Joint Task Force Mindanao commander Faustino is next AFP chief
Photo shows Lt. Gen. Jose Faustino Jr. who has been appointed by President Rodrigo Duterte as the next chief of staff of the Armed Forces of the Philippines.
MANILA, Philippines — The Armed Forces of the Philippines on Friday announced that Lt. Gen. Jose Faustino Jr. has been appointed by President Rodrigo Duterte as the next military chief of staff. 



Faustino, who is currently commander of Joint Task Force Mindanao, will replace Gen. Cirilito Sobjeana who is set to retire on Saturday, July 31. 



He also replaced Sobejana in February as army chief in an acting capacity. 



Faustino was then replaced in May in accordance with Section 4 of Republic Act 8186 which states that the Army chief should have at least one year remaining in the service on the day of his assumption. 



With his retirement from military service set for November, Faustino will serve as AFP chief for just three months. 



                                                      AFP
                                                      ARMED FORCES OF THE PHILIPPINES
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
