockdown unless on 'exceptionally urgent matters'


                              

                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
Chief Justice Alexander Gesmundo on Wednesday issued Memorandum Order 65-2021 advising lawyers, parties and litigants that...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Duterte ally seeks Senate probe on alleged sale of AK-47 rifles to communist rebels
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Duterte ally seeks Senate probe on alleged sale of AK-47 rifles to communist rebels


                              

                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
Sen. Ronald dela Rosa, at the instruction of President Rodrigo Duterte, has filed a resolution calling on the Senate to investigate...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 PNP probes possible hoarding of oxygen tanks, medical supplies&nbsp;
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
PNP probes possible hoarding of oxygen tanks, medical supplies 


                              

                                 2 hours ago                              


                                                            
Police Gen. Guillermo Eleazar, chief of the PNP, gave the said order after the call by Cebu City Vice Mayor Michael Rama to...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 PNP warns anti-vax group vs holding mass protest against gov't vaccination program
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
PNP warns anti-vax group vs holding mass protest against gov't vaccination program


                              

                                 3 hours ago                              


                                                            
“While we respect the right of the people to freedom of expression and even the decision of some people to refuse vaccination,...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Government probes politicians, firms, NGOs for 'financial support' to rebels
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Government probes politicians, firms, NGOs for 'financial support' to rebels


                              

                                                                  By Artemio Dumlao |
                                 5 hours ago                              


                                                            
NICA claims that the communist rebels "have collected a whopping P5.8 billion from 2016 to 2018 alone to finance their terroristic...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with