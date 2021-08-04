




































































 




   







   















   ^


         

            

               

               








               


               

                  

                  
Palace: Agencies in NCR may reduce on-site staff, must maintain full operations
Members of the Quezon City Police District set up a checkpoint at the boundary of Quezon City and Marikina on Tuesday midnight, Aug. 3, 2021, to inspect passing motorists in preparation for the re-implementation of enhanced community quarantine in Metro Manila. 
The STAR/Miguel de Guzman

                     

                        

                           
Palace: Agencies in NCR may reduce on-site staff, must maintain full operations

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                            (Philstar.com) - August 4, 2021 - 10:16am                           

                        


                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — Governmenr agencies in Metro Manila will have fewer people on site during the Enhanced Community Quarantine period but will remain fully operational, Malacañang said,



Executive Secretary Salvador Medialdea issued Memorandum Circular 87 authorizing heads of agencies under the Executive department in the National Capital Region to reduce on-site work capacity.





"To ensure the continuity of government service, the skeleton workforce shall not be less than 20% on-site capacity at any given time, with the remainder being under work-from-home arrangements," the memo read.



Agencies providing health and emergency frontline services, laboratory and testing services, border control and other critical services may operate at 100% on-site capacity, it added.



The Palace memo covers all agencies and instrumentalities under the Executive branch and government-owned and –controlled corporations in NCR.



But Medialdea stressed that the government will remain in full operational, subject to on-site capacity and work-from-home during the ECQ period from August 6 to 20.



The heads of affected agencies shall determine the size of the workforce that will report physically to offices. Medialdea said the agency heads shall submit, before August 6, to the department head the specific percentage of the agency’s skeleton workforce and the arrangements to ensure the continuing operation of the agency.



Metro Manila will revert to a two-week lockdown amid rising cases of COVID-19 and the threat of the more transmissible Delta variant of the coronavirus. NCR mayors have also agreed to impose a curfew from 8 p.m. to 4 a.m. during this period.



Supreme Court Chief Justice Alexander Gesmundo has earlier ordered the physical closure of Metro Manila courts and judicial offices from August 2 to 20, but stressed that they will continue to operate online and conduct videoconferencing hearings on urgent incidents and cases.



Health authorities on Monday reported 6,879 new coronavirus cases, bringing the national tally to 1,612,541. Of these, 63,137 are deemed active cases. — Kristine Joy Patag


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      ENHANCED COMMUNITY QUARANTINE
                                                      METRO MANILA
                                                      PALACE
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 Duterte commends Villar
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Duterte commends Villar


                              

                                                                  By Helen Flores |
                                 11 hours ago                              


                                                            
President Duterte on Monday said it would be a loss to his administration if Public Works Secretary Mark Villar decides to...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 August 2021 ECQ guidelines: What to expect as Metro Manila goes into lockdown
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
August 2021 ECQ guidelines: What to expect as Metro Manila goes into lockdown


                              

                                                                  By Xave Gregorio |
                                 4 days ago                              


                                                            
Here’s a refresher of ECQ guidelines for the impending August 2021 ECQ.

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Perks boost vaccination drive in Las Pi&ntilde;as &ndash; Rep. Villar
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Perks boost vaccination drive in Las Piñas – Rep. Villar


                              

                                 11 hours ago                              


                                                            
An array of incentives offered to residents who get inoculated has increased the vaccination rate in Las Piñas Ci...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Philippines receives 3 million donated Moderna doses from US
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Philippines receives 3 million donated Moderna doses from US


                              

                                 16 hours ago                              


                                                            
Washington's donation was coursed through the COVAX Facility, the global initiative co-led by the World Health Organizat...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 P13.1 billion aid allotted for 10.7 million ECQ residents
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
P13.1 billion aid allotted for 10.7 million ECQ residents


                              

                                                                  By Alexis Romero |
                                 11 hours ago                              


                                                            
The government will set aside more than P13 billion as aid for affected residents as the National Capital Region is placed...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 House OKs Maynilad, Manila Water franchises
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
House OKs Maynilad, Manila Water franchises


                              

                                                                  By Edu Punay |
                                 11 hours ago                              


                                                            
The House of Representatives yesterday approved the renewal of the legislative franchises of water concessionaires Maynilad...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Workers press for a stimulus package
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Workers press for a stimulus package


                              

                                                                  By Mayen Jaymalin |
                                 11 hours ago                              


                                                            
The Department of Labor and Employment is seeking P2 billion for the distribution of financial assistance for workers to be...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 No one benefits from murder, Amnesty tells Duterte anew on 'drug war'
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
No one benefits from murder, Amnesty tells Duterte anew on 'drug war'


                              

                                 13 hours ago                              


                                                            
"Children who are orphaned due to the 'war on drugs' certainly do not benefit from this insatiable and vicious system," Amnesty...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Senator: NTF-ELCAC funds could be &lsquo;election giveaway&rsquo;
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Senator: NTF-ELCAC funds could be ‘election giveaway’


                              

                                 16 hours ago                              


                                                            
“Let's not mince words: It’s an election giveaway,” the opposition senator said in a statement sent to reporters...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Groups call for halt to 'hasty, irregularly approved' reclamation projects
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Groups call for halt to 'hasty, irregularly approved' reclamation projects


                              

                                                                  By Gaea Katreena Cabico |
                                 17 hours ago                              


                                                            
In a statement sent to government agencies, over 80 organizations urged authorities to impose a moratorium on the approval...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with