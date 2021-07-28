




































































 




   

   









   ^


         

            

               

               








               


               

                  

                  

                     

                        

                           
Hidilyn Diaz back in Manila after making history in Tokyo

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                            (Philstar.com) - July 28, 2021 - 6:45pm                           

                        


                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines (Updated 7:22 p.m.) — Olympic weightlifting gold medalist Hidilyn Diaz and fellow athletes who had ended their bid at the Tokyo Olympics have returned home.



The group, aboard a Philippine Airlines flight, touched down at Terminal 2 of the Ninoy Aquino International Airport on Wednesday at around 6 p.m.





Diaz' Chinese coach Gao Kaiwen and strength and conditioning coach Julius Naranjo were also on the flight.



TRACKER: Team Philippines at the Tokyo Olympics



Diaz who was wearing Team Philippines' red polo upon arrival changed to her white Philippine Air Force uniform as she presented the gold medal to Interior Secretary Eduardo Año.



Lt. Gen. Allan Paredes, chief of the air force, then conferred Diaz her promotion from sergeant to staff sergeant at the NAIA VIP lounge.







Hidilyn Diaz receives her promotion from sergeant to staff sergeant of the Philippine Air Force upon her arrival at the Manila airport on July 28, 2021.

PSC











Presidential spokesperson Harry Roque confirmed that Diaz, who had planned a low-key homecoming, will be given a virtual hero's welcome as the Philippines' first Olympic gold medalist.



Diaz will also have a courtesy call with President Rodrigo Duterte on Wednesday night.



At the meeting, the Philippine Sports Commission is expected to present her with a gold medal of valor as part of the Expanded Athletes Incentives Act. Along with it will be the P10 million cash incentive for an Olympic gold medal.



The athletes will afterward head to their mandatory seven-day quarantine in a hotel.



The rest of Team Philippines is still in the running for medals in Tokyo. Boxer Nesthy Petecio, for one, has secured at least a bronze medal for the Philippines with a chance of punching her way to a silver or gold.



This is the first time Filipino athletes are taking home more than one Olympic medal since 1932.





                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      2021 TOKYO OLYMPICS
                                                      HIDILYN DIAZ
                                                      

                        

                        

                           
As It Happens


                           

                              LATEST UPDATE: July 28, 2021 - 10:26am                           


                           

                              
Monitor major updates as we follow developments in the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo.

                           

                           

                              

                                 July 28, 2021 - 10:26am                              


                              
Nesthy Petecio is guaranteed to win a medal! 



Upon defeating Colombia's Yeni Arias Castaneda, boxer Nesthy Petecio is into the Tokyo Olympics Women's Featherweight Semifinals and is guaranteed at least a bronze medal.

                           

                           

                              

                                 July 28, 2021 - 10:10am                              


                              
Remedy Rule up next in the semifinals of the Women’s 200m Butterfly. Top 8 swimmers proceed to the finals.

                           

                           

                              

                                 July 27, 2021 - 8:03pm                              


                              
Gymnastics superstar Simone Biles is replaced in the US team after starting Tuesday's Olympic women's team final.



The four-time gold medallist at the 2016 Rio Games produced a lacklustre opening vault and then briefly left the competition floor, before returning to join her teammates.



But the US team replaces her in the three concluding routines on the uneven bars, beam, and floor. — AFP



                           

                           

                              

                                 July 27, 2021 - 2:54pm                              


                              
Japanese star Naomi Osaka crashes out of the Olympics tennis competition after Flora Duffy delivered gold for  Bermuda for the first time in the tiny island's history.



Osaka, who lit the Olympic cauldron in last week's opening ceremony, produced an error-strewn performance in losing 6-1, 6-4 to Marketa Vondrousova, ending her cherished dream of winning on home soil.



The 23-year-old -- one of the faces of the Tokyo Games -- had not played since May, when she walked out of the French Open saying media commitments were harming her mental health. — AFP

                           

                           

                              

                                 July 27, 2021 - 11:08am                              


                              
Philippines' Kiyomi Watanabe ends Olympic journey as she falls to Spain's Cristina Cabana Perez in Women's -63kg Judo.

                           

                        

                        
                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 Robredo making moves to forge broad alliance for 2022
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Robredo making moves to forge broad alliance for 2022


                              

                                                                  By Xave Gregorio |
                                 6 hours ago                              


                                                            
Vice President Leni Robredo is now moving to forge a broad alliance for the 2022 elections, with her having met at least three...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Immigration officers quietly return from suspension as 'pastillas' probes continue
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Immigration officers quietly return from suspension as 'pastillas' probes continue


                              

                                                                  By Kristine Joy Patag |
                                 8 hours ago                              


                                                            
President Rodrigo Duterte boasted in his last State of the Nation Address that he fired officials tagged in the “pastillas”...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 'We are in a surge': OCTA calls for lockdowns as Metro Manila cases rise
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
'We are in a surge': OCTA calls for lockdowns as Metro Manila cases rise


                              

                                                                  By Christian Deiparine |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
"Right now, it's official: we are in a surge here in the National Capital Region," OCTA said on Tuesday. "We can't disregard...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 DOH says booster shot for Sinovac still being studied
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
DOH says booster shot for Sinovac still being studied


                              

                                                                  By Sheila Crisostomo |
                                 20 hours ago                              


                                                            
The Vaccine Expert Panel is studying whether people administered with Sinovac vaccine should be given booster shots to strengthen...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 DOH: 25 Delta variant cases detected in Metro Manila
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
DOH: 25 Delta variant cases detected in Metro Manila


                              

                                                                  By Christian Deiparine |
                                 4 hours ago                              


                                                            
Dr. Manuel Mapue II said the nine Metro Manila cities account for 25 of the 119 total Delta cases in the country. 

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 House passes bills creating virology institute, Philippines' own CDC&nbsp;
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
House passes bills creating virology institute, Philippines' own CDC 


                              

                                 42 minutes ago                              


                                                            
The passage of the bills came days after President Rodrigo Duterte certified both as urgent, during his final State of the...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Lawmaker files bill seeking tax exemptions for national athletes&rsquo; rewards
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Lawmaker files bill seeking tax exemptions for national athletes’ rewards


                              

                                 2 hours ago                              


                                                            
"I’m not willing to rain on national pride by insisting that we collect taxes on our national athletes. Neither should...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 DFA repatriates 345 Filipinos previously stranded in Oman
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
DFA repatriates 345 Filipinos previously stranded in Oman


                              

                                 2 hours ago                              


                                                            
The Department of Foreign Affairs said 345 Filipinos previously stranded in Oman returned home on Tuesday. 

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 46% of Filipinos say will not vote in 2022 if COVID-19 cases in their barangays are high &mdash; poll
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
46% of Filipinos say will not vote in 2022 if COVID-19 cases in their barangays are high — poll


                              

                                 2 hours ago                              


                                                            
Nearly half of Filipinos say they will not vote in the upcoming national elections if coronavirus cases are high in their...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Indefinite suspension of Immigration staff linked to 'pastillas' bribery sought
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Indefinite suspension of Immigration staff linked to 'pastillas' bribery sought


                              

                                                                  By Kristine Joy Patag |
                                 2 hours ago                              


                                                            
President Rodrigo Duterte on Monday told Congress and the Filipino people that he had fired the officials implicated in the...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with