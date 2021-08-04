LIVE: House hearing on government's COVID-19 response

MANILA, Philippines — Amid the threat of the more contagious Delta variant which has prompted the government to place Metro Manila under the strictest quarantine regime beginning Friday, the health committee of the House of Representatives is set to hold a hearing on the government's pandemic response.

The congressional inquiry is expected to touch on updates on the Delta variant, the progress of the government's vaccination program, the declaration of enhanced community quarantine in various parts of the country and the use of the StaySafe contact tracing app.

Watch the House hearing LIVE, which will start at 9:30 a.m. on Wednesday, August 4, 2021.